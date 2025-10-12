George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Majid Khoury's avatar
Majid Khoury
7h

All the traitors that became president bowed down to Israel president Kennedy tried to make America aware of Israel not to give them the nukes and that happened by traitors in his cabinet , he was assassinated by whom will never know, but I think Israel had a hand in it trump who pardon pollard who stole the Crown Jewels of intelligence I gave it to Israel all our leaders are afraid of Israel ( I wonder how many countries who were involved in giving Israel the nukes are now facing the fear of the threat their cities can be bomb ) like they say what goes around comes back around …Israel is now what Hitler tried to be the world is at their mercy Shame on every country including the Arab world for making this a reality and the trump family thinks the world belongs to them but the devil you know knows better !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
7h

Lately, several anti-Zionist sites like Grayzone and Electronic Intifada have been calling it "Messianic Zionism", which I think is appropriate to emphasize its psychotic nature.

Interesting that I just watched Trading Places, recently. Great movie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture