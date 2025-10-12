No matter Israel’s neighbour, its ideology of fear and domination would still drive it toward conquest, not coexistence.

Forty-two years ago, Eddie Murphy starred alongside Dan Aykroyd in the timeless Hollywood classic Trading Places. It’s a film that never loses its social messaging or power.

For those old enough to remember, it told the story of two men from entirely different economic circumstances - one a street hustler, the other a commodities broker - whose lives are swapped as part of a cruel social experiment by two billionaire businessmen testing whether success is a matter of nature or nurture. Chaos, revenge, and a clever reversal of fortunes follow.

Now, imagine that Trading Places experiment with a geopolitical twist - if Israel bordered America instead of Palestine, would there be any difference in the oppression and subjugation its neighbour endured? The answer is no.

Regardless of who Israel borders, the result would be the same. Israel’s aggression is not born from circumstance but from ideology - a compulsion towards domination embedded in Zionism itself.

The problem isn’t who borders Israel; it is Israel itself - a state built on theft, sustained by deception, and driven by an obsession with domination disguised as “defence.”

For decades, Israel has told the world it acts out of necessity - that it is surrounded by enemies seeking its destruction. Yet history tells a very different story. From the Nakba of 1948, when 750,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes to today’s annexations, demolitions, and blockades, Israel has always been the aggressor.

Israel wasn’t born out of self-defence but out of colonial ambition - a European ideology transplanted into the heart of the Arab world.

If the US stood where Palestine stands today, bordered by a crazed militarised, nuclear-armed Israel, the same playbook would unfold. Zionism’s paranoia - the ideological seed that fuels Israel - would compel it to control, displace, and “secure” land until no trace of its neighbour’s sovereignty remained.

It’s not speculation but the pattern of history.

Zionism was never merely a national movement - it was a project of permanent insecurity. Its founders, shaped by persecution, replaced faith with fear and moralism with militarism. The world became divided into two kinds of people - Jews and potential threats. That fear metastasised into a political doctrine that views survival not as coexistence but as domination. It’s the us versus them mentality.

Every wall, checkpoint, or bomb dropped on Gaza is justified by this pathological obsession with self-preservation. Zionism’s defining feature isn’t love of homeland but terror at the thought of losing it - a terror that feeds destruction and the endless need to expand, control, and erase anything that challenges Israel’s supremacy, from Palestinian villages to UN resolutions.

Israel’s creation myth - a people returning to their ancient homeland - conceals one of the most deliberate acts of dispossession in modern history. Villages were razed, archives destroyed, and histories rewritten. Palestinians were not “absent” when Israel was founded; they were expelled. Every generation since has lived in the shadow of that original lie.

Yet, Israel continues to cloak itself in the language of democracy and modernity. The international community allows it - accepting the lie of “the only democracy in the Middle East” while it maintains an apartheid system condemned even by its own human rights organisations. It claims to seek peace while expanding settlements, jailing children, and bombing hospitals.

America’s relationship with Israel has never been about shared values - only shared interests. Those interests are neither moral nor democratic. Israel offers the US what no other ally can: a permanent military foothold in the Middle East. In return, America provides unconditional political, financial, and moral cover, no matter how many war-crimes Israel commits.

If America were Palestine - if Israel occupied its land - Washington’s moral compass would look very different. The same politicians who parrot “Israel’s right to defend itself” would be condemning genocide and calling for sanctions. But because Israel serves as America’s proxy - a regional enforcer against Arab independence and resistance - morality takes a back seat to geopolitics.

Israel’s leadership has long understood this friendship is transactional, not emotional. The US doesn’t love Israel - it uses it. And Israel doesn’t trust America - it manipulates it. That’s why every US administration continues to fund Israel’s military machine, and every US president visits Jerusalem to pledge loyalty not to peace, but to power.

If the geography were reversed - if the US were a small nation surrounded by Israel’s might - Zionism’s paranoia wouldn’t soften with distance; it would expand with opportunity. America would find itself besieged by the same excuses Israel gives today: that its civilians are “human shields,” its sovereignty a “threat,” its culture a “provocation.” Israel would bomb its cities and call it self-defence.

Zionism’s violence isn’t reactive; it’s intrinsic. It requires an enemy to justify its existence. Without conflict, it loses purpose. The tragedy is that ordinary Jews - many of whom abhor Israel’s cruelty - are trapped inside this machine, their history of suffering weaponised by a state betraying the very ethics of their faith.

For Americans, understanding the truth is critical. Supporting Israel isn’t supporting Judaism. It is endorsing an ideology that thrives on fear, fabricates enemies, and seeks purity through erasure. Zionism is not a shield for Jewish survival – it’s a dagger against universal justice.

If left unchecked, Zionism will always seek another border to cross, another people to erase, and another lie to tell.