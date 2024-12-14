Media commentators often present themselves as experts on complex geopolitical issues they know little about - their analysis frequently reveals a comical lack of understanding, ignorance and blatant bias.

Take a look at the global parade of fool’s news audiences are forced to consume daily. Piers Morgan, Greg Sheridan, Gemma Tognini, Sean Hannity, Ann Coulter, Douglas Murray, Shmuel Rosner or Caroline Glick to name some All of them know very little of anything except to present a facade of pretension.

So, it’s no surprise, The Australian Newspapers Greg Sheridan and Gemma Tognini’s colleague, Brendan O’Neill’s recent piece in Murdoch’s flagship paper, maintained the status quo, perpetuating a dangerous conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism.

It’s a false equivalence that undermines legitimate opposition to Zionist policies while shielding a state that has long destabilised the Middle East.

The world has had enough of the systemic oppression, genocide, territorial expansion, and relentless violence enabled by Zionist policies, and it’s time to address this without being silenced by cries of anti-Semitism. The howling and wailing by Zionists is disingenuous.

Criticising a state for its policies is not synonymous with hatred of a people. Zionism is a political ideology, not a religion or ethnicity, and holding Israel accountable for its actions does not constitute anti-Semitism.

Zionism, under the guise of self-defence, has transformed Israel into a vehicle of oppression and expansionism. The Palestinian people, indigenous to the land, have borne the brunt of this ideology.

Decades of displacement, military aggression, and apartheid policies have turned Palestine into a symbol of global resistance against colonisation.

Lebanon has been a recurring target of Zionist aggression. In 1982, Israel’s invasion resulted in the horrific Sabra and Shatila massacres, where thousands of civilians were brutally murdered by Israeli-backed forces. In 2006, Israel launched a devastating war on Lebanon, killing over 1,000 civilians and displacing nearly a million. The destruction of homes, schools, and hospitals wasn’t an act of defence—it was a strategy to weaken Lebanon and assert dominance over the region.

Israel continues to violate Lebanese sovereignty, and it’s sustained aggression underscores Israel’s role as a destabilising force in the Middle East, with no regard for international law or human life.

Syria’s descent into chaos was exacerbated by Israeli interference. Under the pretext of targeting Iranian influence, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes, including relentless bombings of Damascus, crippling infrastructure, and killing civilians. Far from acting defensively, Israel has actively undermined Syria’s sovereignty, exploiting its weakened state to further its hegemonic ambitions.

What is particularly damning is Israel’s alliance with Turkey and its tacit support for extremist groups like Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), or Al-Qaeda. By aiding groups that perpetuate violence and chaos, Israel reveals its willingness to destabilize entire nations for its geopolitical advantage. It’s an alliance not about security; but about maintaining dominance over a fragmented Middle East.

Israel’s ability to evade accountability is entrenched in its weaponisation of victimhood. The state frequently invokes the Holocaust—a tragedy that must never be forgotten—to shield itself from criticism. The Holocaust was a horrific atrocity against Jewish people yet doesn’t grant Israel immunity from scrutiny, especially when it’s engaging in and committing the very same act that was committed against them. But Zionists and Israel will have you believe they aren’t - genociding the Palestinians must be something different then?

Opposing the occupation of Palestine, the bombing of Gaza, or the slaughter in Lebanon is not anti-Semitic; it is a demand for justice.

The narrative Israel represents all Jews worldwide is a lie and dangerous. Many Jews and organisations, like Jewish Voice for Peace, oppose Zionist policies, recognising the harm they cause to both Palestinians and Jews globally. Equating opposition to Zionism with hatred of Jews erases these voices and exploits Jewish identity for political gain.

Israel’s criminality reflects a lawless state. From the illegal settlements in the West Bank, the blockade of Gaza, to its bombing campaigns in Lebanon and Syria to its alliances with extremists, Israel has consistently violated international norms with no consequence.

The bombing of Damascus and the destruction of Syrian infrastructure exemplify its lawlessness. Its actions, which it says are necessary for security, are part of a broader strategy to dominate its neighbours. By destabilising Syria, Israel ensures no unified Arab opposition can challenge its hegemony.

O’Neill’s argument that criticism of Israel fuels anti-Semitism is a dangerous distraction. Blaming anti-Zionist activists for acts of anti-Semitic violence, like the firebombing of the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, ignores the root causes of global outrage: the decades-long oppression and violence perpetuated by the Israeli state.

Speaking out against Zionism is not hate; it is a demand for accountability. The international community must recognise the difference between opposing an oppressive regime and harbouring prejudice against a people. Failing to do so enables further atrocities and betrays human rights.

The world is rejecting Zionist propaganda and standing in solidarity with Palestine and other victims of Israeli aggression. Movements for Palestinian liberation and justice for Lebanon and Syria are gaining momentum, fueled by the undeniable evidence of Israel’s crimes.

Sanctions, boycotts, and an end to unconditional military aid are necessary to hold Israel accountable. Israel must send a clear message: no nation is above the law. Zionism’s project of dominance and destruction must end, not just for the sake of Palestinians but for the stability and peace of the entire region.

Criticising Israel isn’t an attack on Judaism—it’s a moral imperative, and Zionism’s bleating of victimhood can no longer hide its crimes.