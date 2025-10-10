October, for whatever reason, has become a month that repeats itself in Middle East history. Two years ago, on October 7, 2023, Palestinians witnessed what many saw as the greatest jailbreak to freedom from Israeli oppression in decades.

Two years later, on October 9, 2025, the world marked another historic moment - Hamas’s acceptance of a so-called “peace plan” brokered by the devil himself - a plan it had no hand in shaping. It was a “take it or face annihilation” ultimatum disguised as diplomacy.

For Israel, Hamas’s acceptance of the US-Tel Aviv-manufactured deal is anything but victory. Rather, it cements a dangerous new order - entrenching Israeli control over the territory, rewarding a campaign of mass destruction, and paving the way for the eventual subsuming of the entire Gaza Strip.

The deal hands Israel the keys to Gaza’s future offering Palestinians only the trappings of self-administration under international supervision.

While Trump celebrates what he perceives as a geopolitical triumph, in Australia two politicians were also cashing in on the wreckage of Gaza and the atrocities Israel has committed over the past two years.

In Canberra, Labor MP Josh Burns and Liberal MP Julian Leeser were jointly awarded the 2025 McKinnon Prize for Political Leadership for what the judging panel called their “courage and unity” in confronting antisemitism.

Behind the accolades, however, lies growing criticism both men are helping construct a dangerous and misleading narrative - one that conflates Jewish identity with Zionism, recasts political dissent as hate, and fuels the very division they claim to fight.

Burns and Leeser, longtime friends despite opposing party lines, have spent much of the past two years framing Australia’s growing pro-Palestinian movement as a symptom of anti-Jewish hatred. Leeser insists even if Trump’s proposed peace deal between Israel and Hamas were to end the war in Gaza, antisemitism in Australia “would not abate.” Burns, Melbourne electorate office was fire-bombed last year, and describes a government “too slow to react” to the rise of anti-Jewish sentiment and claims the progressive left has “delegitimised Jewish experiences.”

Their narrative deliberately narrows public understanding of antisemitism to serve a political agenda. By insisting anti-Zionism and antisemitism are indistinguishable, both men weaponise Jewish trauma to silence criticism of Israeli policy.

It’s a cynical tactic long used globally to delegitimise Palestine solidarity movements and shield Israel from scrutiny.

Burns defended Labor’s record since October 7, citing expanded funding for community security, new anti-Nazi legislation and closer intelligence cooperation with agencies investigating Iran’s alleged role in violent incidents - a narrative clearly shaped by US and Israeli pressure to implicate Tehran.

Leeser, on the other hand accuses the Albanese government of failing to implement recommendations from Jillian Segal’s blueprint to combat antisemitism. Both men present themselves as guardians of a besieged minority. Yet they rely on a selective view of what hatred looks like in a multicultural democracy where solidarity with Palestinians has been deliberately misrepresented as antisemitic.

Central to this effort is the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s “working definition” of antisemitism, which Burns has urged Australia’s Parliament to endorse.

Presented as a tool to combat hate, the definition includes examples that equate criticism of Israel with antisemitism - such as describing Israel as racist or comparing its policies to apartheid South Africa. In practice, it has been used to smear journalists, academics, artists and even Jewish critics of Zionism. Adopted uncritically, it transforms political disagreement into moral condemnation.

Burns and Leeser’s rhetoric, amplified by sympathetic media, folds legitimate protest into a moral panic. Pro-Palestinian marches are routinely depicted as hostile to Jews, despite organisers consistently denouncing antisemitism. By amplifying these fears, both politicians reframe civil activism as a security threat rather than a human-rights cause. The narrative comforts those eager to recast criticism of Israel as hate speech - and in doing so, corrodes the democratic space for moral dissent.

The irony is striking. Their campaign to “combat antisemitism” has become a vehicle for expanding Zionist narratives under the banner of equality and inclusion. Burns’s accusation that the progressive left “delegitimises Jewish experiences” ignores the fact that many of Israel’s harshest critics are Jewish - scholars, journalists and human-rights defenders who reject Zionism as incompatible with Judaism’s ethical traditions. Dismissing them as self-hating or deluded erases the diversity of Jewish opinion and entrenches precisely the divisions Burns and Leeser claim to oppose.

Both men have remained silent on Israel’s policies of systemic discrimination and violence. Neither has condemned the Netanyahu government’s continuing occupation, mass displacement or collective punishment of Gaza. Instead, they redirect public outrage back home, framing antisemitism as the defining moral crisis while ignoring the root causes of global anger toward Israel’s actions. The result is to divert scrutiny away from the political power of Zionism and toward the supposed moral failings of those who oppose it.

Editorial boards - particularly at The Australian - portray Burns and Leeser as heroic moderates defending reason against extremism. Yet that framing is itself deeply political. It reflects a broader Western pattern in which Zionism is elevated as a marker of moral civilisation, and any criticism of Israel becomes evidence of barbarism. In this context, the McKinnon Prize is not merely an honour but an endorsement of a worldview - one that equates support for Israel with virtue and dissent with danger.

Australia’s public debate on antisemitism is long overdue for clarity and precision. Genuine antisemitism - hatred or prejudice against Jews as Jews - must be confronted wherever it exists.

What Burns and Leeser are promoting is something else - a political project that redefines antisemitism to encompass opposition to Israeli policy, Palestinian solidarity, or any movement that questions the moral legitimacy of Zionism. It’s a redefinition that serves power, not justice.

By presenting themselves as moral arbiters, Burns and Leeser have positioned Jewish identity as a shield for a political ideology. In doing so, they risk alienating the very communities whose empathy could build genuine solidarity against all forms of hate.

Leeser and Burns’s campaign against antisemitism may win awards, but it may be the narrowing of Australia’s moral imagination - where fear replaces debate, and the critique of injustice is mistaken for prejudice.