Here’s a position everyone must come to accept – embracing antisemitism when it relates to Zionism.

If Palestinians are ever to be rescued from the threat of human extinction, the international community must stop fearing the imposition of moral blackmail and call Israel out, once and for all, and demand it no longer be allowed to function or exist as a state. Israel has for too long been allowed to operate with unchecked barbaric criminal impunity.

It’s okay to be antisemitic when condemning the slaughter of humanity and innocence. The ongoing failure by the international community to understand the impossible plausibility of being antisemitic to a group of people who aren’t Semites, who aren’t indigenous to the Middle East and are settler-colonialists from Eastern Europe who conspired with the English and the Americans to cheat and steal the Palestinian homeland in 1948, isn’t just a moral outrage. It’s an indictment of the entire global community. To allow this abuse to happen in plain sight, for 76 years and counting, is not neutrality – it’s complicity.

It’s the Judaist Jews who are Semites. Not the Zionists. Zionism is a political ideology of occupation, militarism, racism, and state terror. It is not a religion. It is not sacred. And it is not above criticism. Zionism is the mask that justifies endless bloodshed – and conveniently hides behind the shield of antisemitism accusations when anyone calls it out.

The Zionist project has never been about peaceful coexistence. It’s about supremacy, about creating a Jewish ethnostate on land that was never theirs, erasing the people who lived there for millennia, and rewriting history to portray themselves as victims rather than perpetrators. It’s a colonial project - apartheid by design. And no amount of PR, tech innovation, or manufactured Western guilt can ever change that.

What the world must finally acknowledge is this: you aren’t antisemitic for opposing Israel or antisemitic for condemning genocide. You aren’t antisemitic for rejecting the notion that a single group of people have the right to dominate, displace, bomb, starve, and brutalise an entire indigenous population.

But here’s where it gets uncomfortable – the very definition of antisemitism has been deliberately corrupted. Zionist organisations and their political backers have successfully blurred the lines between Judaism and Zionism so that any criticism of Israel is now painted as hatred of Jews. It’s a strategic, calculated, and disgustingly effective tactic.

This isn’t about Jews. It never was. It’s about power – but about empire. It’s about a rogue nuclear state with a messianic military, billions in Western funding, and zero accountability. And for the record, some of the fiercest critics of Israel are Jewish – true Semites, grounded in ethics, morality and humanity – who reject Zionism because they see it for what it is: fascism in the name of faith.

If being labelled “antisemitic” means refusing to accept the murder of 30,000 children in Gaza and more than 400,000 people, the incineration of hospitals, the starvation of entire communities, and the deliberate targeting of journalists and aid workers, then anyone who believes they are a humanitarian, some one of clear moral clarity, should wear that label. If the price of opposing genocide is a slur thrown at you by apologists for apartheid, wear it proudly.

The people of Palestine are Semites. The people being bombed, imprisoned, and ethnically cleansed every day are the actual Semites of this story. Zionism has co-opted the language of persecution to justify a permanent war against the very people whose land it stole. The irony is grotesque. The injustice is unbearable.

Everyone should stop pretending this is complicated. It’s not. This isn’t a “conflict.” It’s not “both sides.” It’s not a security operation. It’s a one-sided massacre, sustained by lies, sanitised by media euphemisms, and enforced through the language of victimhood weaponised by the oppressor.

Israel, as it currently exists, can’t continue. A state built on ethnic cleansing, apartheid walls, military checkpoints, and permanent siege can’t be reformed. It must be dismantled. Zionism must be dismantled. The idea one group can dominate another through force, law, and religion must be buried alongside every other discredited ideology of supremacy.

The international community’s cowardice is killing people. Leaders mouth concern while signing arms deals. UN resolutions are vetoed. War criminals are invited to speak in Western parliaments. And Palestinians are left to count their dead, their history, their hope.

So, the imbecilic, complicit ill-informed must stop telling the informed and those who care with great moral clarity to tone it down. Stop demanding civility from the survivors of genocide. Stop policing the language of rage while ignoring the crimes that provoke it. The only acceptable outrage is the outrage that stops the bombs.

Zionism has no moral high ground. It has tanks, bombs, nukes, and billion-dollar PR firms. What it doesn’t have is truth, justice, or legitimacy.

If rejecting Zionism makes those who care, those who have moral compunction and humanitarian compassion and values “antisemitic” in the eyes of those who have hijacked the term, then let that label lose its power. Let it fall apart under the weight of its own hypocrisy.

The real crime isn’t being called antisemitic. The real crime is remaining silent.