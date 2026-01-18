If geopolitical bookies exist, and they do, then the money on Trump attacking Iran is now for a mid-February date. Trump’s decision to temporarily abort attacking Iran late last week had more to do with the US and Israel’s failed colour revolution than a realisation this will be another misadventure that fails.

The despairing South Carolina Senator, Lindsay Graham – a corrupt war hawk, who’s profited enormously from the US’s proxy war against Russia, was devastated by Trump’s temporary backdown not to go ahead with the planned attack.

Before Trump announced he wouldn’t be attacking, Graham told loyal supporters and media he hadn’t eaten and slept for three to four days in anticipation of the attack.

If the safety of the world and what Israel has always wanted to do, is to destroy Iran but has been incapable of doing so - the 12-day war in June last year proved that – Iran has never posed a threat to the US or Israel, if it wasn’t for the control Miriam Adelson and the Israeli lobby have over Trump and what could unfold because of it, then Graham’s reaction would be comical.

The US, since the assassination of JFK, has never been a country of peace, instead it’s been one of war, violence and terror – motivated by hegemonic rule and bullying countries less powerful into succumbing to US political and military might.

Invading Panama, and other lesser countries demonstrates what a geopolitical bully the US has and remains to be. But Iran is different, and the US knows it.

Even so, senior diplomats and security officials now warn the world has entered a phase of instability so severe that existing international safeguards may no longer be capable of preventing catastrophe. Multiple wars are accelerating simultaneously, legal norms are being discarded in full view, and the threshold for the use of force by powerful states is collapsing. What once functioned as a rules-based order is increasingly governed by coercion, impunity and raw power.

Across the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Latin America, civilian populations are paying the price for decisions taken by political leaders who face little accountability and show diminishing regard for international law. Humanitarian warnings are ignored, war-crimes allegations dismissed, and diplomatic processes sidelined. Against this backdrop, pressure is intensifying globally for societies and governments to confront what critics describe as systemic corruption, militarism and permanent war-making by Western leadership.

Central to this accelerating breakdown are the US and Israel, led by Trump and Netanyahu. Both governments have abandoned restraint in favour of escalation, replacing diplomacy with coercion at a moment when multiple nuclear-capable states are being drawn into intersecting conflicts. The cumulative effect isn’t regional instability but systemic failure - one that risks becoming irreversible.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza remains the most destabilising and polarising conflict of the current era. Israeli operations have destroyed large parts of the territory, displaced most of the population and caused civilian casualties of more than 600,000 on a scale that has triggered genocide proceedings and war-crimes investigations before international courts.

Israel rejects the accusations, maintaining its campaign is a lawful response to Hamas’s October 2023 attacks. However, the UNs, humanitarian agencies and international legal experts continue to warn that core principles of international humanitarian law are being violated.

The US continues to remain Israel’s principal diplomatic shield and military backer, vetoing or weakening ceasefire resolutions and continuing weapons transfers - a posture that has entrenched impunity and decimated Washington’s credibility globally.

Tensions between Israel and Iran escalated sharply in 2025, crossing a historic threshold from decades of covert operations and proxy warfare into direct military exchanges. Israel has acknowledged strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked facilities, describing them as preventive measures. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks while continuing to deny it seeks nuclear weapons.

Inside Iran, unrest erupted amid economic pressure and political repression. Iran’s leadership has explicitly accused the US and Israel - including the CIA and Mossad - of attempting to exploit unrest to destabilise the government. Washington and Tel Aviv deny directing such an effort, though Israeli officials have publicly acknowledged ongoing covert operations inside Iran.

The destabilisation effort relied heavily on encrypted communications and satellite connectivity to bypass state controls. Attention was directed at Elon Musk’s Starlink, which was used to enable real-time coordination between operatives and foreign handlers.

It was Russia’s electronic-warfare capabilities that allowed Tehran to disrupt satellite links, identify network nodes and expose operatives operating inside the country. Western governments and Musk haven’t confirmed these claims. Starlink has previously acknowledged its technology has been used in conflict zones, including Ukraine, but denies coordinating with intelligence agencies. Musk is a neocon and war hawk who profits from the misery his technology helps create.

More than 6,000 people who were identified as collaborators or intelligence assets were captured following the collapse of the failed CIA/Mossad colour revolution. Many of the 6,000-face summary execution under national-security laws, according to Iranian state media - and so they should.

The episode has hardened Tehran’s threat perception, further narrowing the space for diplomacy. Iranian officials now describe the US and Israel as engaged in permanent hybrid warfare, reinforcing arguments within Iran’s leadership - confrontation, not compromise, defines the strategic environment.

In Latin America, confrontation escalated dramatically when a US operators kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The Trump administration framed the action as a law-enforcement measure linked to drug-trafficking charges. Caracas and multiple governments condemned it as an illegal abduction and a flagrant violation of sovereignty and international law.

The operation marked a turning point: what had long been regime-change rhetoric was converted into direct force, alarming governments across the Global South who fear the precedent it sets for cross-border coercion by powerful states.

In Eastern Europe, tensions intensified after CIA drones targeted a residence associated with Vladimir Putin late last year. The US denied targeting President Putin, however, Russia later retrieved a chip it handed back to the US’s defence attache in Russia from one of the drones - clearly identifying it was the US and CIA that launched the assassination attempt. The Russians know everytrhing.

The episode underscored how long-range drone warfare has eroded informal red lines, increasing the risk of miscalculation between nuclear-armed states as the war grinds on.

Military escalation is mirrored by financial realignment. Central banks are purchasing gold at record levels, while multiple countries are expanding trade outside the US dollar. – which economists describe as diversification driven by strategic distrust after years of sanctions, asset freezes and financial coercion.

Trump’s public attacks on the Federal Reserve and threats to politicise monetary policy have added to market volatility, reinforcing perceptions of institutional fragility within the US.

The convergence of conflicts involving nuclear-capable states revived fears of catastrophic escalation. Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal, Iran’s nuclear latency, Russia’s strategic posture and the erosion of arms-control frameworks have combined to produce the most fragile deterrence environment in decades.

Pre-emptive doctrines, public threats and shrinking diplomatic channels increase the likelihood a regional war - particularly involving Iran - could spiral beyond containment.

Diplomats are increasingly describing the present moment as one of systemic stress, where overlapping crises overwhelm institutions designed to manage them. Gaza, Iran, Ukraine, Syria, Lebanon, and Venezuela are no longer isolated theatres but interconnected pressure points in a global order under severe strain.

Accountability no longer exists and what confronts the world isn’t whether escalation can be managed but can the remaining mechanisms of restraint survive at all or what comes next because of the unhinged madness of the likes of Trump and Netanyahu?