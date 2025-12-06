A decade ago, if people were asked to name the evil countries of the world - the answers would have overwhelmingly leant toward Arab nations - such has been the brainwashing through false image creation manufactured by Western media.

“Peace loving Israel” would never have been considered in the answers. Social media however, since October 7, has lifted the veil of who and what Israel really is. The nation of the “persecuted” the thieves of the Middle East has been exposed for its evil and as the world’s true terrorists.

History could never have been taught or exposed the realities of truth of who the persecuted have really been and the history of Palestine and the oppressive plight of a nation of people imprisoned by the barbarism of a crazed ideology and its people.

Israel is simply an asylum where lunacy, terrorism and barbarism reign like god’s fuelling its existence. Israel is where the criminally insane exist.

Israel’s system of domination over Palestinians - its endless detentions, its military raids, its suffocating occupation - has never been more exposed, nor more morally bankrupt, than it is today. While the world watches the ruin of Gaza and the violent expansion of settlement rule across the West Bank, another atrocity continues quietly but relentlessly behind concrete walls and steel bars: the imprisonment of thousands of Palestinians in a carceral system designed not merely to punish but to erase a people’s political future.

No one symbolises this state-engineered erasure more than Marwan Barghouti.

Barghouti, the most popular and legitimate Palestinian leader of his generation, has been locked inside Israeli prisons for more than 23-years under a conviction widely regarded as a political show trial. Bargjouti lives in the same space Nelson Mandela once inhabited: a prison cell built not just to contain a man, but to contain a movement.

History has taught us - Mandela, Gandhi, Aung San Suu Kyi in her earlier years - imprisoning a leader doesn’t end a struggle. It intensifies it. It gives it a face. It gives it a name the world remembers.

Barghouti is now that name.

Israel’s mass imprisonment of Palestinians is a cornerstone of its control of tens of thousands have passed through its jails; thousands remain without charge, trial or evidence ever presented. Mothers, teenagers, political workers, community leaders - pulled from their homes, held in administrative detention for months or years, subjected to beatings, isolation, humiliation, and medical neglect. This isn’t security policy; it is colonial architecture. It is meant to break a nation from the inside.

However, with Barghouti, the architecture failed.

Barghouti the one-man Israel can’t neutralise. Even in solitary confinement, even under psychological pressure, even when Israel cuts him off from the outside world, his name continues to circulate with the force of inevitability. He would win a Palestinian election by landslide margins. He’s respected by Fatah, by independents, by young Palestinians across every geography and faction. He is, in every meaningful sense, the Palestinian Mandela: the leader imprisoned because he represents the future Israel fears most.

Mandela’s Long Walk to Freedom reshaped global consciousness. It ripped apart the lie of apartheid by revealing, in painstaking detail, the humanity and resolve of the man the regime tried to crush. Mandela’s memoir was not just a book- it was a political earthquake. It made the continuation of apartheid morally indefensible.

A memoir written by the man Israel has kept in chains since 2002. Imagine the world reading about the interrogations, sleepless weeks of isolation, bruises, deprivation and humiliation. Imagine Barghouti documenting the thousands of Palestinian prisoners who lived -and died - inside the hell that’s Israel’s prison system. Imagine Barghouti chronicling the experience of a people living under occupation, apartheid, blockade, and war.

Israel knows what the book would do.

It would detonate the narrative Israel has spent decades constructing. It would make Barghouti’s story impossible to dismiss. It would show the world that Israel has not imprisoned a terrorist—it has imprisoned a statesman, a unifier, a political giant whose legitimacy dwarfs that of those who locked him up.

This is exactly why Israel is now facing a growing wave of international pressure unlike anything it has confronted in Barghouti’s lifetime.

Today, some of the world’s most high-profile figures have publicly demanded his release. Former presidents from Europe and Latin America. Nobel Peace Prize recipients. UN special rapporteurs. Renowned writers, jurists, human rights leaders, prominent academics, major religious voices, and even prominent Israelis disillusioned by the moral decay of their own government. Their letter, circulating globally, does not ask politely - it demands Barghouti’s release and openly compares his imprisonment to Mandela’s.

The comparison terrifies Israel, because it lands too close to the truth.

Apartheid South Africa survived brutality, sanctions, and internal rebellion - but it couldn’t survive the global recognition that Mandela was the legitimate leader of his people. When the world turned Mandela into a symbol of justice, the apartheid regime’s legitimacy evaporated. It was forced into negotiations with the man it once vowed never to release.

Israel now stands at the beginning of the same trajectory.

Because Barghouti’s name is no longer a local cause or an internal Palestinian matter - it’s becoming a global moral rallying point. Barghouti’s face is appearing on placards in London, Johannesburg, Sydney, New York, Cairo. His imprisonment is being cited in legal briefs, UN debates, human rights reports, and in newly formed global coalitions calling for boycotts and sanctions tied directly to the freedom of political prisoners.

The pressure is intensifying and Israel is feeling it.

What makes this moment explosive is that world opinion is shifting not slowly, but at speed. Each new wave of bombings, expansion of settlements, mass arrest and each humanitarian catastrophe accelerates the shift. The question is no longer whether Barghouti will become a global symbol - but whether Israel can withstand the consequences of that symbolism.

Behind closed doors, Netanyahu and his band of depraved barbaric genocidal thugs, fear the campaign surrounding Barghouti will soon reach the point where the world’s moral weight becomes unmanageable. As soon as global consensus hardens - and once Barghouti becomes to this era what Mandela was to his - the logic of the occupation collapses. Israel’s then left with only two choices, both catastrophic for its own strategic interests:

Kill him or set him free. And the fear is Israel could kill him because - that’s Israel a mad joint populated by the criminally insane.

The release of Barghouti would electrify Palestinians, unify factions, and produce a leader with the legitimacy to challenge Israel in international courts, international diplomacy, and global opinion. A leader Israel can’t dismiss as irrelevant or extreme. A free Barghouti becomes a statesman. A president-in-waiting and a figure whose moral authority rivals Israel’s own self-narrative.

Killing Barghouti however - whether by “illness,” “heart failure,” or “accident,” as has suspiciously occurred with other high-profile Palestinian detainees - would ignite a level of global outrage Israel has never experienced. It would be seen as an assassination designed to prevent a Mandela moment - immediately transforming Barghouti into a martyr whose story would haunt Israel for generations.

Which is exactly why Israel fears him and why the world is rallying around him.

Barghouti’s endurance mirrors the endurance of his people: a nation denied freedom yet refusing annihilation; a nation imprisoned yet spiritually unbroken. His suffering is their suffering. His resilience is their resilience. His potential freedom is their horizon.

History freed Mandela and it will free Barghouti too - either in life, or in legend.