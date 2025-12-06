George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
6h

💯!💥💣"Israel is simply an asylum where lunacy, terrorism and barbarism reign like god’s fuelling its existence. Israel is where the criminally insane exist."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BGFHuman's avatar
BGFHuman
9h

Australia needs to expel the Israeli Ambassador, over night their are reports of even more torture, where Marwan has been beaten severely.

All these reports do something but not enough. It has been two+ years and there have been upteen reports but honestly where is the real action that stops Israeli nonsense , and let the Palestinians themselves decide who governs them.

As Omar El Akkad's book title says "One day, Everyone will have always been against this"

Words are one thing

Actions are another

Israel needs to be severely sanctioned, but governments are still arming, supporting Israel and reframing "genocide", silencing voices.

This murdering, by Israel, in Palestine, needs to stop. Palestinians need food and aid...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 George Hazim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture