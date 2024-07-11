Australian Senators Fatima Payman and Mehreen Faruqi during the past week have shifted the gears of foreign policy debate in Australia into overdrive.

And it sure needed it. Australia has become a policy vacuum around the Middle East equating itself to a disengaged bystander rather than a strategic player, failing to assert any meaningful influence or direction in the region's complex geopolitical affairs.

Their brave stances must be applauded, and whether they realised taking a stand for the Palestinian people to have the right to self-determination and not be slaughtered by Israel’s genocidal mania would cause such outrage throughout Australia’s political class and media – the reactions to their stance say a lot about Australia’s loss of moral integrity.

Payman and Faruqi are two women that are true Australian heroines – humble but equally steadfastly stoic and principled. Qualities politicians seem to lack, especially the Prime Minister.

The PM this week showed why as a leader he’s less about leading and setting a standard that reflects Australia’s values and more about being beholden to special interest groups like the AJC, than the obscenity of the murder of over 190,000 Palestinians.

His capitulation to the AJC isn’t just a tacit approval of Israel’s genocidal mania, but a strong endorsement of it. It’s fascinating how the office of power and what it affords people turns them. Albo, as a university student, strongly protested for the Palestinian people to have the right to self-determination. What happened, Albo? That burning passion for humanity has been eviscerated. Why?

There’s no need to answer that, blind Freddy and everyone else has a fair idea why!

The PM, along with other Australian pollies, could learn from Senators Payman and Faruqi. So too could all Australians. Theirs is a lesson on placing values over power and position.

And that takes us to another high-profiled Australian politician, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong.

Minister Wong, it seems, is neutered around Australia’s foreign policy in the Middle East, with debate surrounding how much influence is being exerted by the Australian Jewish Council (AJC).

Regardless of Wong's position, it appears key policy decisions are heavily influenced by Jewish advocacy groups rather than being independently determined by the Australian government, and that’s been reflected in Australia's stance over Israel’s genocide.

Under Wong, the Albanese government shifted Australia's votes at the UN from abstentions to "yes" votes on resolutions supporting Palestinian aid and condemning Israeli settlements.

The pivot reflects a broader strategy aimed at balancing Australia's historic support for Israel with increasing aid and recognition efforts towards Palestinians.

However, the shift didn’t go unchallenged. Jewish groups in Australia, like the AJC and the Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA), expressed profound disappointment with many of Wong’s decisions.

Her decision not to visit the southern Israeli towns affected by the October 7 Hamas raid during her visit to the Middle East was described as "insulting and deeply concerning" by Jewish leaders arguing a bizarre narrative that her failure to do so signalled a lack of solidarity with the victims and undermined the longstanding relationship between Australian Labor and Israel.

Wong’s Middle East visit, was her first as Foreign Minister, and it was marked by high-profile meetings with Israeli officials, including President Isaac Herzog, but avoided southern Israel. Wong’s decision not to visit the South drew sharp criticism from Jewish lobby groups and political opponents.

The influence of Jewish advocacy groups on Australian foreign policy continues to grow and its evidenced by the way the government has handled various resolutions and international stances.

Australia’s vote against referring Israel's occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem to the International Court of Justice reflects a position intended to avoid escalating tensions while still promoting a two-state solution.

It’s a decision that aligns with the views of influential Jewish groups that advocate for direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians rather than external legal adjudication.

Given the dynamics involved, it’s crucial for Minister Wong to take a firm stand and reject the undue influence from the AJC and similar advocacy groups. By doing so, she ensures Australian foreign policy reflects the nation’s best interests, values, and commitment to human rights—policies that support a just and lasting peace for both Israelis and Palestinians, free from the oppressive ideologies that perpetuate subjugation and dehumanisation.

Australia's reputation globally is significantly shaped by its foreign policy decisions. Aligning policy with principles of justice and equality rather than the interests of specific groups will bolster Australia’s standing as a nation committed to human rights.

Recognising Palestinians right to self-determination and condemning actions that undermine their dignity and sovereignty is essential to maintaining Australia’s humanitarian position.

While Wong remains as the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the influence of Jewish lobby groups on Australia's Middle East policy is undeniable - highlighting the interplay between government and powerful lobby groups shaping foreign policy decisions—a relationship more times than not that results in policies that reflect the interests of those groups more than a balanced, independent Australian foreign policy.

Senators Payman and Faruqi deserve praise for their courageous advocacy for Palestinian self-determination. Their stances highlight the moral integrity often lacking in politics. Both haven’t only invigorated the foreign policy debate in Australia but set a commendable example of leadership and dedication to human rights. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese needs to take note.