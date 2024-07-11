George’s Newsletter

George Hazim
Jul 11, 2024

Diana in Australia there are many Jewish groups that condemn the genocide. But these jewish groups aren’t of zionistic ideology, they are judiast’s - loving caring people who detest everything Zionism stands for and represents.

Anne-Marie thompson
Jul 11, 2024

So disappointed in Penny Wong. Just hope she doesn't ignore all those Australians including some Jewish people who have spoken out about the ridiculous. appointment of the well known Zionist, Ms Segal.set to advise on antisemitism in the country. She with her will known Zionist biases. And who should be lurking alongside Albanese when the announcement was made? Josh Burns who we thought represented us.....but no, a Zionist through & through.

