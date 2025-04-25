For more than 100 years, ANZAC Day has been one of the most solemn and unifying occasions on Australia’s national calendar.

As a day, it transcends politics and generations. It’s a time when Australians pause to honour the courage, sacrifice, and mateship of the men and women who served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.

At its heart, the ANZAC spirit is not a celebration of war, but a remembrance of its cost — a tribute to resilience, humanity, and an unwavering belief in a fair go for all.

Yet over time, the ‘ANZAC Legend’ has been co-opted by political and cultural forces to glorify and justify war, rather than to oppose it. In many ways, the day has come to celebrate military involvement, rather than commemorate the fallen or show respect for those who endured the horrors of combat. This shift risks hollowing out ANZAC Day’s meaning, reducing a once-powerful symbol of anti-imperial sacrifice into a marketing tool for militarism.

And that spirit now stands at a crossroads. As tensions escalate in the Middle East — fuelled by US and Israeli policies toward Iran and the already devastated Gaza Strip — the Albanese government is being quietly pulled into a geopolitical quagmire. If Australia is drawn into a US-led war against Iran or continues to turn a blind eye to Israel’s military campaign that has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead and Gaza in ruins, it would mark a catastrophic departure from the very values ANZAC Day is meant to protect.

The ANZAC legacy is rooted in the harrowing experience of war — not in its glorification. From the shores of Gallipoli in 1915 to the jungles of Vietnam and the deserts of Afghanistan, Australian soldiers have faced the brutality of war for US hegemony sold on the lie that others might live in peace and dignity.

Every grave, every memorial, and every minute of silence on April 25 is a warning against the US-generated narrative of reckless militarism.

Yet, the idea of joining another US-led conflict — particularly one without clear justification, legal backing, or public support — flies in the face of that history. Australia’s involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan should serve as reminders of the long-term cost of such entanglements: destabilisation, mass civilian casualties, regional chaos, and no clear path to peace.

To repeat those mistakes — this time in Iran or Gaza — would be to spit on the graves of those who fought believing they were defending justice and protecting the vulnerable. It would bastardise the very concept of “Lest We Forget” by suggesting we have, indeed, forgotten.

Since October 2023, Gaza has endured what the UN and human rights groups have described as an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. With over 250,000 Palestinians killed, including more than 25,000 children, and entire neighbourhoods turned to rubble, the ongoing siege isn’t a war in the conventional sense. It’s a campaign of decimation.

For Australia to offer tacit or active support to this would not only breach international law — it would place Australia on the wrong side of history. Public sentiment across Australia is already shifting, with protests, petitions, and calls for the government to hold Israel accountable for its actions under international humanitarian law. If ANZAC Day stands for anything, it must stand for the protection of civilians, the rejection of genocide, and the moral responsibility to speak out against atrocities.

And crucially, to help fight a war against Iran to suit Israel’s objectives — or to kill Palestinians for Israel’s immoral goals — isn’t in the ANZAC spirit. It’s not the fight our soldiers died for and not the stand Australians have historically taken. It’s a betrayal of Australia’s sovereign moral compass in favour of another nation’s agenda of occupation and aggression.

A military confrontation with Iran would be even more reckless. Iran isn’t a stateless actor or a non-aligned guerrilla force. It’s a sovereign nation of over 88 million people, with a powerful military and influence across the Middle East. Any conflict wouldn’t be short or clean — it’d be a prolonged, bloody regional war with global implications.

Australia’s participation in such a conflict wouldn’t only endanger its defence forces but risk dragging it into a clash of civilisations narrative it has no business supporting. It would sever Australia’s longstanding image as a diplomatic, peace-seeking middle power and reduce it to a foot soldier of American hegemony and Israeli expansionism.

Australians like to believe in a country that punches above its weight morally — one that supports the underdog, values peacekeeping, and speaks truth to power. These values have been on display in Australia’s response to natural disasters, in its approach to regional diplomacy, and in the multicultural fabric of its communities. They are also the values the ANZACs hoped to preserve.

Involving itself in a foreign war that carries neither moral clarity nor popular support would turn Australia into a proxy state, abandoning the sovereignty that ANZAC Day is meant to symbolise. Worse, it would risk normalising the idea that might makes right — that the wholesale killing of civilians can be justified if it serves Western strategic interests.

There’s a powerful and often overlooked parallel between the ANZAC story and the Palestinian struggle. At Gallipoli, young Australians faced a foreign empire on distant shores — confused, scared, but determined to claim a future that was free from domination. Palestinians, too, are fighting for a homeland, for dignity, and for a future free from occupation and erasure.

To turn Australia’s back on them, or worse, to participate in the machinery of their destruction, is not only a geopolitical error — it is a moral failure.

If ANZAC Day is to retain its power and relevance, it must be more than ceremony. It must be a commitment to peace, to dignity, and to never again allowing the machinery of empire to crush the lives of innocent people.

Should Australia follow the US and Israel into a war against Iran or continue enabling the devastation in Gaza, Australia will not only betray the essence of the ANZAC legacy — it will destroy it. And in doing so, Australia will leave future generations of Australians with a day of remembrance hollowed out by hypocrisy.

“Lest We Forget” every year. Now is the time to prove Australia remembers