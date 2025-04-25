George’s Newsletter

To any new readers - please note that the following comment was made to an earlier version of George's excellent article and should not be taken as a critique of the current version. I leave it only because several readers found it of value and because it does add some detail to points that George now makes more succinctly and articulately than can I.

George, unfortunately there are problems with what you've written here. Whilst much of it is true, it fails to recognise how the 'Anzac Legend' has been used to glorify and justify war rather than to oppose it, as well as to 'celebrate' rather than commemorate or show respect for those who have fought in it.

Indeed, there is no doubt whatsoever that many of those who turn out for Anzac Day services do so because of conditioning rather than any actual memory for those who fought or any real understanding of why they were fighting and whether or not it was actually in defence of sound values and morality, let alone of our nation.

Your piece also misses the reality of engagement in war or any armed conflict and the poor, sometimes even appalling treatment of service personnel who, as a result of what they saw, felt and experienced, returned from engagement as 'anti-war' or pacifists. For over a hundred years those who served and learned the futility and horror of war and as a consequence spoke out against it and against its glorification in ceremonies such as Anzac Day, have been ostracised, discredited, rejected by the very organisations supposedly established to ensure their welfare and by governments who put geo-political alliances and profit - (yes, the only people who benefit from war are those who provide its materiel and grow rich from it).

John Howard, one of the worst prime-ministers in Australia's short history, was instrumental in shoring up the conditioning of Australians, particularly its youth, to the right-wing, war-mongering worship through revival of the Anzac Day tradition and marches which were losing their attendance and attraction not only because of time and the death through age of those who had participated in WWI but because of a movement in society that was increasingly giving publicity to the true tragedy and tales of war and the manipulation by the powerful and our political leaders to use it perfidiously for various 'gains' when as a nation we were in no way in peril.

The Friday Essay in this weeks: "The Conversation" - https://theconversation.com/friday-essay-war-has-made-me-a-pacifist-why-are-we-so-reluctant-to-acknowledge-australias-anti-war-veterans-253530 - explains this issue far better than can I.

However the content of that article certainly resonates with me for I became a pacifist as a result of active service in the Middle East. Although certainly not with that indoctrinated "King and Country" patriotic machoism of the young men who volunteered for WWI, when was first involved d in the Middle East I, as were most if not all of my compatriots, was offended, even incensed by the fact that the Arabs were shooting at us. It took me some time to realise that we were the invaders in their land and had no right to be there, let alone to dictate and control society and lives. I can understand how such a distorted view was ubiquitous among us, for the reality is that not only are all sides in a conflict almost certainly indoctrinated, i.e. socialised in the 'norms' held and projected by their society but those who fight are inevitably mostly the young, immature and relatively unworldly who tend to be the most gullible and easily conditioned.

So, the experience resulted in my becoming a pacifist and taking a far more disciplined and careful view of our world, society, politics, class and how the mass are manipulated for the benefit of a few.

I also wrote about the problems I saw with the cultural implications and conditioning of Anzac Day and was published in a regional newspaper. I probably don't need to say how scathing were the responses and how reviled I became because those reading what I wrote were unable to understand the analysis and the point I was making, instead taking the view that I was dishonouring those who had fought in our military. Sadly, that type of reaction continues today when someone speaks out against supposed commemorations which actually have turned into celebrations - in as much they have become events in which to be seen because they confer a 'sense of respectability and patriotism', just as being seen at church each Sunday used to do. I thus understand why so many other ex-service personnel who feel as I do choose to stay silent, just as I also understand only too well why the majority choose not to speak about what they have witnessed.

As you know, I think, I value what you write, George, and I consider that our general views of what constitute ethics and morality are probably quite similar, so I mean no disrespect by this long comment. I simply believe that it is long past time that the culture of this day is given the analysis and discussion it deserves. John Howard encourage children to march and even to wear the medals of their ancestors who fought - that is neither appropriate nor morally sound for it encourages and insidiously implants the view of conflict and war that contributes to the false notion that 'might is right' and the way to resolve difference is with injuring, killing and destruction, rather than humane consideration, discussion and compromise, even if possible, consensus.

Of course, I would almost certainly fight to protect others under attack but the majority of our nation's battles have not been about protecting Australia but rather about sycophantic support of either Britain or the United States. Indeed, the US government did not want us in Vietnam but our government pressured them to allow us to join that ill-fated, gratuitous and regrettable invasion.

We don't need a war memorial - we need a peace memorial. We don't need a glorification of suffering under the command of a foreign general for another nation's purposes, on one day each year - 2 minutes of silent contemplation that does commemorate and honour the sacrifice of those who fought, on the anniversary of the end of conflict would be much more appropriate and inclined to a society which chooses to honour life rather than death.

well said Baz.

