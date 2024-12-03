In six weeks, Donald Trump reclaims his second term as US President - a four-year hiatus punctuated by dubious circumstances in 2020.



Trump's Presidency is sure to be a spectacle if some of his appointments are anything to go by, as the world braces for what could be an even more

catastrophic presidency than his first. His prospective cabinet, stacked with pro-Zionist ideologues and hawkish neoconservatives like Marco Rubio,

Mike Waltz, Sebastian Gorka, and Pete Hegseth, signals a government

incapable of achieving meaningful diplomacy or addressing America's greatest challenges.



Trump will fail to end the war in Ukraine and will escalate tensions in the Middle East, and his second term will continue the ongoing collapse of the US as a global power.



Trump's claims he will end the war in Ukraine within "24 hours" have his rhetoric devoid of substance. His approach to diplomacy, underpinned by transactionalism and grandstanding, lacks the strategic depth necessary to

navigate the complex dynamics of the Ukraine war.



With his ties to the likes of Sebastian Gorka, who recently labelled President Vladimir Putin a "tyrannical thug and a killer" in a television interview deserving only "forceful retaliation," reveal the hollowness of Trump's promises. What Gorka's remarks have done is to not only undermine

Trump, but to eliminate any chance of meaningful dialogue with Russia, especially Vladimir Putin. Gorka's approach to diplomacy it seems is mired

in aggression and a lack of common sense of diplomatic sense.



Moreover, Trump's alignment with pro-Zionist hawks like Mike Waltz and Marco Rubio ensures his administration will focus on bolstering military alliances

rather than pursuing peace. Trump's potential reinstatement of policies like withdrawing from arms control agreements and his lack of a coherent diplomatic strategy will more likely escalate the Ukraine war than resolve

it. Instead of acting as a mediator, the Trump administration will deepen divisions and further perpetuate a war that continues to destabilise Europe and strain US resources.



The unwavering support for Israel and his embrace of a pro-Zionist,

ideologically extreme cabinet won't only exacerbate tensions in the Middle East but will go a long way to undermine any chance of a two-state solution or regional peace ever being achieved-alienating Arab and Muslim-majority nations.



The Middle East has been a region rife with conflict, mostly manifested by the US in fomenting coups and regime changes for the US's economic benefit, however, the empowerment of hawks like Gorka, whose anti-Iran rhetoric has long been a hallmark of his worldview, risks reigniting hostilities with Tehran. Gorka's lack of diplomacy or credibility, ensures the US will double down on sanctions and military posturing-a strategy that no longer works.



Trump's Middle East policy, like Biden's, fails to address the underlying causes of its wars - mostly US generated. However, the outright hostility of Trump's less-than-suitably-equipped cabinet could create an even more

dangerous environment, dragging the US into further military entanglements and alienating allies in the region and beyond.



While Biden's administration rightly faced significant

criticism-particularly for its continued military aid to Israel, its

handling of the war in Ukraine, and its failure to deliver on climate and healthcare promises-Trump's return doesn't represent an improvement. Instead, it amplifies the policies that have led to domestic decline and global instability.



The US already faces profound systemic challenges: economic inequality, political polarisation, climate inaction, and crumbling infrastructure. A second Trump administration, with its extreme cabinet just like Biden's, and

its reckless policies, will push the US beyond the point of no return. His

presidency is set to exacerbate the conditions for internal strife, further eroding trust in government, and continuing to weaken America globally.



Trump's second term will continue the end of the US. His administration's policies, shaped by ideologues like Rubio, Gorka, and Waltz, aren't designed

to solve problems but to exacerbate them. The prioritising of military aggression over diplomacy, ideological purity over competence, and short-term political gains over long-term stability, means Trump's administration will plunge the US into a deeper crisis than what it already is in.



The world has changed profoundly in four years, and Trump's presidency will more than likely symbolise the final chapter in the decline of a once-great nation.



Trump's punctuated second term is shaping up to be a catastrophic failure on all fronts. His pro-Zionist, hawkish cabinet is ill-equipped to address the challenges of modern governance, from ending the war in Ukraine to fostering peace in the Middle East. Like Biden, Trump will continue to fail to deliver meaningful change-and his administration's extremism and incompetence will

do far more lasting damage.



His inability to adapt, his disdain for diplomacy, and his reliance on

ideologues like Rubio, Gorka, and Waltz are set to hasten the decline of the US, marking the end of its role as a global power. Trump has learnt nothing from his first term in office. His return to power represents a profound existential threat to stability, progress, and peace.



The US no longer bears any geopolitical influence and is about to learn why.