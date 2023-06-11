George Hazim

Valentines Day 2021 as it is every year is when romance is at the forefront of lovers’ minds.

For Brittany Higgins however, it was about the time she went public with her rape allegation – a contrasting representation of what the day would mean.

Amid the contention of Higgins’s story is her partner, David Sharaz - former SBS journalist turned political advisor and Deputy Director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Sharaz has been thrust into the spotlight in the aftermath of the Higgins - Bruce Lehrmann case.

But is Sharaz, really the supportive partner, as he continues to emerge as a pivotal player in the unfolding Higgins saga, or is he being unfairly judged for what many believe him to be exploiting Higgins?

Sharaz’s links to Canberra and the Labor Party are deeply personal, with his own professional and personal life intersecting within the halls of power.

The former journalist and one time Morrison Government advisor, sees himself as a political powerbroker and has been outspoken in his support for Higgins – but questions are being asked if his support is genuine, or is there an underlying political agenda at play?

It’s not an unwarranted question given how Sharaz’s inserted himself into the case and is now a major figure in a saga that has all losers.

So, what’s motivating Sharaz, who can be supportive without being the attraction in a circus dominating the media?

Sharaz is no stranger to political and media mastery – he’s advised many in Canberra on matters of foreign policy, defence, and security.

His connections throughout the federal government and involvement in the case continues to spark the interest of many, with some accusing him of using the Higgins case to push his own political agenda.

Months before Higgins ever made her allegations public, Sharaz briefed Shadow Oppositions Ministers Katy Gallagher and Penny Wong at the time, in

a matter so personal did it require their knowledge or public attention?

Not so, it seems for Sharaz drawing political and media mileage was how it should be played out.

The former Minister for Defence, Linda Reynolds, a central figure in the Higgins case, whose office it was where the alleged rape took place, claims Gallagher and Wong admitted to her they knew about the rape allegations before they were made public, hours after Gallagher told the Senate she had no prior knowledge of Higgins’s story.

This week the Coalition will use parliament to ramp up pressure on Gallagher over her knowledge of the rape allegation, as Anthony Albanese emphatically denies Gallagher misled the Senate.

Since revelations of Gallagher’s prior knowledge of the rape allegations, scrutiny of Gallagher has intensified as to when she knew of Higgins’ allegation, after text messages between Higgins and Sharaz suggested she knew about the claim before it was made public.

The revelations called into question evidence given by Gallagher at a Senate ­estimates hearing in June 2021 – months after Higgins came forward with her allegation – that “no one had any knowledge” of the incident before the claim was publicly aired.

Reynolds also claimed Gallagher said Sharaz told her about the allegations going public “before it was going to happen”.

Gallagher says she’s been clear. “I’ve been honest. And always, I’ve been guided by the bravery and courage of a young woman who chose to speak up about her workplace. And from that we have had massive changes to that workplace because of the problem.”

The allegations of rape Higgins brought to light occurred when she was working in Reynold’s office, and since, there have been calls for an independent inquiry into the handling of the matter by senior government officials.

While supporters of the inquiry see Sharaz’s involvement as a catalyst for change, the issue of privacy and not requiring the lens of the media and public to be aware of a private incident if the allegations are true is what’s important.

Not the need for Higgins to be front and centre of what become a media spectacle.

Those who oppose the public circus of this, believe Sharaz is attempting to undermine the government, with some suggesting Higgins is an unwitting pawn to further Sharaz’z political interests.

Despite the criticism, his supporters are convinced his motivations are pure – arguing his actions have been instrumental raising awareness about sexual assault in the workplace, and that he’s right to advocate for justice and transparency.

In a recent interview with the ABC Sharaz reiterated the need for an independent inquiry into the handling of Higgins's case.

Whether he’s a supportive partner or has a political agenda is debatable, and while his advocacy could be seen as genuine, his involvement in a string of high-profiled political controversies makes it understandable why there are concerns about his motives with many questions that remain unanswered.