George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Hazim's avatar
George Hazim
3d

Thank you Lenny!!

Reply
Share
Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
3d

Well written George. Your article should be printed on sandpaper and jammed down the throat of every reader of The Australian. My experience is the Australian readers are one eyed conservatives with no capacity to imagine that the views expressed in that Murdoch rag are political and biased and in many cases factually wrong, inconsistent and intentionally divisive. You focus on three key issues: What Jews have done in Israel, Treatment of First Nations Australians and confusing support for Palestine/Iran/Venezuela with anti Semitism. The bleating over the Bondi shooting is nauseating in the context of the genocide in Gaza. As for the state of Australian politics - Murdoch has corrupted our democracy courtesy of having a media mogul monopoly. No politician is game to throw Murdoch out. And the ABC has been debased by always taking the polar opposite views to the Murdoch’s. Let’s chuck out News Corp and let’s also clean house at the ABC!!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Hazim · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture