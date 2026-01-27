Every January 26, Australia marks Australia Day - a national occasion devoted to congratulating itself. It’s a day for official ceremonies, flag-waving speeches and an honours list filled with Orders of Australia and other awards bestowed on those who have contributed to the nation’s wellbeing, cohesion and civic life. It’s a celebration of service, leadership and values said to bind Australians together.

And just as Australia Day occupies a prized place on the national calendar, it begs an obvious counter-celebration. If there were an award recognising an institution’s outstanding contribution to the corrosion of social cohesion - to the normalisation of fear, the racialisation of dissent and the relentless poisoning of public debate - The Australian newspaper would not merely be nominated, it would be a perennial frontrunner. Not for holding power to account, but for its unwavering commitment to division; not for informing the public, but for inflaming it; and not for journalism in the public interest, but for repackaging culture-war grievance as national concern, year after year, with remarkable consistency and zero self-awareness

And to highlight the amplification of the paper’s contribution to the destruction of social cohesion in Australia, Murdoch’s ‘baby’ has once again, covered itself in the inglorious enmity of its own detritus.

Leading the front page of the paper today, The Australian attempted to turn Australia Day into a morality play of “good citizens versus traitors” - using selective imagery, inflammatory language and deliberate conflation to deepen division rather than explain it. Its latest piece, headlined Traitors versus the true: our values under siege on Australia Day, is less journalism than ideological theatre - a familiar Murdoch formula framing social dissent as an existential threat while quietly excusing, minimising or laundering far-right extremism.

The article’s core failure is its central deceit - the suggestion Australia’s social cohesion crisis is being driven by pro-Palestinian demonstrators, Muslim Australians, or those questioning colonial history, rather than by the emboldening of white nationalist and neo-Nazi movements - many of which are explicitly cited in the same piece but somehow rendered politically secondary.

It’s a stark contradiction. Readers are told Australia is under siege from antisemitism and “extremist rhetoric”, yet the most explicit calls to violence quoted in the article come from white supremacists chanting “you will not replace us”, “send them back”, and declaring Jews to be “the greatest enemy to Western civilisation”. These are not marginal remarks buried in footnotes but central facts - and yet the article works overtime to redirect public fear toward Indigenous protesters, Muslim communities, and critics of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The Australian’s sleight of hand isn’t accidental.

Repeatedly pairing images of Australian citizenship ceremonies with unrelated footage of flag burnings, Palestinian keffiyehs, or masked protesters, The Australian reinforces a crude binary - loyal Australians versus dangerous outsiders. The implication’s unmistakable - dissent from the state’s preferred narratives on colonial history, immigration or Israel somehow places one outside the national moral community.

Such blatant framing is dangerous in its treatment of Muslims and Palestinians. Chants like “globalise the intifada” are presented without context, explanation or legal assessment, but immediately coded as genocidal or terrorist in intent. Meanwhile, explicit neo-Nazi slogans with well-documented histories of racial violence are described almost clinically, as if they’re unfortunate anomalies rather than the ideological backbone of the “March for Australia” movement.

It’s a grotesque inversion of reality - a media narrative where Muslims are treated as a collective suspicion problem, while white supremacists are framed as a fringe nuisance.

Equally troubling is the article’s relentless insistence on portraying Jewish Australians - and by extension Israel - as singular, besieged victims, divorced from political context. Antisemitism is real and must be confronted without hesitation. But the conflation of antisemitism with criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon isn’t only intellectually dishonest, it undermines the fight against real antisemitism by turning it into a partisan weapon.

There’s no evidence presented that Australia’s pro-Palestinian protests are driven by hatred of Jews. There’s, however, overwhelming evidence they’re driven by opposition to mass civilian deaths, the destruction of Gaza, and Australia’s diplomatic alignment with policies widely criticised by international legal scholars and human rights organisations.

Such a distinction is obliterated in The Australian’s telling, while leaning heavily on emotional proximity to violence - invoking the Bondi attack, Holocaust Remembrance Day and citizenship ceremonies - while failing to interrogate how fear itself is being politically mobilised. It’s classic culture-war journalism - amplify isolated horrors, strip them of context, then assign collective blame to ideological opponents.

Nowhere is it more evident than the treatment of Indigenous led “Invasion Day” protests. Tens of thousands of Australians marching peacefully to contest the meaning of January 26 are portrayed as evidence of national fracture, despite the absence of systemic violence from those rallies. By contrast, rallies featuring known neo-Nazis, chants of racial replacement theory and open calls for deportation are described as “anti-immigration” protests - a sanitised label laughable if the consequences weren’t so serious.

The asymmetry matters. When mainstream media outlets repeatedly associate Muslim visibility, Palestinian flags or Indigenous sovereignty with danger, and downplaying white nationalist mobilisation, they don’t merely report social tension – they’re manufacturing it.

The Australian public isn’t naive. Polling consistently shows broad support for multiculturalism, religious pluralism and Indigenous recognition, alongside deep concern about racism and extremism. The attempt to recast Australia as a country on the brink of cultural collapse isn’t supported by evidence; it’s supported by ideology.

What’s being witnessed isn’t a social cohesion crisis driven from below, but a propaganda failure from above. The old Murdoch narrative - that dissent equals disloyalty, where Muslims must constantly prove belonging, and Israel is beyond criticism - is failing. The louder it’s repeated, the more desperate it sounds.

Australia faces a choice. However, it’s not between “traitors and the true”, but rather between a plural, confident democracy capable of holding multiple truths - or fear-based politics that survives only by turning neighbour against neighbour.

.