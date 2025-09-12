George’s Newsletter

Marianne Neave
3h

And of course when "foreign interference" is referred to, israel isn't necessarily implicated. It might be very convenient to point to fingers at Iran, if it suits Tel Aviv.

But apart from that, any investigation into this is unlikely to lead to a satisfactory outcome. With the Trump administration demolishing the systems that were in place to provide professional impartiality, any findings will be as reliable as those of Israel investigating its own war crimes.

andrew gillies
3h

I think it would be a mistake just to blame, let alone focus on the Left or Right, maybe that's is what is intended as the political diversion to the real politics, but I suspect that's not what's the snipers mission or the snipers masters reasons were and I suspect a common denominator on these type of events and major events since at least JFK. I note once again there are no witnesses to the sniper and no decent surveillance or even low security on what does seem an obvious vantage point. Sort of has a combination of JFK assassination and the Pentagon hit (with no decent film footage and its the Pentagon).

