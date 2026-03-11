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George Hazim's avatar
George Hazim
3d

I couldn't agree more Graeme. I know it mightn't be noble celebrating some one's death or injury but these cowards are evil satanic vile creatures. The earth is now a better place with one less piece of shit occupying it.

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Graeme A Rickards's avatar
Graeme A Rickards
3d

Brilliant George. I won't be dancing on the deranged man's grave, but the world is a better place without such an abscess of hate. Dare we hope for a new dawn?

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