Where is Itamar Ben-Gvir? Israel’s Minister for National Security - the clown prince of fascism, the torch-wielding provocateur, the man who built his political career on incitement against Palestinians, calls for their expulsion, and visits to Al-Aqsa Mosque designed to spark regional war - has vanished.

Following Iran’s latest barrage of precision missile strikes, the question of his fate has become the most potent symbol of a regime in crisis.

Is Ben-Gvir dead or severely injured, fighting for his life in some underground bunker hospital while doctors work frantically to piece together what remains of the man who cheered the dismemberment of Gaza’s children?

The regime’s propagandists want you to believe otherwise. They have floated the absurd claim that Ben-Gvir’s condition stems from a “car accident.”

A car accident.

In the middle of the most intense aerial exchange since the war began, with Iranian missiles striking targets with terrifying precision across occupied Palestine, we are expected to believe one of the most hated men in the Middle East simply had a spot of bad luck on the road.

The world knows better.

The world is no longer buying what Tel Aviv is selling.

The strike on Ben-Gvir’s home - whether it killed him outright or left him clinging to existence by the thinnest of threads -was Iran’s message.

And it was received loud and clear by every Israeli leader who sleeps soundly at night only because they believe their American-supplied Iron Dome will always protect them.

Mossad may fancy itself the master of assassination. It has spent decades perfecting the art of killing in foreign capitals - blowing up scientists in Tehran, planting trackers in dental work and boasting of its omnipotence.

It celebrated the killing of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. It cheered when it claimed the life of Yahya Sinwar. Israeli strategists long believed that with enough money, technology or American F-35s they could decapitate the Resistance and watch the body collapse.

Iran endured decades of sanctions, sabotage, assassinations and military pressure.

But no longer.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s home was destroyed. The war criminal - who fled the country as Iranian missiles rained down, hiding in foreign capitals while Israelis cowered in shelters -watched from afar as his brother was reportedly targeted and killed.

Iddo Netanyahu, the physician and author who largely stayed out of politics, became a casualty of the monster his sibling helped create.

Meanwhile Netanyahu’s media machine has worked overtime to suppress the story.

Spokespeople call the reports “fake news.” Carefully planted statements describe Netanyahu’s supposed “activities” and “meetings.” But something is missing.

The people of occupied Palestine know when their leaders disappear from television screens. They know when statements appear only in text and when footage suddenly stops.

The French president’s office could not even provide a date for a supposed phone call with Netanyahu. The Élysée Palace fell silent. American officials quietly cancelled high-level visits.

The signs are there for those willing to see them.

For decades Western media repeated a familiar script. Iran was the source of instability. Iran sponsored terrorism. Iran threatened civilisation.

Every Israeli talking point was amplified. Every White House accusation repeated. Think-tank reports funded by Gulf money and AIPAC donations were treated as objective analysis.

And for decades much of the world believed.

But this war has changed something.

Social media -independent, uncontrollable and impossible to censor -has shattered the façade.

Journalists in Gaza have shown the world what Israeli “precision strikes” really mean: shredded children, destroyed hospitals and starving populations.

Young people across the globe now see what earlier generations were never allowed to see.

Protests that once appeared only in Muslim capitals now fill American campuses, European city squares and Latin American streets.

The information barrier has collapsed.

When the US and Israel launched their attack on February 28 - killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and decapitating Iran’s military leadership - they believed the Islamic Republic would collapse. They expected panic, regime change and the fracture of the Axis of Resistance.

They received 37 consecutive waves of Iranian missile strikes.

US bases in Erbil and Bahrain reduced to rubble.

The Fifth Fleet hiding in port, unwilling to approach the Strait of Hormuz.

And somewhere beneath the rubble of this strategic miscalculation lies the unanswered question: where is Itamar Ben-Gvir?

Let’s be honest about who Ben-Gvir is.

This is the man who kept a portrait of Baruch Goldstein - the terrorist who murdered 29 Palestinian worshippers in Hebron - hanging in his home.

This is the man who marched through Jerusalem chanting “Death to Arabs.”

Armed settlers and unleashed them on Palestinian villages.

And celebrated the destruction of Gaza and demanded the expulsion of its population.

When a political career is built entirely on dehumanising an entire people, sympathy becomes difficult to summon.

When you celebrate the deaths of children as “mowing the lawn,” history eventually demands its reckoning.

Israel insists Gvir’s injury came from a “car accident.” State-aligned media circulated footage from a 2024 crash while commentators dismissed rumours as misinformation.

But the regime protests too much.

If Ben-Gvir were truly fine, where is he?

Why no live appearances?

Why only text statements?

Why recycled footage?

The Israeli public knows the pattern: deny, delay, distract -then confirm once the narrative can be controlled.

Whether Gvir is dead, wounded or simply hiding in a bunker is ultimately a small detail. The larger reality is far more consequential.

The balance of power in the Middle East has shifted.

Despite the loss of their supreme leader and the opening shock of war, Iran has not collapsed. Instead, it has seized the strategic initiative.

For the first time in decades, Israeli leaders are learning a lesson the region has long understood:

Impunity has limits.

The old order is crumbling.

The era of unquestioned Israeli military dominance is fading. American hegemony in the Middle East is weakening. And the narrative monopoly once controlled by Western media has fractured beyond repair.

The world is watching events unfold without the filters that once obscured them.

And at the centre of this moment - this symbolic fracture in the aura of Israeli power - stands a simple unanswered question.

When powerful regimes can’t even prove their ministers are alive, the illusion of invincibility begins to crumble.

And once that illusion breaks, history rarely puts it back together again.