George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

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Jeanie McEachern's avatar
Jeanie McEachern
2d

eloquent, illuminating, instructive and equitably balanced. tnx george for your consistently reliable expositions.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2d

The MOU isn't dead. It was ever always only a sham, designed to get oil prices under control while the Americans load up for another swing.

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