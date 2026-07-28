Image: AI generated

America’s bluff is naked. The MOU was Sorbent toilet paper from day one.

Trump dangled a piece of paper, dressed it up as diplomacy, called it a “test,” and when Iran refused to bite, Washington blinked. The White House threatened the “gates of hell” if Tehran failed to return to negotiations by the imposed deadline. That deadline came and went. The “gates of hell” never opened. Instead, the strikes were cancelled, the rhetoric softened, and the US meekly stepped back.

Whether that retreat was driven by military calculation, political pressure or strategic caution, the optics are unmistakable. Trump’s promise of overwhelming force suddenly gave way to a United States recalibrating its position.

For Tehran, that retreat confirms what it has argued for years: that American threats are designed to intimidate rather than to be carried through. The MOU was never a genuine diplomatic framework. Instead, it was a psyop—an attempt to buy time while Washington reinforced vulnerable regional positions and projected confidence it no longer possessed. Iran simply refused to play along.

Trump has now effectively declared the exercise finished. If that understanding is dead, Iran sees no reason to continue pretending it ever carried meaning.

From Tehran’s perspective, however, the question is obvious: why should Iran stop when it believes the US is already retreating?

Supporters of that argument contend the pause in military action wasn’t an act of restraint but of necessity, arguing the US faces growing pressure on multiple fronts -from stretched carrier deployments and regional force commitments to concerns over the sustainability of interceptor missile stockpiles should a prolonged regional conflict erupt. Whether or not those assessments ultimately prove correct, they’ve become an increasingly prominent part of the strategic conversation surrounding any wider Middle East confrontation.

Iran believes it has demonstrated that American military facilities across the region are no longer untouchable. Every successful strike against a US installation carries symbolic weight beyond its immediate military value. The message is simple - the era of uncontested American dominance is dead.

Any ceasefire represents an opportunity - not for Iran, but for Washington.

A pause allows American forces to regroup, replenish munitions, reposition assets and rebuild deterrence. It restores breathing space to a military establishment that many argue has become increasingly overstretched by simultaneous global commitments.

For Tehran, continuing to apply pressure isn’t recklessness but a strategic necessity.

The broader objective is more than just the war between Iran and the US; it is also about ending America’s military presence throughout the Middle East.

For all who understand the Axis of Resistance, this isn’t revolutionary thinking but the continuation of a decades-long historical process. Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Afghanistan are all examples where American power has steadily eroded despite overwhelming military superiority. The chaotic withdrawal from Kabul wasn’t an isolated failure but the beginning of a larger strategic retreat.

Iran possesses the military capability, regional alliances and political will to accelerate that process.

Iran has, through its superior ballistic and hypersonic missiles, to use Trump’s own words, “obliterated” the existence of more than 20 US military bases that have disappeared from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. America’s military dominance and influence in the Middle East haven’t only been destroyed; they will never again exist. Iran has shifted the balance of power across the region forever.

The Middle East will no longer be underwritten by American military power. Instead, it will be the powers within the region - not Washington -that determine the Middle East’s fate.

And that also lies at the heart of Iran’s war with Israel.

For decades Israel has benefited from overwhelming American political, financial and military support. That alliance has allowed successive Israeli governments to project power throughout the region while maintaining qualitative military superiority over neighbouring states.

Iran’s decimation of US bases throughout the Gulf, which have supported Israel’s dominance, has removed them forever—and with them, Israel’s strategic advantage. Israel is weaker for it.

Limiting the confrontation to defensive operations makes little strategic sense.

Tehran’s military doctrine increasingly reflects the belief that deterrence is achieved not through restraint but through imposing costs. Every damaged American facility, every disrupted supply chain and every successful demonstration of long-range strike capability serves both military and political objectives. The message is directed not only at Washington but equally at Gulf states that continue hosting American forces: reliance on US protection may no longer guarantee security.

The underlying strategic calculation has become clear.

The international order Washington has championed for decades is collapsing. American interventions, withdrawals from international agreements and the selective application of international law are all evidence that the rules-based order has too often reflected American interests rather than universal principles.

Iran has positioned itself as the principal regional force willing to openly challenge that system.

That does not mean Tehran seeks war for war’s sake. Rather, it believes sustained pressure is the only language American power ultimately understands. Negotiation without leverage invites further coercion.

Trump may continue issuing warnings. The Pentagon may continue emphasising American military superiority. Israel may continue lobbying Washington for deeper strategic commitments.

But Iran appears increasingly convinced history is moving in its favour.

In Tehran’s view, the MOU is dead. The illusion of overwhelming American deterrence has been punctured. The struggle is no longer simply about missiles, airstrikes or negotiations - but about determining who ultimately shapes the future security architecture of the Middle East.

Both sides increasingly appear to regard this war not as a temporary crisis but as part of a much larger contest over the future of American influence in the region.

For Iran, there can be no turning back. The MOU is dunny paper, flushed. The momentum now lies firmly with the forces determined to end the era of American primacy in the Middle East.