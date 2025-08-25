For those paying attention — and there are few — Murdoch’s media empire has stepped up its spin, desperate to shield Israel from global outrage over its assault on Gaza.

At 94, Rupert Murdoch remains wedded to the Zionist cause, instructing his mastheads to recycle lurid tales of October 7 while suppressing mounting evidence that Israel’s military fired on its own civilians and unleashed a war of annihilation against Palestinians.

Murdoch’s devotion to the Zionist cause, sees the 94-year-old media mogul desperate to contain the growing public dissent and hatred toward Israel.

As Murdoch mastheads repeat the lurid tales of October 7, evidence continues to mount the IDF fired on Israeli’s and unleashed a war of annihilation on Gaza. The real barbarity lies not in Hamas propaganda, but in the scorched-earth campaign Western media refuses to confront.

The dominant narrative across much of Australia’s mainstream media since October 7, 2023, has been of horror – portraying Hamas as sadistic “barbarians” - their actions likened to ISIS (which the US and Israel have always been in bed with), and their intent described as purely genocidal.

Mounting evidence, however, suggests the real barbarity on that day did not come Hamas but from the IDF itself — a fact systematically omitted or distorted in outlets like The Australian, which continues to recycle talking points framing Israel as a reluctant warrior forced into conflict.

Numerous investigations, including testimony from survivors, Israeli journalists, and leaked military communications, have confirmed Israel’s infamous “Hannibal Directive” — the order to use overwhelming force to prevent soldiers or civilians being taken hostage, even at the cost of killing them — was triggered on October 7 – seeing Israeli tanks and Apache helicopters firing indiscriminately at cars and homes, killing Hamas fighters and Israeli civilians alike.

Haaretz and +972 Magazine have reported many deaths in kibbutzim near Gaza were caused by heavy shelling and helicopter fire ordered by the IDF. Families burned alive in houses struck by tank shells were later counted in official tallies of Hamas atrocities. A crucial fact ignored in Chris Mitchell’s piece in The Australian today, which repeats claims of “beheaded babies” — allegations the Israeli government quietly walked back weeks after initially circulating them.

The Murdoch press has embraced a formula that conflates sympathy for Palestinians with support for terrorism, a tactic that narrows debate and shields Israel from scrutiny.

Mitchell’s piece exemplifies this, painting Hamas as the sole aggressor while presenting Israel as a nation committed to “economic incentives” and “goodwill gestures” before October 7. The record tells a different story.

For nearly two decades, Gaza has been subjected to an airtight blockade, leaving 2.3 million people trapped in what even senior UN officials call the world’s largest open-air prison. Israel controlled not just trade, but calories allowed into Gaza, a policy exposed by state documents. The idea that Netanyahu’s government was working to improve Palestinian living standards is contradicted by years of policies deliberately designed to “put Palestinians on a diet,” as one Israeli adviser put it.

Far from being duped by “Islamists,” Western journalists have been selectively fed Israel’s own propaganda. The Australian media has overwhelmingly recycled unverified military briefings while dismissing or downplaying Palestinian accounts of massacres, mass starvation, and targeted destruction of hospitals, schools, and refugee camps.

Mitchell cites Netanyahu’s recent Sky News interview, where Netanyahu accused Hamas of “burning babies alive.” Yet evidence from Israeli forensic specialists, the UN, and even Israeli media undermines these claims. What’s been documented beyond dispute is Israel’s own conduct since October 7:

Over 40,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza, the majority women and children.

Flattened civilian infrastructure, including entire residential blocks erased in airstrikes.

Targeting of medical facilities, leaving Gaza’s health system in ruins.

Mass starvation caused by deliberate obstruction of food and water, condemned by humanitarian agencies as collective punishment.

If “barbarity” is the yardstick, it’s Israel’s military campaign that’s reached industrial scale, far eclipsing the contested events of October 7. To continue branding Hamas as the sole author of brutality isn’t journalism but narrative management.

The persistence of this narrative serves clear political ends. By casting Hamas as uniquely monstrous, Israel positions itself as the indispensable “civilized” actor in the region - justifying both its scorched-earth policy in Gaza and its rejection of any genuine peace process.

For Australia, parroting this line aligns domestic policy with Washington and Tel Aviv, while silencing the growing chorus of Australians — including Jewish voices — demanding accountability for war crimes.

Mitchell’s framing that Penny Wong and Anthony Albanese are “appeasing Muslim voters” reveals the underlying cynicism - legitimate calls for Palestinian statehood and human rights are reduced to electoral pandering.

Far from being a clash between “feelings” and “facts,” as Mitchell suggests, this debate is about whose facts are allowed to surface. The fact Israel bombed its own citizens on October 7. The fact its months-long assault on Gaza has obliterated civilian life on an unprecedented scale. The fact the so-called peace camp within Israel remains committed to domination, not co-existence.

These aren’t the fever dreams of “political Islam” or “Western dupes.” They’re verifiable realities documented by independent journalists, humanitarian agencies, and Israeli voices themselves.

It’s outlets like The Australian trafficking in delusion — recycling unproven horror stories while erasing the far greater, ongoing barbarity carried out with Western weapons and Western complicity.