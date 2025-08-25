George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
34mEdited

People like Murdoch and the Sulzberger Family, owner/publishers of the NY Times are delusional. The world -- even most of the Western world -- sees this, at least sees and can't tolerate the images of starved children. And no amount of propaganda can reverse it at this point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture