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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
Oct 7

I think it needs to be made clearer that the atrocities Israel claimed Palestinians , code-name Hamas did on October 7, were largely debunked and the rest, unproven. It is not an atrocity to break out of a concentration camp and to attack the occupiers of your country.

Hamas is one of a dozen factions in the Palestinian Resistance but clearly a short name for brainwashing fools. Hamas, Hamas, Hamas and yet with no presence of Hamas in the West Bank or Jerusalem, why are the Israelis murdering, torturing, raping, destroying there?

It has also been made clear that Hamas did not know the music festival was on and in fact Resistance targets were legitimate - military and police. This is further complicated because 99.9% of Israelis serve or have served in the military, the Bilas family being a classic example where both mother and father were soldiers and that is why they were taken prisoner, the mother begging to take her children with her only for all to die under Israeli bombing.

It certainly appears that there were others who broke out of the Gaza concentration camp, who targeted the crowd at the festival, as one Israeli soldier stated on October 8. in a now disappeared video. Hamas/Resistance offered to release all non-military prisoners within days and the Tel Aviv regime said no.

Now, since Israel had been starving the prisoners in Gaza since 2006, knowing half were children and no doubt knowing malnutrition in utero and childhood leads to physical handicaps, including mental, some of the young men who broke out may well have been mentally unbalanced and may have committed atrocities but Israel created their mental dysfunction, so whose fault is it?

Quote: In early 2006, Dov Weisglass, then a senior advisor to Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, explained that Israeli policy was designed “to put the Palestinians on a diet, but not to make them die of hunger.” In 2012 it was revealed that in early 2008 Israeli authorities drew up a document calculating the minimum caloric intake necessary for Palestinians to avoid malnutrition so Israel could limit the amount of foodstuffs allowed into Gaza without causing outright starvation.

According to a 2012 joint report by Save the Children and UK-based Medical Aid for Palestinians:

10% of children under five experienced stunted growth due to prolonged malnutrition due to the blockade and siege.

58.6% of Gaza’s schoolchildren were anemic, as were more than 68% of children aged nine to 12 months and nearly 37% of pregnant women.

According to UNICEF, more than 90% of the water from Gaza’s only aquifer is unsafe for human consumption due to pollution, while repairs to Gaza’s sewage and water infrastructure cannot be carried out because of Israeli restrictions on the entry of building materials and equipment.

Gaza suffered from severe shortages of electricity due to Israeli restrictions on imports of equipment needed to replace and repair the electrical infrastructure, even before Israel bombed Gaza’s only power plant during its latest assault.

https://imeu.org/article/putting-palestinians-on-a-diet-israels-siege-blockade-of-gaza

And since Israelis are not starved in utero and childhood, what is their excuse for committing atrocities?

Without an independent investigation we have no idea what atrocities were committed or by whom.

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Davina's avatar
Davina
Oct 8

The depth of evil and depravity. Satan must be so proud of his children.

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