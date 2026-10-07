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Three years after October 7, the destruction of Gaza is being rewritten as Hamas’s achievement and Israel’s triumph.

Three years after October 7, another version of history is being written before us - one in which the destruction of Gaza is somehow blamed upon the people buried beneath its rubble, Israel emerges simultaneously as victim and victor, and more than seven decades of Palestinian dispossession are conveniently erased.

The declaration Hamas alone brought catastrophe upon Gaza is more than an argument about a war. It represents the continuing attempt to begin Palestinian history on October 7, 2023, thereby removing everything that preceded it and rationalising almost everything that followed.

History didn’t begin that morning.

In 1948, more than half of Palestine’s Arab population fled or was expelled during the war surrounding Israel’s creation - the Palestinian Nakba. Israel emerged controlling approximately 77% of Mandatory Palestine.

In 1967 Israel occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, producing another Palestinian exodus estimated by the UN at about half a million people.

Decades of occupation followed.

So did settlements, land appropriation, military control and an ever-receding prospect of meaningful Palestinian sovereignty.

Israel withdrew its permanent troops and settlers from inside Gaza in 2005 but retained extensive control over Gaza’s borders, coastline and airspace. After Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, Israel imposed a comprehensive blockade.

That’s the history routinely amputated from October 7.

What happened that day was horrific. Israeli civilians were killed and hostages taken. But it didn’t erupt from an historical vacuum.

For Palestinians, Gaza had become synonymous with confinement.

October 7 can therefore be understood through the Palestinian resistance narrative as a violent prison breakout - an attempt to smash through the physical architecture surrounding Gaza and force the Palestinian question back onto an international agenda increasingly prepared to live with permanent Palestinian statelessness.

Western governments designate Hamas a terrorist organisation.

But a government designation can’t erase the political conditions from which an armed movement emerged, nor transform decades of occupation and blockade into irrelevant history.

Hamas is also understood by its supporters as an armed Palestinian resistance movement confronting occupation. That description doesn’t make killing lawful. But neither does the word “terrorist” explain why October 7 happened.

And the foundational account of October 7 itself deserves scrutiny.

The endlessly repeated formulation that Hamas simply “slaughtered 1,200 Israelis” collapses civilians, soldiers, security personnel and foreign nationals into one politically potent number. Other Palestinian armed groups participated. And documented evidence establishes something that was initially treated almost as heresy: Israeli forces killed Israelis that day.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz subsequently revealed that Hannibal-type procedures were widely employed as the attack unfolded.

At 11.22am came the extraordinary order: “Not a single vehicle can return to Gaza.”

Israeli commanders knew vehicles heading towards Gaza would contain Israelis.

Tanks, drones, artillery and attack helicopters were operating across a battlefield crowded with Palestinian fighters, Israeli soldiers, civilians and captives.

ABC subsequently reported testimony from former Israeli Air Force Colonel Nof Erez describing what occurred as a “mass Hannibal”. Investigative reporting cited by ABC found 70 vehicles were destroyed by Israeli aircraft and tanks as forces attempted to prevent people being taken into Gaza.

The precise number of Israelis killed by Israeli forces remains unresolved.

But Israeli responsibility for Israeli deaths is no longer something serious journalism can simply pretend never happened.

And there’s an even larger question of responsibility.

October 7 didn’t create occupation.

It erupted from decades of it.

It didn’t create the blockade.

It broke through it.

It didn’t create Palestinian dispossession, statelessness or imprisonment.

It occurred against that history.

None of this makes killing civilians acceptable.

But here’s the extraordinary double standard. Israel is permitted context.

Palestinians are denied it.

Israeli violence is explained by what preceded it.

Palestinian violence is divorced from everything that preceded it.

Israel retaliates.

Palestinians terrorise.

Israel has security imperatives.

Palestinians are apparently expected to accept occupation and confinement indefinitely.

Then October 7 arrives, the historical clock is reset to zero, and everything Israel subsequently does becomes a “response”.

But Israel made choices after October 7.

Israel chose the scale of its military campaign.

Israel chose its targeting policies.

Israel dropped the bombs.

Israel fired the artillery.

Israel determined the military strategy under which Gaza was devastated.

To describe the resulting Palestinian dead and destruction as Hamas’s “singular achievement” is an extraordinary inversion of agency.

Hamas didn’t fly Israeli aircraft, fire Israeli artillery and determine Israeli targeting policy.

Israel did.

A state can’t transfer responsibility for its own military conduct to its enemy merely because that enemy committed atrocities first.

And international law has increasingly challenged the idea that occupation can simply continue indefinitely.

In July 2024, the ICJ concluded that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful. It found Israeli settlement and annexation policies obstruct Palestinian self-determination and said Israel must cease new settlement activity and end its unlawful presence as rapidly as possible.

That judgment matters because it demolishes the fiction that occupation is merely Palestinian rhetoric.

Yet Palestinians are still asked to disappear from their own history.

When Gaza is bombed, Hamas is blamed.

When Palestinian families are displaced, Hamas is blamed.

When children die, Hamas is blamed.

When Gaza becomes increasingly uninhabitable, Hamas is blamed.

Israel - despite possessing overwhelming military superiority and actually conducting the campaign - becomes almost a passive instrument through which Hamas supposedly destroys Palestinians.

It’s not serious analysis and military devastation necessarily constitute strategic victory.

Three years after October 7, Palestinians remain stateless. Gaza is shattered. There’s no durable political settlement. There is no Palestinian state and no reconciliation.

Hamas hasn’t disappeared and nor has Palestinian nationalism disappeared.

Israel can destroy buildings.

It can assassinate commanders.

It can occupy territory.

But overwhelming military power can’t bomb a political grievance out of existence.

And that’s the lesson the Western repeatedly refuses to confront.

That Palestinians have national aspirations just as Israelis do.

They have historical memory just as Israelis do.

Their dead matter just as Israeli dead matter.

Their children possess precisely the same human value.

History won’t judge Hamas severely for what happened on October 7.

But history will examine the occupation that preceded it, the blockade surrounding Gaza, the expansion of settlements, Israel’s conduct on October 7 itself and the devastation subsequently inflicted upon Palestinians.

And history will also examine journalism too.

It will ask whether the media challenged power or rationalised it; whether Palestinian deaths were treated as human tragedies or statistics; and whether the horror inflicted upon Israelis on one terrible day was transformed into a licence for horror against another people.

October 7 must be remembered.

But it can’t erase 1948 or 1967.

It can’t erase occupation or Gaza.

And it cannot erase Palestinian history.

Doing so isn’t journalism, but the rewriting of history.