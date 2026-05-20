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Alan's avatar
Alan
2d

Liars lie. Some use all the tools available at their disposal to do it. This is Israel.

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Dr. Linda Hackett's avatar
Dr. Linda Hackett
2d

I cannot believe the continual genocide in Palestine is being ignored by our government, well over 100,000 innocent men, women and children killed and that's not counting the bodies under the rubble, and over 200,000 injured. Palestine has the high amputee rate for children in the world.

The conflict between Israel and Palestinians has produced immense human suffering in Gaza and the West Bank over decades of occupation, war, blockade, militant attacks, and military operations. Human rights organisations, United Nations investigators, journalists, and medical workers have repeatedly documented civilian deaths, destruction of homes, displacement, and severe humanitarian conditions, especially during major military campaigns in Gaza.

Allegations surrounding abuses against detainees, including sexual violence, humiliation, mistreatment, and torture, have also emerged from multiple reports and testimonies, leading to international calls for independent investigations and accountability under international law. The International Criminal Court has arrest warrants out for Benjamin Netanyahu, Yoah Gallant, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich and Eval Simar for war crimes and the International Court of Justice is now actively pursuing charges against Israel for what it happening in Palestine and is looking to charge certain people like the one's named above.

These accusations are fiercely disputed by Israeli officials in some cases, while other incidents involving abuse by soldiers or prison staff have resulted in investigations or prosecutions. The scale of trauma on Palestinian civilians has intensified global criticism of the Israeli government’s military conduct and treatment of Palestinians.

The use of white phosphorus by Israeli forces has also drawn international controversy. Organisations including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have reported evidence suggesting white phosphorus munitions were used in densely populated civilian areas in Gaza and Lebanon during different conflicts, arguing that such use can cause devastating burns, fires, and long-term suffering when deployed near civilians.

Israel has at times denied unlawful use or stated the weapons were used within legal military guidelines such as smoke screening. Under international humanitarian law, white phosphorus itself is not universally banned, but its use in civilian areas is heavily scrutinised because of the indiscriminate harm it can cause. The broader debate over the war increasingly centers on proportionality, civilian protection, accountability, and whether the conduct of all parties in the conflict meets international legal and moral standards.

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