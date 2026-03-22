George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

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Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
11h

We are frozen in the bankruptcy of sovereignty where ALL governments of the West are agents of war each in their own despicable way.

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
11h

Since my childhood in the 1960's Zioniam has polluted my culture-western culture. Seing Israel look like Gaza would be delightful- long wasted for.. Karma can't come soon enough for me.

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