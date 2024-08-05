Undoubtedly the media throughout the West remains clueless to how foolish it looks as it continues to pursue painting Iran as a nation hungry for war and the destruction of Israel.

Concluding parallel universes are at play would be a reasonable assumption, if the narratives being contrived were ever to be believed. But that ship sailed long ago, with COVID and what social and independent media has exposed Israel of being the murderous sick state it is, and the truth behind Israel’s oppression and slaughter of the Palestinians since their land was stolen in 1948.

The public are no longer mugs and have wisened up to the agenda’s the media holds and the stenographers that exist within it.

Genocide and the intent to ethnically cleanse Palestinians has done a lot to expose decades of evil. And in the wake of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the narrative presented by Western media and political analysts has largely centred on portraying Iran as an aggressor, dismissing its legitimate grievances and right to self-defence.

Israel, it seems is the only country, that, has the right to defend itself.

The murder of Ismail Haniyeh isn’t an isolated incident but part of a series of targeted assassinations carried out by Israel over many decades. And Israel’s murderous terror it wages, is frequently justified under the guise of national security – resulting in significant civilian casualties and heightened regional instability.

The selective outrage displayed by Western powers and media when Iran contemplates retaliation is blatantly hypocritical, given their tacit approval or outright support for similar actions by Israel.

What is fascinating is the UN Charter and its recognition and the inherent right of states to self-defence in response to armed attacks. Haniyeh’s assassination on Iranian soil constitutes a grave breach of sovereignty and an act of aggression, which makes Iran's consideration of a measured response well within its legal rights.

Repeated calls for restraint directed exclusively at Iran ignore Israel’s psychotic mania with war and its intent to engulf the Middle East in a full-scale conflict - creating a biased narrative that undermines Iran's legitimate security concerns.

Contrary to the aggressive image often portrayed, Iran has consistently shown restraint in the face of Israel’s mania, and no better example of that was in April this year, when Israel murdered top ranking General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his deputy General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi along with seven other Iranians.

Iran in consultation with the US worked to defuse a full-scale war, while showing Israel a level of strength and power that signalled to Netanyahu and the Israeli’s, it had the capability to destroy Israel at will.

Tehran has repeatedly said it doesn’t want a war with Israel or the US. Iranian leaders, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, have repeatedly stated, their preference is for diplomacy and regional stability.

Contrast that with Netanyahu, however, and his belligerent stance towards Iran, has seen him continue a line of inflammatory rhetoric and provocative actions.

Netanyahu's is driven by his dire domestic political fate that awaits him. Facing legal troubles and political challenges, he’s desperate to escalate tensions to bolster his political survival and avoid imprisonment, and let’s not forget he’s also been deemed a war criminal by the ICJ with a warrant for his and Yolav Gallant’s arrest.

By framing Iran as an existential threat, he’s attempting to rally Israeli’s support and distract from his own legal issues.

The failure of mediation efforts reflects the entrenched double standards and the lack of genuine commitment to impartial conflict resolution. While Iran has expressed its willingness to engage in dialogue, its calls for accountability and justice are either dismissed or downplayed.

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Commander Fuad Shukr, the rocket attack on Majad Al Shams killing 12 innocent children and the 250,000 Gazans slaughtered along with the viciuous sexual assault of male Palestinian Prisoners, must be viewed within the regional power dynamics and geopolitical interests. Israel's actions, often supported by the US, aim to weaken resistance movements in Palestine and Lebanon, thereby consolidating its strategic dominance.

Iran's support for these movements is always framed as destabilising, yet it represents a legitimate counterbalance to Israel’s expansionism and aggression.

The media’s focus on the potential repercussions of Iran's response, the mainstream narrative obscures the human cost of the initial aggression and the legitimate grievances of those affected.

The current narrative disproportionately emphasises Iran's likely actions while neglecting Israel’s manic provocations and violations that have led to where the Middle East finds itself and why the region is now a tinder box that’s likely to ignite at any point.

Iran's stance following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination is not one of unprovoked aggression but a measured response to a severe breach of its sovereignty and an act of war. Israel murdered a foreign national on its soil with an explosive device it had planted in the guest house two months ago.

Israel broke the agreement it had made with Iran around the cessation of hostilities, showing once again, Israel can’t be trusted.

The international community, media, and policymakers must address the legitimate security concerns and rights of all states involved, rather than perpetuating a double standard that fuels further conflict.

Iran's consistent restraint and calls for peace contrast sharply with Netanyahu's aggressive tactics aimed at securing his political future. Recognizing this dynamic is essential to understanding what is driving instability in the Middle East, and it certainly isn’t Iran.