It’s always fascinating to watch the Western media’s sheep mentality - as one gambols through the gates of the slaughter house with the rest blindly following - uncritical in thought, illogical and oblivious to the realities of truth, their fate and what awaits them.

And that's exactly what’s been happening with the fanciful deluded “Russia’s Pearl Harbour”story - lies manufactured to con the illinformed and naive into believing Ukraine has Russia’s measure. Obviously the Western media have yet to awake from their rather rousing fantasy of dreams.

In recent weeks, much of the Western media has seized upon Ukraine’s drone strikes inside Russia, framing them as bold, game-changing operations that could decisively turn the tide of the war. Headlines breathlessly compare these attacks to “Russia’s Pearl Harbor,” casting Ukraine’s use of small, relatively inexpensive drones as a masterstroke of asymmetric warfare.

The truth is far more complex — and far less sensational than Western audiences are being led to believe.

There’s no question that Ukraine has employed a wide array of drones, ranging from small FPV (first-person view) units to larger long-range systems capable of reaching deep into Russian territory. However, Western reporting that characterises these attacks as major strategic victories vastly overstates their true impact.

While some Ukrainian drone raids have temporarily disrupted Russian oil refineries, radar sites and fuel depots, most of these facilities resume operations within days. Russia’s energy sector — which remains one of the most heavily sanctioned yet remarkably resilient in the world — continues to function. Its oil exports, in particular, remain steady, with non-Western buyers like China and India ensuring continued demand.

Defence analysts from institutions like the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and The Jamestown Foundation have repeatedly pointed out that the bulk of Ukraine’s drone attacks are symbolic in nature rather than strategically decisive. The facts are, many of these drones aren’t “homemade” or purely domestic innovations, as often portrayed. Instead, they rely heavily on Western-supplied technology, including navigation systems, electronic components, targeting software, and in some cases, foreign intelligence support to identify targets hundreds of kilometres inside Russia.

While these attacks have inflicted sporadic damage, their military value remains limited. Russian air defences — including advanced S-400 and Pantsir systems, as well as extensive electronic warfare assets — have become increasingly effective at intercepting Ukrainian drones before they reach critical targets. Reports from Janes Defence Weekly note that Russia has achieved interception rates of 70% or higher during several of Ukraine’s large-scale drone raids.

The attacks have done nothing to alter the fundamental balance of power on the battlefield itself. Russia maintains clear superior advantages in artillery firepower, air superiority, manpower, and industrial capacity. The slow, grinding conflict across the frontlines in eastern Ukraine continues largely unchanged by these long-range drone strikes.

However, what the strikes lack in military consequence, they more than make up for in propaganda value. The Western media has been quick to amplify these attacks as proof of Ukraine’s supposed ingenuity and Russia’s alleged vulnerability. Terms like “Pearl Harbor” are being pathetically thrown around, designed more to influence public opinion in the West than to reflect operational realities on the ground.

Russia is far from being crippled by Ukrainian drone attacks. Russia has accelerated its own drone production capabilities. In fact, Russia now possesses one of the world’s most rapidly expanding domestic drone industries. It has developed and mass-produced thousands of Lancet loitering munitions, as well as various versions of Shahed strike drones in cooperation with Iranian defence manufacturers.

Unlike Ukraine, which remains heavily dependent on foreign donations and technical support, Russia’s drone production is largely self-sufficient, increasingly decentralised, and backed by a defence industrial base operating at near wartime capacity. This has enabled Russian forces to launch sustained drone attacks across Ukraine’s energy grid, military infrastructure, and air defence systems — often with far greater consistency and strategic effect than Ukraine’s long-range strikes inside Russia.

What’s on display is a desperately weak narrative once again propagated by the Western media to portray Ukraine as a technologically superior underdog punching far above its weight serves a convenient political function. It helps justify continued military aid packages from Western governments, particularly as public support for the war begins to waver in parts of Europe and North America.

But the narrative dangerously simplifies a far more complex and sobering reality. The war in Ukraine has increasingly become one of attrition — defined not by one-off drone raids but by industrial output, manpower reserves, logistics, and the ability to sustain prolonged conflict. On these metrics, Russia holds several significant long-term advantages.

Ukraine faces mounting difficulties, including dwindling manpower, domestic political strain, and slower-than-expected Western arms deliveries. Recent moves to lower conscription age and mobilise new recruits highlight the growing pressure on Ukraine’s armed forces. Meanwhile, Western defence manufacturers have struggled to ramp up ammunition production to meet Ukraine’s ongoing battlefield needs.

Perhaps the most irresponsible aspect of Western media’s framing is its potential to encourage escalation. By suggesting Ukraine’s drone campaign is delivering major strategic victories, media outlets risk emboldening policymakers and public sentiment towards further intensification — even as Russia repeatedly warns that deep strikes into its territory could provoke retaliation.

Despite public denials, Western intelligence agencies have played a role in supporting these long-range attacks — whether through satellite imagery, target identification, or supplying key components for Ukraine’s expanding drone fleet. The Kremlin has made clear that this increasingly blurs the line between Western “support” and direct participation.

The reality behind the headlines is stark: Ukraine’s drone attacks deep into Russia are bold but largely symbolic gestures. They demonstrate technical creativity and tactical improvisation but have not shifted the war’s strategic landscape one iota. Russia’s economy, industrial capacity, and military posture remain robust. The grinding war of attrition continues largely on Moscow’s terms.

Western media outlets may continue to spin narratives of “Pearl Harbor” moments and dramatic breakthroughs. But beneath the hype lies a sobering truth: this isn’t a war that’ll be decided by cinematic drone raids. It is, and remains, a brutal contest of national endurance — one Ukraine may can’t sustain without continued and massive foreign support.

The war in Ukraine won’t be won or lost through dramatic headlines or hyped-up comparisons to Pearl Harbor. It will be determined by which side can sustain industrial production, field manpower, secure supply chains, and manage escalating geopolitical risks. And that side is Russia.

As Western media continues to amplify symbolic strikes for domestic consumption, it’s distorting the public’s understanding of a far more complex and dangerous conflict still unfolding — one where Russia’s enduring strengths remain firmly intact.