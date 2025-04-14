It’s been hard, as a journalist, to watch the demise of a profession sinking into a mire of deceit and dishonesty — but that’s exactly what the Western media has become: a cesspit, smeared in the detritus of a rotting carcass of honesty and integrity.

Whatever shift has occurred to move the media from being the guardian of truth and democracy to a willing accomplice in one of the evillest military campaigns of the 21st century — Israel’s systematic slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza — makes it unmistakably clear: the Western media is no longer a home for real journalism, but a platform for bastardry and spin.

While the rubble piles up, bodies are pulled from the ruins, and children’s screams pierce the silence of a besieged land, Western newsrooms choose silence, distortion, and complicity.

For months, mainstream media outlets — from CNN to the BBC, from The New York Times to The Guardian — have been fixated on a singular narrative: that Israel is a victim defending itself against Palestinian “terror”. Any story not conforming to this mould is minimised or ignored. Journalistic integrity has been replaced by propaganda, as media organisations parrot Israeli government talking points, refuse to challenge war crimes, and smear any Palestinian resistance as inherently illegitimate.

It’s clear the media has lost its soul. And the cost has been counted in the lives of more than 250,000 Palestinians — whose deaths are now dismissed or reclassified as “combatants” when politically expedient.

Take the manipulation of casualty figures. For months, Western outlets uncritically echoed Israeli claims that the Gaza Health Ministry was inflating numbers — despite this Ministry being the sole body attempting to document the sheer scale of devastation amid Israel’s relentless bombardment. When figures were updated following cross-checking with hospitals and aid groups under unimaginable conditions, the shift was framed by Western media as proof of exaggeration — not as an example of administrative diligence under fire.

Israel-aligned groups like Honest Reporting and CAMERA were elevated as “fact-checkers” without scrutiny, despite their clear political agendas. These organisations were allowed to cast doubt on Palestinian suffering while offering no credible evidence — a privilege never extended to Palestinian voices or international humanitarian experts.

When Palestinians risked their lives to protest, the story was twisted to suit Western narratives. What should have been a spotlight on desperate civilians living under a total blockade was instead contorted into a justification for continued bombing — as though expressions of anguish were somehow endorsements of further violence.

And when large-scale protests erupted on March 25, Western news agencies looked the other way. Photographers and correspondents who are usually dispatched at a moment’s notice to cover any attack in Israel were absent. The result? A near-total blackout. Only when social media forced the story into the light did these outlets respond — belatedly and with lazy attribution.

Australian media followed the same path. Instead of covering funerals, displacement, and destruction, they chose to attack those defending Palestinian rights. Figures like Antoinette Lattouf and Randa Abdel-Fattah were smeared as propagandists, simply for amplifying Palestinian voices. Meanwhile, Israel’s mass killings of civilians — the bombing of bakeries, ambulances, and apartment blocks — were treated as footnotes, if they were covered at all.

Media organisations now openly engage in the dehumanisation of Palestinians. The BBC’s withdrawal of the documentary Gaza: How to Survive a War following pressure from pro-Israel campaigners demonstrates the erosion of editorial independence. Investigations that probe Israeli airstrikes are shelved, while smear campaigns by Zionist bloggers are granted uncritical exposure.

Newsrooms invest more energy in scrutinising the identities of Palestinian children than in questioning the legality of the weapons used to kill them. If a child is related to a member of a Palestinian political faction, their death is implied to be justified — as if bloodlines, not actions, determine innocence.

Complex regional perspectives are erased altogether. Voices from across the Arab world — some critical of all parties, others calling for unity and resistance — are discarded, lest they muddy the binary narrative needed to justify a slow-motion genocide.

Al Jazeera continues to be vilified as a mouthpiece of “radical Islam” despite being one of the few outlets reporting from inside Gaza. In contrast, Western networks that routinely air Israeli military talking points — with no challenge or verification — are treated as authoritative.

The reality is simple: the mainstream media is no longer merely failing. It is participating in the mass erasure of a people. By refusing to name Israel’s campaign for what it is — ethnic cleansing — and by platforming generals over survivors, they have become collaborators in a war against truth.

As Palestinians bury their dead in the ruins of what were once homes, hospitals, and schools, Western media debate death tolls like a game of numbers — ignoring the evidence all around them.

By refusing to confront Israeli impunity, the media has become a weapon of destruction — sanitising atrocity, demonising the victims, and preparing the ground for the next massacre.

The question now isn’t whether the Western media is biased — but whether i any moral credibility left at all.