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Thirty-six years ago, British actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson showed the world just what a comedic genius he is - unleashing his alter ego, Mr Bean, onto television screens on January 1, 1990.

Bean, the bumbling, chaotic buffoon, turned incompetence, ignorance and social disaster into a comedic masterpiece, leaving audiences around the world in fits of laughter as he stumbled from one self-inflicted catastrophe to another, blissfully unaware of the chaos and destruction he created.

Little could Atkinson have imagined that more than three decades later, his fictional creation would become such a fitting representation of the Western media’s understanding of geopolitics and global affairs - except that the consequences are no laughing matter.

And that’s why the disturbing familiarity of watching the Western media explain international affairs resembles an extended episode of Mr Bean - except the consequences are not overturned furniture, shattered crockery or embarrassed bystanders.

Welcome to the theatre of Western geopolitical journalism.

For decades, US military intervention has been presented as international leadership, NATO expansion as unquestionably defensive and Israeli military operations as exercises in national survival.

Meanwhile, countries challenging Western strategic dominance are frequently reduced to convenient caricatures - aggressors, dictatorships and threats to civilisation.

History appears to begin wherever Washington decides to open the textbook.

To understand the Russia and Ukraine conflict, people must return to the collapse of the Soviet Union, the expansion of NATO eastwards, the upheaval in Ukraine in 2014, eight years of fighting in Donbas and Moscow’s repeated objections to Western military infrastructure approaching its borders.

Russia’s military intervention began on February 24, 2022. But the suggestion that the conflict emerged from nowhere, without years of escalating geopolitical confrontation, strips history of essential context.

Russia argued NATO expansion and Ukraine’s growing military relationship with the West threatened its national security. Washington and NATO maintained that sovereign countries were entitled to choose their alliances.

There’s a distinction between acknowledging Russia’s security concerns and determining whether its use of force was lawful.

Acknowledging Russia’s military intervention doesn’t absolve Washington or NATO of responsibility for their own strategic decisions.

Ukraine became the battlefield of a confrontation whose consequences extended far beyond its borders. Its people paid an appalling price while competing powers pursued incompatible visions of European security.

Why was the architecture of European peace allowed to deteriorate so catastrophically? Why were opportunities for security negotiations insufficient to prevent war? And why has diplomacy so often appeared subordinate to military escalation?

These are questions serious journalism should relentlessly investigate.

Instead, much commentary resembles Mr Bean attempting to extinguish a fire with petrol before congratulating himself on the resulting illumination.

And then there is the Middle East.

Iraq was invaded on allegations about weapons of mass destruction that proved false. Libya endured NATO intervention followed by prolonged instability. Afghanistan experienced two decades of American warfare before the Taliban returned to power.

The devastation can’t be dismissed as unfortunate collateral damage in an otherwise enlightened foreign policy.

Brown University’s Costs of War project estimates that post-9/11 conflicts across several countries caused at least 4.5m direct and indirect deaths by 2023.

Millions of human beings. Entire communities destroyed. Economies devastated.

Yet where’s the sustained reckoning with the political decisions that produced these catastrophes?

Iran is an ancient civilisation whose sovereignty, national interests and security concerns deserve the same consideration afforded to any Western nation.

Its relationship with Washington can’t be understood without the American and British involvement in overthrowing Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in 1953, subsequent support for the Shah and decades of sanctions and political confrontation.

Yet Iranian distrust of American intentions is frequently discussed without adequate examination of that history.

February 28, this year, the US and Israel launched military attacks against Iran while diplomatic negotiations were underway. Iran subsequently retaliated.

That sequence matters.

If Iran claiming the right to bombard American military installations because it considered Washington’s capabilities a potential future danger. would Western television commentators describe that as responsible preventive security?

Or would they immediately recognise the dangers of allowing powerful states to appoint themselves judges of other nations’ sovereignty?

The same questions must be asked about Palestine.

For generations, Palestinians have endured occupation, dispossession, displacement and the denial of national self-determination.

The devastation of Gaza has exposed profound contradictions between Western declarations about human rights and the military and diplomatic support extended to Israel.

The killing of Israeli civilians is a genuine atrocity, just as the killing of Palestinian civilians is. Neither can justify collective punishment or attacks that violate international humanitarian law.

Yet political language frequently obscures that elementary principle.

One country’s violence becomes a security operation. Another’s becomes terrorism. One population’s suffering receives extensive humanising coverage. Another’s becomes an anonymous casualty figure.

This is precisely where journalism must refuse the vocabulary of power.

The deeper scandal isn’t simply that governments manipulate narratives. Governments have always sought to justify their military decisions.

It’s that media organisations entrusted with interrogating those narratives sometimes reproduce them with remarkable obedience.

Journalism should examine evidence, challenge official explanations and place military actions within their historical context.

It should scrutinise Washington as rigorously as Moscow, question Israeli military conduct as thoroughly as Iranian military conduct and refuse to confuse criticism of Western foreign policy with sympathy for every action taken by its adversaries.

Understanding the origins of a war isn’t endorsing every decision made during it.

Explaining Russian security concerns isn’t denying Ukrainian sovereignty. Defending Iranian sovereignty isn’t endorsing every Iranian government policy. Condemning Israel’s conduct isn’t diminishing the suffering of Israeli civilians.

These distinctions aren’t intellectual luxuries.

They’re the foundations of credible journalism.

Mr Bean is funny because his ignorance is fictional and his disasters eventually end.

The failures of geopolitical journalism have consequences far beyond television screens.

They influence public consent, conceal historical responsibility and can make another disastrous military intervention appear not merely acceptable but inevitable.

The final absurdity is that the institutions claiming to explain the world’s disorder too often refuse to examine the policies that helped create it.

And unlike Mr Bean, the world can’t simply laugh when the credits roll.

After 36-years, Mr Bean still remains engagingly funny, the Western media however, is disastrously corrupt and dangerous.