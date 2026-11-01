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Jim KABLE's avatar
Jim KABLE
3d

Often when I feel mired in the everyday and accumulating disasters I feel I have lost sight of the origins of the political and WMD industry provocations and attacks - an article such as this takes me back to the start - that this is because of that - don't forget it didn't all happen just yesterday - there is a reason or reasons extending back into the past for why these dreadful killing times are upon us. That political rhetoric and media complicity foisted at saturation levels - and blatantly lies - in the Bernays/Göbbels way - of overwhelming one - the lie made a BIG lie - and repeated often enough - will convince many that it must surely be true (did I miss something?) self-doubt sown! This corrective, GH, is very important - No, I haven't got it wrong -- the lying government talking points/spin - their media disseminators - not truth-tellers at all.

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Davina's avatar
Davina
3d

We can go back as far as the "Holy Wars" with Britain trying to claim Jerusalem for the Roman Catholic Pope. We know the country was run by The Ottomans at that time, but of course they weren't white so they had to go, which is rather crazy because Jesus was not a white, blue-eyed blonde as paintings depicted him, He was a brown-eyed, brown-skinned, dark haired man as was the majority of Palestinians back then. Yes, jews were brown-skinned, brown eyes, dark haired back then too, but of course the skin got lighter and lighter with each marriage to Europeans.

Why were Britons interfering for Roman Catholic Pope's, who had never set foot in Jerusalem, but had decided they were the ones to decide who was allowed to live in Palestine, a country that's only connection was that Jesus, a Palestinian, after His death, had been made the founding figure of a religion, even though it was impossible to have asked His permission to use Him to build their religion around. Nor could He, or possibly ever would he, have agreed to the many, many deaths this new religion caused, and still does to this day.

And now there's America trying to pretend it is the one with the authority to make wars with anyone that israel asks it to. How many deaths have they caused so far, with no end in sight, with an illegal occupier with such a hunger for doing evil acts to palestinians whether man, woman or child - even newborn babies are not exempt from their evil.

And how many deaths currently are happening by israelis, a religion that denied Jesus back then, and still do now. Which proves, or let's us understand why they are happy to do such evil and satanic things to Palestinians, whether they are Muslim, Christian or Jews.

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