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George’s Newsletter

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James Wilkes's avatar
James Wilkes
12h

No disagreement here George. In 2026, if I had to make a choice between living in the USA or Iran…let’s just say I would be eating Kebab Koobideh.

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1 reply by George Hazim
Robert Billyard's avatar
Robert Billyard
12h

Western leadership after 70 years of empire is suffering acute juvenile geopolitical paralysis. The party is over and they don't have the balls brains to deal with the situation. All the skills they need to function in the world today are long gone, left to lapse into atrophy and war is the only language they speak. This ongoing idiocy has insured that renewal and revitalization will be trans-generational, no quick fixes, no band-aid solutions, real reform.

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