George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Hazim's avatar
George Hazim
Oct 10, 2023

That’s my pleasure Jamie and let me say you make some very valid pionts however, there are serious flaws in the V2P that myst be highlighted. I’m glad you’re liking my work. Have you considered upgrading your subscription and encouraging your colleagues to subscribe to my substack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mario Bekes's avatar
Mario Bekes
Oct 9, 2023

This !! Wow !! Love the way you thinking !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture