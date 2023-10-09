Australia's national identity is built on unity, collaboration, and shared vision.

However, during Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's tenure, Australia has found itself increasingly divided over the Voice to Parliament initiative.

The role of Prime Minister is not merely of a political leader, but embodying the nation's hopes, aspirations, and commitments.

When Anthony Albanese became PM, he brought with him a series of promises, one of the most significant being the establishment of a Voice to Parliament for Indigenous Australians.

Yet, how it was introduced and championed by the PM has led to deep rifts and division throughout Australia.

Should the ‘Yes’ vote fail, given its divisive nature and turmoil it has created, the onus is on the PM to step down.

The ‘Voice’ was meant to be a symbol of reconciliation and recognition.

And while many viewed it as a much-needed step towards righting historical wrongs, others perceived it as preferential treatment, sowing feelings of resentment and division.

As PM, it was Albanese's responsibility to ensure such an initiative was introduced in a way that unified Australians, not divided the country.

But his failure to do so, raises serious questions about his capability to lead and maintain Australia’s cohesion.

Leadership is as much about listening and adapting as it is about pushing forth an agenda.

One of the major criticisms levelled against the PM, has been his failure to acknowledge and address the concerns surrounding the ‘Voice’.

Instead of encouraging open debate and working towards a middle ground, the Government has been tone-deaf to the rising tide of discontent.

The lack of responsiveness from Albanese has exacerbated feelings of alienation among many Australians, making it imperative for the PM to wear the blame.

And if yesterday’s Newspoll proves right on Saturday, then the PM must surely be beginning to assess his options, which would be limited.

The PM has banked his political reputation and Prime Ministership on a successful outcome, what he’s failed to do is bring Australians along with him and that should be a red flag for anyone judging the PM as a leader, and the Newspoll reflected exactly that with a collapse of support for his leadership and the Party.

The ‘Voice’ isn't just another policy; it's a reflection of Australia's commitment to its Indigenous communities.

However, its divisive nature under Albanese's leadership has implications far beyond the initiative itself.

A divided Australia struggles to move forward on other fronts, from economic policies to foreign relations.

The unrest and discord have overshadowed many of the other achievements and priorities of the Albanese administration.

The PM’s tenure is intrinsically linked to the fate of the ‘Voice’.

It’s a commitment too significant to be overlooked or brushed aside.

Should the ‘Voice’ fail, the PM's resignation wouldn’t be an act of taking responsibility but a step towards national healing.

It would signal monumental mistakes were made, and a new approach is needed.

The move would also pave the way for a more inclusive discussion on Indigenous representation, free from the baggage of previous failures.

Moreover, it would give Labor and Australia a chance to recalibrate and seek leadership that prioritises national unity.

The Voice to Parliament, under Prime Minister Albanese's guidance, has become a symbol of division rather than unity.

For the sake of Australia's unity and future a failed ‘Yes’ vote should allow for a fresh start and a renewed approach to such a crucial issue, after the PM has stepped down.

Australia’s new PM might just be Bill Shorten.

The Minister for the NDIS, may have read the winds far better than the PM and Albanese’s resignation could finally see Shorten achieve his long-held dream of becoming Prime Minister.