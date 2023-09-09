George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Syme's avatar
Wendy Syme
Sep 10, 2023

Many of our Indigenous tribes are against the Voice... why? we should be careful, there is minimal information on how this affects our constitution and further if the majority of our Indigenous people don't want it, why are we doing this? forcing something on them they hate? It makes no sense unless it's purely political. I sincerely hope Aussies will be smart and vote "no" - when more info is available, they can have another referendum and see if it flies with Australia as a whole. I personally would rather my tax dollar going towards another referendum on this issue rather than paying for the Ukrainian war, submarines for 2050 and the Clinton Foundation... yes, we did pay to that corrupt organisation while our homeless stay homeless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture