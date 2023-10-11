Would anyone be surprised by the desperate lengths Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and the Voice to Parliament leadership would go to pedal a lie?

If how the campaign has been run and the ugliness of behaviour of the ‘Voice’s’ leadership is anything to go by, then no one should be surprised.

So conning and gaslighting shouldn’t surprise anyone one - and today’s con by the PM is to have Australians believe the extent of support amongst Indigenous Australians for the ‘Voice’ is greater than what it really is.

Obviously, if the PM wasn’t feeling the pressure of a failing campaign and realising what he’s presided over is on the road to oblivion, then today’s poll in the Age Newspaper, only reaffirms, what the majority of Australians know and want – the ‘Voice’ has rapidly failing support.

However, the PM and the ‘Voice’s’ leadership must think Australians are either gullible or stupid.

Credibility should be important for the PM and the Voice’s leadership, especially when they’ve been pedalling the message things will be fine and Australians won’t have to worry.

If there was ever a need for Australians not to trust what they’re being or have been told, then today’s appalling attempt by the PM to poorly guild the lily should only reinforce why Australians should vote ‘No’.

The PM’s assertions of overwhelming Indigenous support for the ‘Voice’ are under scrutiny following the Age’s recent study.

The findings which published in The Age newspaper, are prompting debates and discussions in political and social circles.

According to the research, support from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders for the ‘Voice’ stands at just 59% - a figure starkly in contrast with the PM’s 80% he’s been championing.

The poll conducted by Resolve Strategic asked First Nations voters a series of questions, aimed at understanding their views on the issue.

Pollster Jim Reed, associated with this study, explained the methodology in his conversation with The Age.

He said, "Our recent poll gauged Indigenous support at 59%, relying on a carefully selected sample of 420 participants. Our methods have been consistent across our polls."

"There has been a noticeable decline in the ‘Yes’ vote, which seems to parallel the sentiment observed in the general Australian population over the preceding year.”

“Considering Indigenous Australians make up 3% of the population, Reed said, “The study has a margin of error of about 4.8%. It means we can confidently infer that the real support from the Indigenous community moves between 54% and 64%."

The PM not deterred by the figures, reiterated his belief in the 80% support figure in recent public appearances - arguing that endorsing the ‘Voice’ is a two-pronged achievement: it brings recognition to Indigenous Australians in the nation's foundational document, and it does so in a manner that has been specifically articulated by them.

This conversation invariably brings us to the Uluru Statement from the Heart. This seminal document, crafted in 2018, has the backing of 250 community representatives.

It fervently calls for a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament.

Mr. Albanese, recognizing its significance, had vocalized his intention to embrace the Uluru Statement during his last election campaign. Subsequently, he made the announcement about the forthcoming referendum date.

The initial fervour around the Voice was significant, with community support estimated at around 60%.

Recent polls, however, show a dramatic shift. Resolve's data indicates the ‘Yes’ vote has plummeted to 44%. Other polls support the decline, showing numbers in the mid-30s.

Fresh data from research firm Roy Morgan also paints a challenging picture: 50% against the proposal, 45% in favour, and an undecided fraction of just 5%.

Given the numbers, the prospect of the referendum winning both Australians and States – a double majority – won’t happen.