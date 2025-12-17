George’s Newsletter

7 October 2023 was almost surely a "false flag" operation, and this recent tragedy may be similarly tainted.

Meanwhile, almost "under the radar," look at the latest plans to starve Palestinians on the West Bank by destroying their agricultural area: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/dec/13/new-israeli-barrier-slice-through-precious-west-bank-farmland

"People notice which victims prompt words like “evil” and “barbaric,” and which are discussed in terms of “complexity,” “proportionality” and “restraint.” That double standard does not excuse what happened at Bondi, but it does help explain why many feel Palestinian life has been rendered politically expendable."

Some people do. Unfortunately, probably many more don't.

I thank you for your words, George. I have tried to write similar sentiments but don't have your ability to coalesce all those thoughts into coherent sentences.

Albanese called this attack "Evil", however that is a term that he has never used for the killing of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians by the Israelis under Netanyahu. Australia has even allowed military components to be exported on a normally scheduled civilian flight. The hypocrisy is ostentatious to anyone with a conscience and an ability to think critically, rather than just absorb the populist narrative.

My sympathy goes out to all the dead and their surviving loved ones and associates, in their grief and pain. However, I can't help but wonder, why do a handful of dead Jews in Australia cause worldwide outrage, whilst, at the very least, 70,000 murdered Palestinians, 170,000 injured and the razing to the ground of their homeland, barely rates a mention, is not sanctioned and continues to receive funding and arms from those who label persecuted and hostage minorities as 'terrorists'.

What's in a name? What's in a label? --- Too much, particularly when it is allocated by those too cowardly or prejudiced or with skewed allegiances to tell the truth.

I am saddened and disgusted by the response of Albanese, Susan Ley and so many of our politicians, including past demagogues such as John Howard, who don't have either the insight or the courage to stand up for what is morally sound and do what they can to have the truth told and take whatever action they can to stop the continued genocide of a people by those who were given their land in a perfidious action by Britain and other European nations.

I'm a Yorkshireman and long time nationalised Australian. In Yorkshire we call a spade a spade and a shovel a shovel and we know the difference. It is time that politicians took a leaf from our book and stopped this sycophantic following of a demented US President and and a self interested right wing ideology which cares nothing for equity, equality, diversity or inclusion.

"Evil" - I don't have religion and I don't believe there is 'evil' or 'good' in the sense that has evolved out of religions. However, if we are going to use that term, how can it be used to label the undoubtedly appalling murder of less than 20 Jews when it has not and probably never will be used to label the horrendous and brutal genocidal activities of Netanyahu and Israel?

