Hero Ahmed-al Ahmed exposed the cowardice of the attackers and, at the same time, revealed the possibility of solidarity across religious and national lines.

Sunday December 14 should have been a peaceful day of Hannukah celebrations for the many Jewish families honouring their faith at Sydney’s, popular Bondi Beach. Instead in a matter of seconds it became a place of horror – death and evil reigned upon the unsuspecting throng.

The attack at Bondi wasn’t random or confused. It was a deliberate act of mass violence, carried out against people gathered peacefully in public. That more lives weren’t lost is due to the extraordinary courage of 43-year-old Ahmed-al Ahmed, a Syrian Muslim man who unarmed and under fire, confronted the gunman and helped bring the rampage to an end. In a moment shaped by fear and brutality, it was someone with no authority or protection who acted with the greatest humanity.

What should have been an evening of peace by the sea turned into a killing ground in seconds. Children, parents and community figures were shot as panic spread through the crowd.

Ahmed-al Ahmed’s heroism did more than stop further bloodshed: it exposed the cowardice of the attackers and, at the same time, revealed the possibility of solidarity across religious and national lines at precisely the moment extremists rely on division. Australian leaders and community representatives were right to condemn the attack unequivocally and to mourn the dead without qualification.

Yet almost immediately, the facts of what happened began to compete with narratives others wanted to impose. Netanyahu in his usual deceitful and sleazy manner, amplified claims it was an Israeli man who stopped the shooter, before eyewitnesses and reporting established that the man who intervened was Syrian-born Ahmed-al Ahmed, now living in Australia.

Netanyahu then moved quickly to assert Iran and Hamas were “behind” the attack, even as Australian authorities stressed investigations into motive and any foreign links were ongoing and no final assessment had been reached.

The rush to fold an Australian tragedy into Israel’s confrontation with Tehran and Hamas raises serious questions about whose stories are prioritised - with domestic violence being repurposed to serve wider geopolitical agendas.

High-profile pro-Israel figures, like billionaire Bill Ackman, rapidly inserted themselves into the aftermath, publicly praising Ahmed-al-Ahmed offering support or donations, while using the attack to advance arguments about antisemitism, campus politics and the need to suppress pro-Palestine activism.

Supporting Ahmed-al Ahmed who risked his life is laudable. But when that support is bundled with an ideological message used to advance a broader political agenda, its reasonable to ask whether the massacre and the courage it revealed are being instrumentalised rather than honoured. Reducing Ahmed-al Ahmed who acted on instinct and conscience to a symbol that validates one side’s worldview turns a profoundly human act into a tool of messaging.

For many Australian Muslims, the horror at Bondi has also been filtered through a much larger, unresolved anger at the Albanese Government’s response to Gaza.

Since late 2023, Canberra has consistently avoided using the word “genocide” to describe Israel’s war crimes - even as UN experts, major human rights organisations and multiple states have stated Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

The Albanese government has expressed concern for Palestinians and support for international law but hasn’t clearly condemned the scale of Palestinian deaths nor moved decisively, until very late, to halt defence exports and supply-chain participation - including F-35 components - contributing to the violence.

The gap between language and action is central to the outrage. When Israeli’s were killed on 7 October, Australia’s leaders spoke with emotion and moral certainty. When the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians that have been killed subsequently, the language shifted to caution and legalism. People notice which victims prompt words like “evil” and “barbaric,” and which are discussed in terms of “complexity,” “proportionality” and “restraint.” That double standard does not excuse what happened at Bondi, but it does help explain why many feel Palestinian life has been rendered politically expendable.

It is also why - however abhorrent Sunday was - it shouldn’t shock anyone a tiny number of radicalised individuals convince themselves they’re “avenging” Gaza by acting at home.

Security agencies have long warned images of mass civilian suffering, combined with Western complicity, are powerful drivers in revenge-motivated narratives. Recognising this doesn’t legitimise violence; it acknowledges a government unwilling to confront the moral and legal implications of a mass-killing campaign abroad can’t credibly claim surprise when that conflict reverberates violently within its own borders.

Australia’s response reflects a broader illusion - geographic distance somehow insulates it from global moral crises. For decades, political leaders have leaned on an image of Australia as peaceful and separate, even as Australian troops, intelligence agencies and defence industries have been embedded in US-led wars and security architectures.

The Bondi attack, like the fury over Gaza, is a reminder there’s no clean line between “over there” and “back here.” Foreign policy choices don’t remain abstract; they return home.

There are unresolved questions about how Bondi’s attack unfolded. While police appear to have arrived quickly, it’s unclear why specialist tactical units weren’t deployed more rapidly, given the scale of the threat. An independent review must examine who made these decisions, what information they had, and whether existing protocols were adequate. Why Ahmed-al Ahmed was forced to intervene underscores why these questions are matters of accountability, not hindsight.

The involvement of the FBI in aspects of the investigation may be presented as routine in major terrorism cases, but in Australia that should be a firm NO – piss off! It raises serious questions about transparency and sovereignty. What data is being shared, under what legal constraints, and how much influence external agencies have over the direction and framing of an investigation into an Australian crime are matters that cannot be waved away.

A country that continues to hand over elements of its sovereign decision-making to the US, bending the knee rather than asserting its own authority, shouldn’t be surprised when public confidence erodes. In a nation already uneasy about its deep entanglement in allied defence and intelligence programs, allowing a foreign law-enforcement agency to probe a domestic mass killing demands far more scrutiny than it has received.

None of this is to excuse or relativise the Bondi attack. It was an unforgivable act of violence. The father and son killers – the Akram’s who carried it out were murderers, and the victims were innocent people whose lives must be mourned without qualification. But a political and media class that can summon moral clarity for some victims while struggling to find it for others can’t escape the charge of hypocrisy - nor the consequences that flow from it.

A serious reckoning requires holding two truths at once. Australians deserve safety in their streets and places of worship. And Australia’s prolonged refusal to confront the full moral implications of its stance on Gaza has helped create a landscape in which grief and anger fester unseen.

Naming that hypocrisy isn’t a defence of violence but a necessary step if Australia is to break the cycle that links its foreign policy, its public discourse and the safety of all who live here.