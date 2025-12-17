Violence, Courage, and the Stories Told
What followed the Bondi attack reveals who controls truth in moments of tragedy
Hero Ahmed-al Ahmed exposed the cowardice of the attackers and, at the same time, revealed the possibility of solidarity across religious and national lines.
Sunday December 14 should have been a peaceful day of Hannukah celebrations for the many Jewish families honouring their faith at Sydney’s, popular Bondi Beach. Instead in a matter of seconds it became a place of horror – death and evil reigned upon the unsuspecting throng.
The attack at Bondi wasn’t random or confused. It was a deliberate act of mass violence, carried out against people gathered peacefully in public. That more lives weren’t lost is due to the extraordinary courage of 43-year-old Ahmed-al Ahmed, a Syrian Muslim man who unarmed and under fire, confronted the gunman and helped bring the rampage to an end. In a moment shaped by fear and brutality, it was someone with no authority or protection who acted with the greatest humanity.
What should have been an evening of peace by the sea turned into a killing ground in seconds. Children, parents and community figures were shot as panic spread through the crowd.
Ahmed-al Ahmed’s heroism did more than stop further bloodshed: it exposed the cowardice of the attackers and, at the same time, revealed the possibility of solidarity across religious and national lines at precisely the moment extremists rely on division. Australian leaders and community representatives were right to condemn the attack unequivocally and to mourn the dead without qualification.
Yet almost immediately, the facts of what happened began to compete with narratives others wanted to impose. Netanyahu in his usual deceitful and sleazy manner, amplified claims it was an Israeli man who stopped the shooter, before eyewitnesses and reporting established that the man who intervened was Syrian-born Ahmed-al Ahmed, now living in Australia.
Netanyahu then moved quickly to assert Iran and Hamas were “behind” the attack, even as Australian authorities stressed investigations into motive and any foreign links were ongoing and no final assessment had been reached.
The rush to fold an Australian tragedy into Israel’s confrontation with Tehran and Hamas raises serious questions about whose stories are prioritised - with domestic violence being repurposed to serve wider geopolitical agendas.
High-profile pro-Israel figures, like billionaire Bill Ackman, rapidly inserted themselves into the aftermath, publicly praising Ahmed-al-Ahmed offering support or donations, while using the attack to advance arguments about antisemitism, campus politics and the need to suppress pro-Palestine activism.
Supporting Ahmed-al Ahmed who risked his life is laudable. But when that support is bundled with an ideological message used to advance a broader political agenda, its reasonable to ask whether the massacre and the courage it revealed are being instrumentalised rather than honoured. Reducing Ahmed-al Ahmed who acted on instinct and conscience to a symbol that validates one side’s worldview turns a profoundly human act into a tool of messaging.
For many Australian Muslims, the horror at Bondi has also been filtered through a much larger, unresolved anger at the Albanese Government’s response to Gaza.
Since late 2023, Canberra has consistently avoided using the word “genocide” to describe Israel’s war crimes - even as UN experts, major human rights organisations and multiple states have stated Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.
The Albanese government has expressed concern for Palestinians and support for international law but hasn’t clearly condemned the scale of Palestinian deaths nor moved decisively, until very late, to halt defence exports and supply-chain participation - including F-35 components - contributing to the violence.
The gap between language and action is central to the outrage. When Israeli’s were killed on 7 October, Australia’s leaders spoke with emotion and moral certainty. When the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians that have been killed subsequently, the language shifted to caution and legalism. People notice which victims prompt words like “evil” and “barbaric,” and which are discussed in terms of “complexity,” “proportionality” and “restraint.” That double standard does not excuse what happened at Bondi, but it does help explain why many feel Palestinian life has been rendered politically expendable.
It is also why - however abhorrent Sunday was - it shouldn’t shock anyone a tiny number of radicalised individuals convince themselves they’re “avenging” Gaza by acting at home.
Security agencies have long warned images of mass civilian suffering, combined with Western complicity, are powerful drivers in revenge-motivated narratives. Recognising this doesn’t legitimise violence; it acknowledges a government unwilling to confront the moral and legal implications of a mass-killing campaign abroad can’t credibly claim surprise when that conflict reverberates violently within its own borders.
Australia’s response reflects a broader illusion - geographic distance somehow insulates it from global moral crises. For decades, political leaders have leaned on an image of Australia as peaceful and separate, even as Australian troops, intelligence agencies and defence industries have been embedded in US-led wars and security architectures.
The Bondi attack, like the fury over Gaza, is a reminder there’s no clean line between “over there” and “back here.” Foreign policy choices don’t remain abstract; they return home.
There are unresolved questions about how Bondi’s attack unfolded. While police appear to have arrived quickly, it’s unclear why specialist tactical units weren’t deployed more rapidly, given the scale of the threat. An independent review must examine who made these decisions, what information they had, and whether existing protocols were adequate. Why Ahmed-al Ahmed was forced to intervene underscores why these questions are matters of accountability, not hindsight.
The involvement of the FBI in aspects of the investigation may be presented as routine in major terrorism cases, but in Australia that should be a firm NO – piss off! It raises serious questions about transparency and sovereignty. What data is being shared, under what legal constraints, and how much influence external agencies have over the direction and framing of an investigation into an Australian crime are matters that cannot be waved away.
A country that continues to hand over elements of its sovereign decision-making to the US, bending the knee rather than asserting its own authority, shouldn’t be surprised when public confidence erodes. In a nation already uneasy about its deep entanglement in allied defence and intelligence programs, allowing a foreign law-enforcement agency to probe a domestic mass killing demands far more scrutiny than it has received.
None of this is to excuse or relativise the Bondi attack. It was an unforgivable act of violence. The father and son killers – the Akram’s who carried it out were murderers, and the victims were innocent people whose lives must be mourned without qualification. But a political and media class that can summon moral clarity for some victims while struggling to find it for others can’t escape the charge of hypocrisy - nor the consequences that flow from it.
A serious reckoning requires holding two truths at once. Australians deserve safety in their streets and places of worship. And Australia’s prolonged refusal to confront the full moral implications of its stance on Gaza has helped create a landscape in which grief and anger fester unseen.
Naming that hypocrisy isn’t a defence of violence but a necessary step if Australia is to break the cycle that links its foreign policy, its public discourse and the safety of all who live here.
7 October 2023 was almost surely a "false flag" operation, and this recent tragedy may be similarly tainted.
Meanwhile, almost "under the radar," look at the latest plans to starve Palestinians on the West Bank by destroying their agricultural area: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/dec/13/new-israeli-barrier-slice-through-precious-west-bank-farmland
"People notice which victims prompt words like “evil” and “barbaric,” and which are discussed in terms of “complexity,” “proportionality” and “restraint.” That double standard does not excuse what happened at Bondi, but it does help explain why many feel Palestinian life has been rendered politically expendable."
Some people do. Unfortunately, probably many more don't.
I thank you for your words, George. I have tried to write similar sentiments but don't have your ability to coalesce all those thoughts into coherent sentences.
Albanese called this attack "Evil", however that is a term that he has never used for the killing of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians by the Israelis under Netanyahu. Australia has even allowed military components to be exported on a normally scheduled civilian flight. The hypocrisy is ostentatious to anyone with a conscience and an ability to think critically, rather than just absorb the populist narrative.
My sympathy goes out to all the dead and their surviving loved ones and associates, in their grief and pain. However, I can't help but wonder, why do a handful of dead Jews in Australia cause worldwide outrage, whilst, at the very least, 70,000 murdered Palestinians, 170,000 injured and the razing to the ground of their homeland, barely rates a mention, is not sanctioned and continues to receive funding and arms from those who label persecuted and hostage minorities as 'terrorists'.
What's in a name? What's in a label? --- Too much, particularly when it is allocated by those too cowardly or prejudiced or with skewed allegiances to tell the truth.
I am saddened and disgusted by the response of Albanese, Susan Ley and so many of our politicians, including past demagogues such as John Howard, who don't have either the insight or the courage to stand up for what is morally sound and do what they can to have the truth told and take whatever action they can to stop the continued genocide of a people by those who were given their land in a perfidious action by Britain and other European nations.
I'm a Yorkshireman and long time nationalised Australian. In Yorkshire we call a spade a spade and a shovel a shovel and we know the difference. It is time that politicians took a leaf from our book and stopped this sycophantic following of a demented US President and and a self interested right wing ideology which cares nothing for equity, equality, diversity or inclusion.
"Evil" - I don't have religion and I don't believe there is 'evil' or 'good' in the sense that has evolved out of religions. However, if we are going to use that term, how can it be used to label the undoubtedly appalling murder of less than 20 Jews when it has not and probably never will be used to label the horrendous and brutal genocidal activities of Netanyahu and Israel?