If it wasn’t obvious to Americans immorality and the US Congress go hand-in-hand then today’s rousing ovation for genocide and the slaughter of innocence should make it clear it does.

Both houses of Congress gave a display of just how immoral and evil it is, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, delivered his highly anticipated speech. The address by a war criminal and mass murderer seems to mean nothing to the 534 members who occupy both Houses.

The enthusiastic reception can be viewed as supporting his policy of murdering innocent Palestinians. His speech focused on Gaza and the ongoing lie he continues to run about Iran posing a threat to Israel’s security, along with the challenges facing Israel in the Middle East.

As Netanyahu always does, he portrayed Israel as a bastion of democracy and stability in a highly charged region – a lie he and Israel have propagated for decades. But the world is now awakening to those lies thanks to social and independent media.

History’s most offensive and evil war criminal unashamedly emphasised the existential threats Israel faces, framing the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank as necessary measures for national security - stressing the importance of continued American support, politically and militarily - arguing a strong Israel is essential for regional and global security.

Congress’s standing ovation for Netanyahu was a reaffirmation not just of the strong bond between the US and Israel, but for all those members of Congress who have sold their morality for money. And those members who do have a moral conscience, found the overt display deeply disturbing.

Money it seems buys many things and immorality and murder for members of both houses in the US Congress is one of them. The largesse’s of life afforded to the overwhelming number of members who stood and chanted for Netanyahu repeatedly, treating him as though he were a God and their saviour, have obviously profited off the slaughtered innocent.

Netanyahu’s speech was as much for his domestic—and far more critical—audience in Israel as it was for the obsequious congressional American audience. Those in Congress who publicly disapprove of Netanyahu and his policies stayed away, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who in her role as president of the Senate would have sat behind him, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who’s proved herself in semi-retirement as perhaps still the most influential Democrat in the US.

The most severe criticism levelled against Netanyahu's government is his quest to ethnically cleanse Gaza and commit genocide.

Organizations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have accused Israel of committing war crimes and violating international law. Reports document instances of indiscriminate bombing, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the use of excessive force.

Furthermore, the United Nations has also called for investigations into Israel’s genocidal mania, urging accountability and justice for the victims. The controversy surrounding Netanyahu's address and Congress's reaction underscores the urgent need for a reassessment of US policy towards Israel and addressing the rights and suffering of the Palestinian people. There’s now a growing movement advocating for increased accountability and transparency in US foreign aid to Israel.

The policies of Netanyahu's government, supported by the US, have led to significant human suffering and violations of international law. The actions taken in Gaza and the West Bank, consistently justified under the guise of national security, have seen countless civilian deaths, including many children.

The pattern of behaviour underscores the need for a re-evaluation of the US's unwavering support for Israel, which appears to enable and even encourage these actions. Criticism is mounting against the US for its role in perpetuating these war crimes, highlighting the complicity of both Israel and the US in the ongoing violence and oppression faced by Palestinians.

The international community must condemn the actions of Netanyahu and the Israeli government, as well as the US for its uncritical support. There is an urgent need for accountability for the war crimes committed and for a shift in policy that prioritizes human rights and justice.

The suffering inflicted upon the Palestinian people cannot be ignored, and those responsible, including Netanyahu and the supporting US policymakers, must be held accountable. The condemnation is necessary to pave the way for an end to the horrors of murder and genocide being enacted on the Palestinians which the Americans have not only been supporting financially and economically but cheering on.