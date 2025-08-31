For eighty years, Israel has manipulated the world with a myth of eternal victimhood. Wrapped in the rhetoric of suffering and chosenness, it robbed Palestinians of their homeland and turned global guilt into political capital. This was never survival — it was theft, subjugation and conquest. Today it has culminated in genocide, carried out with the military, financial and political protection of the US.

The world has been conned. And Palestinians have paid the price in blood.

Israel was not a rebirth of an ancestral homeland but a project of violent theft. In 1948, more than 750,000 Palestinians were expelled at gunpoint in the Nakba. Villages were torched, homes looted, families scattered. Their land was stolen, their existence erased from maps, their return denied by force.

This was not coexistence. It was colonisation. Zionism’s promise of a “land without a people” was a lie — a cover for ethnic cleansing. Israel built itself on robbery and mass displacement, cemented by decades of occupation and war.

The destruction of Gaza isn’t defence — it’s genocide. Entire neighbourhoods have been flattened. Hospitals have been bombed. Children starve under deliberate blockade. International jurists, UN experts and humanitarian groups now say Israel’s conduct meets every definition of genocide.

Yet Israel insists it’s the victim. And the US repeats the lie, shielding Israel at the UN, arming it with weapons, and giving cover to massacre with impunity. Now Washington has gone further, banning Palestinian officials from even entering the US to attend the September UN meeting — silencing them outright, protecting Israel’s propaganda, and denying the world the truth. This is cowardly censorship, pure and simple, shutting out the victims of genocide.

Israel has perfected a scam that turns oppression inside out. It is the regional superpower with nuclear weapons, yet always fragile. It is the occupier, yet always the victim. Every critic is smeared as antisemitic. Every act of Palestinian resistance is branded terrorism.

This fraud has been enforced by decades of US support and Western complicity. Washington bankrolls the occupation, vetoes accountability, and spreads Israel’s propaganda line that genocide is self-defence. Europe follows suit. Australia parrots the same phrases.

The “special relationship” between the US and Israel has enabled one of the longest, bloodiest campaigns of ethnic cleansing in modern history.

Israel’s theft of land has destroyed the two-state solution. Settlements have carved up the West Bank. Walls, checkpoints and annexations have made a Palestinian state impossible. The so-called peace process was always a charade — a smokescreen to entrench occupation.

There can only be one solution - one state, where Palestinians reclaim their home and live with equal rights. Anything else is apartheid.

Israel’s push to completely eradicate Palestine will fail. History shows peoples facing erasure do not vanish. Armed resistance — including Hamas — is the inevitable response to colonial domination. Israel cannot erase Palestinians any more than South African apartheid could erase Black South Africans.

The complicity of Western governments has been catastrophic. By indulging Israel’s lies, they have destroyed the principle of international law. They have taught the world that some lives matter less, that genocide can be excused, that rules are optional when the perpetrator is a US ally.

Palestinians have borne the brunt: generations robbed of homes, imprisoned behind walls, bombed in camps and cities. But the world too has been poisoned — its morality corroded by decades of denial.

The propaganda machine is faltering. Global protests grow larger each month. Younger generations reject their governments’ excuses. Civil society and human rights voices now openly call Israel’s crimes what they are: genocide.

Images of bombed schools, mass graves and starving children are too raw to be spun away. Each atrocity widens the cracks in the illusion of Israel as victim.

History will record Zionism not as liberation but as colonisation enforced through massacre. Israel’s masquerade as both victim and chosen is unravelling. With every demolished home and every murdered child, the lie collapses further.

Future generations will ask how democracies excused genocide, how Washington armed it, how Europe endorsed it, how Australia echoed it. The answer will be cowardice — and the success of a scam that turned suffering into impunity.

The United States will stand accused alongside Israel: as the sponsor, financier and enabler of genocide.

Palestine endures. Israel may kill, starve and dispossess, but it cannot erase a people. Zionism’s project will fail because the lie can no longer hold. The only question is whether the world continues in wilful psychosis — or finally confronts the greatest deception of the modern age.

The Scam at a Glance

• Nakba 1948: Palestine robbed, 750,000 expelled, 500+ villages wiped off the map.

• Occupation: 5+ decades of military rule, land grabs and apartheid walls.

• Settlements: 700,000 Israelis squatting illegally on Palestinian land.

• Genocide: Gaza bombed, families starved, children buried under rubble.

• Two-State Lie: Dead and buried — Israel destroyed the map.

• One-State Future: Palestine will reclaim its home, equal rights for all.

• US Complicity: $3.8 billion in weapons a year, UN vetoes, political cover for mass killing.