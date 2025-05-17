George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Alden's avatar
John Alden
9h

Well said George! Early in the conflict I recall some sensible people talking about the dangers and consequences of the extreme propaganda / psyops / engineered reality about the conflict - in particular how it encourages people to destroy their lives by being sucked into the hysterical votex of saturation lies that we were all subjected to. There are some (many) that still don't see through it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim KABLE's avatar
Jim KABLE
12h

A correct analysis, George - and, sadly for the mercenary, reality has struck - doesn't say much for the intelligence level of those studying at Melbourne Grammar. And then he was teaching (as a lecturer - really???) in China - from 2017 when in his early 20s? It all sounds very dodgy to me... What were his qualifications? So he was slapped during interrogations and the worlfd went into uproar - but on the ugly torture of Palestinians taken hostage by the Zionists - nothing from the world. The hypocrisy is staggering. The Australian government has not made it clear enough that going to fight in Ukraine - or to fight for the IDF in its genocide of Gaza etc - are war crimes - and that there is no diplomatic protection for them - and only gaol should any of them return to Australia - so best - like the nasty dual Australian/Israeli Zionist political front-man Mark Regev (out of Melbourne - with his pseudo Hebrew name - real name Mark Freiberg [in English Fremont]) - that they remain away!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture