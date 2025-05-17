Prior to February 2023, Oscar Jenkins would have led a relatively routine and uneventful life. The 33-year-old Australian and former Melbourne Grammar School biology teacher was unknown to the world - he was as non-descript as they come.

His pictures confirm he was just an ordinary bloke. There was nothing overwhelmingly special about him – an average Aussie not doing extraordinary things but seemingly loved his cricket and sport.

To his students, he would’ve been referred to as “Mr. or Sir” and to his mates, he probably had a range of nicknames he would have been affectionately called.

But something changed in the lead up to February 2023, and whatever flipped in Oscar Jenkins mind, whether it was desire for recognition or doing right for a cause he was propagandised by, Jenkins life, is no longer mundane or obscure. He’s now a prisoner of war, captured by Russia while stupidly fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, and getting paid between $11,000-$15,000 a month to do so.

Jenkins capture and recent sentencing to 13 years in a Russian penal colony should serve as a stark warning to those stupid enough to buy into the West’s lies about Ukraine, NATO expansion, and the true nature of this US-led proxy war against Russia.

Jenkins isn’t a hero, nor a freedom fighter — he’s a deluded mercenary who fell for a narrative carefully constructed by Washington and its allies to weaken Russia, overthrow Vladimir Putin, and expand American hegemony in Eastern Europe.

For decades, the US and NATO have insisted their eastward expansion was purely defensive, a claim that’s always been a lie. Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, NATO has aggressively absorbed former Warsaw Pact nations, creeping closer to Russia’s borders despite assurances to the contrary. The idea Ukraine — a country with deep historical and cultural ties to Russia — would one day join NATO wasn’t just a red line for Moscow, but an existential threat.

Yet Western leaders, media, and useful idiots like Jenkins pretended otherwise. They ignored the reality that the 2014 Maidan coup, which ousted Ukraine’s democratically elected president Viktor Yanukovych, was backed by the US to install a pro-Western regime. They dismissed Russia’s legitimate security concerns, instead painting Putin as an irrational aggressor. And when Russia finally responded with military action in 2022, the West feigned shock, as if decades of NATO encroachment and regime-change operations had never happened.

Jenkins, like many Westerners, swallowed the propaganda whole. He arrived in Ukraine in February 2023, lured by the romanticised notion of defending “democracy” against Russian “aggression.” But this was never about democracy — it was about weakening Russia. The US and its allies poured billions into arming Ukraine, not because they cared about Ukrainian sovereignty, but because they saw an opportunity to bleed Russia dry in a prolonged conflict.

Jenkins, earned up to $15,000 a month. He was no altruistic volunteer but a mercenary, profiting from a war fuelled by Western lies and he was happy to “kill for his keep.” His capture near Makiivka in December 2024 was inevitable. Russia, rightly treating foreign fighters as hired guns rather than legitimate combatants, prosecuted him under its own laws.

The videos of his interrogation — where he was slapped and mocked by his captors — should’ve been a wake-up call for any remaining Western adventurers.

Oscar Jenkins wasn’t defending democracy — he was cannon fodder for an imperial project that has wrecked nation after nation under the false banner of “freedom.” His naivety is not innocent; it’s dangerous. By volunteering as a mercenary, Jenkins became an accomplice to America’s decades-long campaign of destabilisation, death, and deceit. His capture isn’t tragic — it’s justice.

Jenkins is a mercenary thug who sold his soul for a pay cheque, blindly fighting for a foreign power’s agenda. His fate wasn’t only foreseeable, it was deserved. Actions have consequences, and playing soldier in America’s dirty wars is no exception.

Australia’s leaders should be ashamed for even entertaining the idea of rescuing him. Jenkins spat on international law, sovereignty, and common sense. Now, he’ll rot in a Russian cell — one more discarded pawn in Washington’s endless war machine.

And frankly, that’s exactly where he belongs.

The Australian government has called for Jenkins’ release, but it shouldn’t. Jenkins chose to involve himself in a conflict he clearly didn’t understand, serving as a foot soldier in a geopolitical game far bigger than himself. His imprisonment is the consequence of his own ignorance and arrogance.

Russia’s stance on foreign mercenaries is clear: they’re not protected by the Geneva Convention. Jenkins knew — or should have known — the risks. If he believed he was fighting for some noble cause, he was tragically mistaken. This war was never about saving Ukraine; it was about advancing US interests at the expense of Ukrainian lives and regional stability.

While Jenkins faces 13 years of hard labour, the true victims of this proxy war are the ordinary Ukrainian people, used as pawns in a geopolitical struggle that was never about their freedom or sovereignty. Western leaders, safe in their capitals, have fuelled the conflict with weapons and empty rhetoric, prolonging suffering while ignoring any diplomatic solution that doesn't serve American strategic interests. The so-called “aid” packages are not acts of benevolence — they’re investments in perpetual war.

Moreover, the destabilisation of Ukraine has had global consequences: energy crises, food shortages, and a dangerously fractured international order. Washington’s obsession with maintaining unipolar dominance has plunged Europe into economic turmoil and pushed the world closer to a larger, potentially nuclear, confrontation.

Jenkins is a symptom of this wider delusion — manipulated into believing he was on the right side of history. His imprisonment isn’t an injustice — it’s the inevitable result of Western hubris.

As harsh as it sounds, he should stay right where he is.