Francesca Albanese’s appointment as the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories in 2022 was groundbreaking for the UN. It was the first time a woman had been appointed to the position since its creation in 1993.

Albanese’s expertise in human rights issues and her credentials as a legal scholar made her the perfect person for the role – and that’s what the UN determined when they appointed her. Unlike many of her predecessors, Albanese was a star in the making: intelligent, passionate, honest, and humanitarian.

Albanese had everything.

History is laden with events that have changed the world forever. The global exercise of control through COVID in February 2020, and Hamas’s jailbreak from 75 years of hell on October 7, 2023, will be remembered as two of the most defining events in modern history. COVID was a mechanism of control and compliance, where health and vaccines were the tools used — and it largely succeeded.

The demonisation of Hamas as a terrorist organisation is the West's propaganda version of a resistance movement no different to the French Underground during World War II, along with many other resistance groups of that time — all working to end the oppression and subjugation of their people. Hamas broke the Palestinians out of jail and free from Israel’s brutal oppression. In doing so, 80 years of struggle and terror and two years of a maniacal genocide enacted by a depraved, evil government is the price the Palestinians are now paying.

Two years ago, Albanese was an unknown figure, but the brutality of Israel and its relentless attempt to commit genocide against all Palestinians — a campaign many liken to a “final solution” — changed all of that. Albanese has been one of the very few major UN figures or voices to consistently condemn and expose Israel for its war crimes.

As Special Rapporteur, Albanese’s prime task is to report back to the UN on the human rights situation in Palestine. Her reports have been unflinching. She has detailed Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of civilians, the blockade that has starved and brutalised Gaza, the systematic apartheid policies in the West Bank, and the weaponisation of international law to shield Israel from accountability.

Her honesty has made her a target.

Governments who preach democracy and human rights – the United States, the UK, Germany, and now even Australia – have moved to sanction her, to silence her, to delegitimise her. The very institutions that should be defending Albanese and championing human rights are instead attacking her for doing her job. The message is clear: speak the truth about Israel, and you will be punished.

The coordinated attack on Albanese is not just an attack on her; it’s an attack on every single Palestinian, every advocate for justice, and every person of conscience. It is also a test. A test for the United Nations. A test for global civil society. A test for every journalist, activist, academic, and political leader who claims to care about justice and truth.

Her latest report, which accuses Israel of the crime of genocide, has rattled the political elite. It is a report built on evidence, legal reasoning, and first-hand testimony — but the governments of the West are more interested in shielding Israel than defending human rights. Rather than investigate Israel’s actions, they’re attacking the messenger.

Albanese’s integrity is unshakable. Her voice remains firm even as smear campaigns, accusations of antisemitism, and threats attempt to drown her out. The irony is brutal: while she fights for the lives of Palestinian children being incinerated by Israeli bombs, she is painted as the villain by the very nations enabling the slaughter.

But their attacks only amplify her.

She stands as a beacon of truth in an era of manufactured lies. A woman unbought, unbroken, and unafraid. That is precisely what threatens the political elite. She is a mirror – and in her reflection, they see their complicity.

Francesca Albanese represents the last vestige of decency in a global system that has lost its moral compass. To defend her is to defend humanity. To abandon her is to declare, publicly and without shame, that Palestinian lives do not matter.

History will judge these governments not by the lies they spin but by the truths they suppress. And Francesca Albanese’s truth will outlive them all.