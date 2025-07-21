Television stations are renowned for the intermittent news breaks they run throughout their programming each day.

An hour before catching a flight today, Australia’s national broadcaster, the ABC, ran one of its routine news segments.

One item—repeated almost daily since October 7—was the growing Palestinian death toll at the hands of Israel. Reading the subtitles with the sound muted, I was struck by the macabre fascination mainstream media has with reporting the figures—yet the complete hollowness with which it presents their slaughter.

For the past 20 months, Gaza has been ground to dust under a calculated campaign of death and erasure. As July 2025 nears its end, over 400,000 Palestinians—including more than 25,000 children—have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, siege tactics, and starvation. Yet Western news outlets persist in a ritualistic recounting of “daily death tolls,” stripped of context, bereft of moral clarity, and utterly deaf to genocide’s deeper logic.

These figures are no longer just reportage—they’re complicity. Numbers without naming. Statistics without scrutiny. All while the architects of this carnage—Netanyahu’s Israel and its enabler-in-chief, the United States—remain largely unchallenged.

Just this week alone, between 79 and 93 Palestinians were shot dead and hundreds more wounded while waiting for desperately scarce food—families queuing for UN aid, only to be gunned down by Israeli troops firing “warning shots” that turned lethal.

Palestinians are no longer dying in conflict; they are being massacred in slow motion. Starvation is now a weapon. Amnesty International has described the conditions as “calculated to bring about physical destruction”—in other words, genocide.

Yet these horrors are reported as “aid distribution incidents”—sanitised, back-page filler. The media tracks the rising numbers without ever calling them what they are: atrocities. Accountability is avoided. Implications are ignored.

The Palestinian healthcare system has been systematically annihilated. The Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza was shut down after the death of its director, Dr. Marwan al-Sultan, and his entire family—just one of more than 1,400 medical personnel killed in recent months. Clinics have ceased operations. Maternal care has collapsed. Diseases like meningitis and jaundice now surge, the direct byproduct of siege and bombardment.

Meanwhile, Palestinian cultural heritage—libraries, museums, mosques—is being razed in an intentional campaign to wipe out national identity. Bulldozers, many operated by online-recruited contractors, are leveling entire blocks, turning neighbourhoods into dust. It’s erasure with genocidal intent.

Western media may mention each strike and casualty—but shies away from calling this what it is: genocide by design.

Since October 2023, over 200 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed covering this war—an unprecedented death toll in any 21st-century conflict. Television crews, press offices, and even hospitals marked with “PRESS” signage have been bombed.

This isn’t collateral damage—it’s tactical targeting of truth itself. And yet, when these journalists are murdered, most Western broadcasters relegate it to a brief bulletin, then pivot back to the body count.

Worse still, Western media continues to frame Gaza not as a genocide, but as a “conflict,” a “war,” a “struggle between sides”—lumping Hamas and a nuclear-armed apartheid state together as if they’re moral equals. This pathological obsession with “balance” is no longer just a failure of framing—it is a betrayal of the very ethics journalism is built on.

Quoting Israeli government spokespeople without challenge. Prefacing war crimes with, “Israel says Hamas was present.” Reporting Palestinian grief without context. It’s not just irresponsible—it’s dishonest.

This is false equivalence, not journalism. And in the context of genocide, it becomes a moral failure.

Too often, journalists say they’re constrained—“unable to verify” Gaza reports, “fearful of losing access” to Israeli briefings, or wary of professional consequences for expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

Bullshit. It's not constraint—it’s cowardice. Fear. Moral revulsion. And editorial complicity.

Reporters have worked under fire in Syria, Afghanistan, and Ukraine. But in Gaza, politics muzzles truth. Speaking honestly becomes a career risk. This isn’t neutrality. It’s cowardice in a flak jacket.

Only now, nearly two years into the genocide, have a few outlets—like The New York Times, The Guardian, and The Nation—finally begun using the word genocide to describe what’s happening. The UN, Amnesty, Human Rights Watch, and Special Rapporteurs like Francesca Albanese have been screaming it from the rooftops for months.

Still, most major newsrooms remain obsessed with the abstractions of war: daily tolls, airstrikes, UN vetoes, hostage updates, Biden’s next weapons shipment.

This fixation on process over substance has allowed genocide to unfold in plain sight—without moral reckoning.

When Gaza becomes faceless, reduced to charts and headlines, when Zelensky is mourned as a national symbol but Gaza’s dead are dumped into “death toll updates,” journalism has failed.

The media has become a conduit for impunity: sanitising war crimes through euphemisms, platforming war criminals without accountability, and masking genocide through omission.

Gaza demands more than data. It demands naming the crime, condemning the perpetrators, and centring the voices of the oppressed, not the statements of the oppressors.

History will remember those who dropped the bombs—and those who relayed them without question.