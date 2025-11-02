







Leading up to the 2024 US Federal election, there was hope a Trump victory might end the global turmoil engulfing the Biden presidency.

Emerging from the COVID era - an experiment in psychological manipulation, where governments tested how far the masses could be controlled - was an overwhelming success. This psyops campaign plunged the world into terror, until a sudden awakening pulled it from its anguished slumber.

Three years of COVID, Biden’s war against Russia, Israel’s occupation and terror in Gaza, Hamas’s jailbreak of October 7, and Netanyahu’s destruction of Palestine left the world hoping Trump could be the circuit breaker.

That hope is gone. One year into Trump’s second term, America no longer resembles a democracy in “chaotic transition,” but rather an empire in freefall.

In The Australian, Joe Kelly treats this collapse like a spectacle - his feature is awestruck, less analysis than fascination. Trump’s slow-motion detonation of the US is presented as a curiosity, not a crisis.

Kelly calls it a “whirlwind” and a “redefinition.” It’s a demolition - of governance, alliances, and the idea of America as a stabiliser.

What unfolds isn’t a new political age but the corrosion of a republic by someone who confuses executive power with divine right, chaos with leadership.

The Australian’s depiction of Trump’s “bold expansion” of executive power is a masterpiece of understatement. It’s not bold, but brutal. US bureaucracy has become a personal militia. The DOJ dispenses revenge, not law. Rivals are indicted, critics investigated, journalists harassed. This isn’t creative governance - its autocracy rebranded. When Trump says, “I make the decision,” he means it: he’s dismantled institutions until only his whim remains. America, once a nation of checks and balances, is now a country of sycophants and cultists.

Kelly’s inability to distinguish innovation from annihilation betrays the intellectual laziness now common in Western commentary. Abroad, it’s worse. The master dealmaker is now a global arsonist. “Reciprocal tariffs” trigger economic wars; hollow nationalism alienates allies and empowers adversaries. Kelly’s phrase, “redefining America’s global mission,” is a polite way of saying he’s torching it. NATO is fractured, the Indo-Pacific strategy rudderless, and confidence in US leadership at its lowest in 70 years. Every tariff disrupts supply chains; every insult erodes deterrence; every impulsive strike nudges the world closer to war. The former anchor of global stability has become its source of volatility.

Kelly tiptoes around the economic wreckage. America’s manufacturing revival is a mirage, built on tariffs that punish Americans. Small businesses are collapsing under costs; farmers go broke while China tightens its grip on global commodities. Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” delivered what it promised: debt, inflation, and delusion. America now borrows to pay interest on borrowing - a pyramid of fiscal absurdity that would shame a banana republic. Kelly quotes think-tankers who “warn” about consequences but never calls it what it is: economic sabotage disguised as populism.

Where Kelly sees resilience, there’s rot. The US presidency has become theatre, the state a stage prop. The “energy” and “confidence” Kelly admires are mania - the showmanship of a man addicted to attention, incapable of reflection, and allergic to truth. Each press conference is theatre; each policy, grievance; each crisis, fuel for division. Trump exploits chaos because chaos is his ecosystem. It isn’t leadership, it’s the systematic degradation of the republic for spectacle.

If anything is more dangerous than Trump’s authoritarianism, it’s the media’s inability - or refusal - to call it what it is. Kelly’s piece is part of that failure: neutral tone disguising complicity, chronicling the destruction of law as subplot. Trump isn’t “reshaping” America. He’s eroding it. Journalists who mistake the noise of destruction for reform enable the corrosion.

Trump’s second term has delivered neither stability nor greatness - only rot. America is now subordinate to one man’s personality; its alliances have become transactions; its global credibility, trashed. Calling this the “age of Trump” is too generous. It’s the age of corrosion - political, moral, institutional. When the history of this era’s written, the question won’t be how Trump destroyed the American experiment, but why so many watched in fascination as he did.