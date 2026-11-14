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Lesley Ann Garrett-Jones's avatar
Lesley Ann Garrett-Jones
20h

I don’t get why one demented monster gets to decide whether to destroy the world… perhaps this will become the first assignment question in any Politcs 101 class in the future (if we survive that long !!) ?

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susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
20h

The USA is a "make money through forever WARS" nation -- not a citizens HEALTH, HAPPINESS, and PROSPERITY nation.

Let's reverse this because this is how it is right now.

1. Impoverished working class

2. Endless war with all its kick-backs, money laundering, and embezzlement by the powerful involved thanks to Israel and a Congress that profits from the armaments industry.

3. Militarized police

4. Per capita, the USA has the largest prison population in the world. The US = 4.2% of the global population but 20% of the incarcerated. Add ICE concentration camps and that statistic is far higher.

5. Corporations legally exploit the vulnerable

6. Wealth transfering into the billionaire class. Vanishing middle class = only the uber wealthy and the poor (the rest of us).

7. Legislative bodies, courts, & media all hostage to corporate power.

8. Unaffordable health care, housing, medications, food, and education.

9. Non-living wages.

10. Student debt. Many nations have free college education but they don't pay for Israel's bombs or their health care.

11. Increasing environmental damage and degradation. Global warming.

12. The Imperial Boomerang effect = surveillance, repression, and AI violence (developed by Israel's IDF to control foreign populations) eventually "boomerang" back and are used against its own citizens (like ICE and Flock cameras).

These wars of our own creation are bankrupting the nation morally and financially at home.

We need a government that taxes the rich and provides an enviroment where citizens can live, work, and thrive.

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