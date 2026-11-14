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Threatening to bomb Iran back to the Stone Age was one of Donald Trump’s more delusional outbursts. And there’ve been many. But the one-time host of The Apprentice, who turned “You’re fired” into an international catchcry, and close Epstein associate, is now mired in a war he started and can’t bring to an end.

Another bombing campaign might give him the spectacle he craves. If Iran retaliates against the Gulf’s oil and gas infrastructure, Trump’s Stone Age boast will haunt the world. The man who made a living firing people on television could put millions out of work for real.

Trump’s threat to lay waste to an ancient civilisation of a sovereign country more than 3000 years old - is a war crime.

He’s an imperial vandal who mistakes the power to destroy for the power to control what happens next. If Trump attacks Iran again and Tehran flexes the power it’s shown with some restraint this year – this time it will take the gloves off – and the no holds barred response will see Iran strike the Gulf’s oil and gas infrastructure to oblivion.

Tankers will stop sailing; factories will go dark and food prices will soar. Welcome to a new world - the global depression Trump will unleash if he launches another full-scale attack.

The man who boasts of sending Iran back centuries will drag America and the rest of the world with it.

Bomb Iran’s power stations, refineries and bridges, and Tehran will retaliate against the Gulf facilities that keep tankers sailing, factories running and farms supplied with fertiliser.

The first missile to land in Iran will have devastating consequences far beyond its borders. Blinded by the arrogance of power, Trump has failed to recognise that Iran defeated the US and Israel without using its full military might. This time, Washington and Israel will find out what Tehran held in reserve. Europe has much to fear, too.

The war started when Washington and Israel on 28 February became the launch pad for a global depression because the men who started it would sooner escalate than admit their first two campaigns failed.

Now, further war preparations are visible. US sailors have been told they’ll miss Christmas. Another carrier is moving west across the Indian Ocean. Military transport flights into Israel and a network of US refuelling aircraft across Europe and the Middle East give Washington the means to sustain another bombing campaign. The naval blockade remains in place.

The June 2025 twelve-day war and the first 40-days of this year’s offensive were failures. Israel begged the US to convince Iran to stop. February this year saw Israel and the US kill Iranian leaders and destroyed facilities. Tehran survived, retained the ability to retaliate and refused to capitulate. Now Trump’s looking to gamble that more destruction will buy what the previous rounds failed to deliver.

Prior to February 28, this year, approximately a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade and a third of its seaborne fertiliser trade passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tankers can sit offshore until a passage reopens. A wrecked loading terminal can take months or longer to replace. If Iranian retaliation destroys Gulf ports, pipelines or gas plants, the world will lose the ability to produce and ship supplies it already struggles to replace.

Saudi and Emirati pipelines are under threat as Saudi deals with a losing war it can’t win against Ansarullah. Ansarullah already have the Saudi’s on their knees. Saudi Arabia’s capacity is limited, and an oil pipeline can’t get a stranded cargo of liquefied natural gas or fertiliser to market.

The gas shock is already measurable. From March to October, Qatar and the UAE loaded more than 60bn cubic metres less LNG than a year earlier. Higher output elsewhere covered about two-thirds of that loss. Another offensive deepens the shortfall just as buyers in Asia and Europe compete for winter cargoes.

Wealthier buyers can pay more to divert a shipment. Poorer countries can be priced out altogether. When an electricity company can’t afford fuel and a manufacturer can’t keep its furnaces running, the war shows up as blackouts, lost shifts and factories standing idle.

Then comes the food shock. Diesel shortage will stop trucks and farm machinery within days. The damage from missing fertiliser becomes clear at harvest, when the opportunity to recover the crop has passed. Higher freight and insurance costs make imported food dearer even in countries that buy little from the Gulf.

In Australia, costs will turn up in the price of moving cattle, running a harvester and stocking a supermarket. In poorer importing countries already struggling to service their debts, governments could run short of the foreign currency needed to buy fuel and grain. For households living from one payday to the next, that can mean eating less.

The US will pay for the war twice. Taxpayers will be financing the bombing and the replacement of missiles. Households will pay again as fuel, food and transport costs rose. A prolonged supply shock will then push inflation higher while businesses cut jobs. The Federal Reserve will then face pressure to restrain prices while employment deteriorates.

Then comes the demand by Governments to subsidise essentials as tax revenue weakens. That’s how Trump’s delusion will turn the world into an economic basket case.

It takes sustained disruption across energy, trade and credit. Trump’s war will disable Gulf production and keeps ships out of Hormuz – delivering the world it’s four horsemen.

Iran has made clear all Gulf states hosting US forces will be exposed from the moment the US’s kinetic attack begins. Iran’s already struck across the region in retaliation for the war. A wider offensive puts airports, ports and civilian infrastructure in great danger.

Tehran’s ties with Russia and China add another layer to escalation. Neither will enter the fighting directly, instead they’ll provide intelligence support, military supplies or pressure over energy and shipping to complicate Washington’s choices.

Trump can choose when American aircraft take off. The governments, commanders and markets that decide what happens next answer to interests of their own.

If Trump does strike, Netanyahu gains the political lifeline he so desperately seeks. Another war, following his disastrous elections results, means Israeli President Isaac Herzog has no choice but to stick with Netanyahu as Prime Minister.

Trump may inevitably get his own reprieve from the political fallout of the midterms, while arms manufacturers look forward to years of orders to replace the missiles fired in his search for a victory. That’s reason enough for Congress to cut off funding before another offensive begins and subpoena the records of the officials and lobbyists who sold the first one.

AIPAC applauded the attack on day one. Americans are entitled to know what it and other pro-war groups told the administration behind closed doors, what action they pressed for and whose claims were used to justify the bombing.

The records of how this war was sold should lead to a harder inquiry into how it was fought.

In Minab, 175 children, were slaughtered in a double tap strike on their school. An independent war-crimes investigation should secure the targeting files and establish who knew the school was there, who authorised the strikes and what Trump and his commanders knew. Iran could accept ICC jurisdiction over war crimes on its territory, or the UN Security Council should refer the matter. The evidence establishes commander or intermediary committed war crimes - this week Iran released the images of the two commanders who ordered the execution of the 175 Minab school girls – these two men must be prosecuted.

For Netanyahu, the court has already issued an arrest warrant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, including starvation as a method of warfare. A separate UN commission determined Israel has and continues to commit genocide in Gaza and that Netanyahu incited it. Governments bound to cooperate with the court should execute the warrant.

Another war with Iran might buy Netanyahu time in office, and every government that helps him evade that warrant gives him more of it.

Trump issued his Stone Age threat as though he alone could decide who would live with the consequences.

If he gives the order again, the people burying their children in Iran, the Gulf workers watching their livelihoods burn and the families from Texas to Tasmania wondering how they will afford food and fuel will all be paying for the same decision.