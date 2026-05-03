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During the next several days, Trump may very well do what his own generals have begged him not to do—launch another strike on Iran. Not because it’s strategic, or because victory is possible—but because he’s unhinged, beholden to the Israel Lobby and Netanyahu.

If Trump does attack Iran again, this will be the third time. He won’t only lose—he’ll trigger a global depression so catastrophic that humanity may not recover for years.

Trump’s erratic behaviour isn’t a bug—it’s the defining feature of a man who has never understood sovereignty, warfare, or consequence. He listens to Netanyahu’s whispers of “existential threats” while ignoring his own Joint Chiefs, who have repeatedly confirmed the US cannot win a war against Iran.

The Joint Chiefs know what Trump refuses to accept: Iran isn’t Iraq, nor Libya, but a country of 93 million people, a civilisation 2,500 years old, and a military power that has spent nearly five decades preparing for exactly this moment.

What the world is now facing isn’t the beginning of a war—it’s the decision to reignite one that has already proven uncontrollable.

On February 28 this year, both the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran for a second time, triggering a level of retaliation few in Washington were prepared to acknowledge. Iranian responses didn’t remain symbolic. They struck across the region—damaging and eliminating US bases, targeting strategic assets, and demonstrating that the era of consequence-free escalation is over.

Reports now indicate US installations across the Middle East were damaged far more extensively than disclosed.

At the same time, Iranian and allied strikes impacted infrastructure across Israel and parts of the Gulf, exposing vulnerabilities long underestimated. That is the reality behind the current ceasefire.

A ceasefire that hasn’t resolved anything—merely paused a conflict both sides know can escalate far beyond what has already occurred. And it is a ceasefire Trump now appears willing to shatter.

If Trump does order another strike in the coming days, it won’t be escalation from a standing start. It will be a second-phase war, launched after Iran has already demonstrated both capability and intent.

And that changes everything.

Iran won’t respond as it did in the first phase. It will escalate with purpose. The objective won’t be signalling—it will be deterrence through overwhelming disruption, and that means targeting the Gulf at scale.

The infrastructure that sustains the Gulf states—oil terminals, ports, power grids and desalination plants—is not hardened against sustained missile and drone campaigns. It is concentrated, exposed, and essential to survival. Even limited targeting would trigger cascading failures: water shortages, energy collapse, and economic paralysis. The Gulf’s decimation would become a grim reality.

The conflict has already shown how quickly infrastructure can be hit across multiple theatres. A second round won’t test capability—it will apply it at scale.

The Strait of Hormuz, already a critical pressure point, would likely be closed indefinitely, along with key Red Sea routes and the Bab el-Mandeb. Even partial disruption would send global energy markets into shock. Oil prices would spike. Shipping would slow or halt. Insurance costs would explode. Supply chains—already weakened—would fracture under pressure.

And from there, the consequences move globally.

Markets would react instantly. Inflation would surge. Fragile economies would tip into crisis. By September, the cumulative effect of sustained disruption in the Gulf could trigger a global downturn not seen in decades—one driven not by financial mismanagement, but by deliberate geopolitical escalation.

This is the war Trump is flirting with, and he is doing so while ignoring the central lesson of the first phase: Iran cannot be struck without consequence.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Trump after meeting, along with senior officials including Sergey Lavrov, with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi—raising the stakes significantly.

Araghchi’s meeting wasn’t routine diplomacy. It was positioning.

It sent a clear message to the West: Iran isn’t isolated, and further escalation won’t occur in a vacuum. Russia has signalled alignment. China, with deep economic ties to Tehran, has every incentive to respond economically if the war expands.

What should be evident to Trump and those advising him is that this is no longer a regional confrontation. It is a pressure point in a global power struggle.

And it exposes the fundamental flaw in Trump’s thinking.

The assumption that the US can strike, absorb retaliation, and then dictate terms belongs to a world that no longer exists. This is a multipolar environment where escalation carries consequences far beyond the battlefield.

Equally, the narrative underpinning this confrontation is beginning to collapse.

For decades, Iran has been framed as the central aggressor in the Middle East. Yet recent events have complicated that picture. Iran has been attacked, it has responded, and it has demonstrated that it is willing—and able—to impose costs on those who strike it. That doesn’t make the situation less dangerous. It makes it more honest.

Because what comes next won’t be shaped by rhetoric, but by capability, vulnerability, and the willingness of actors to escalate beyond what has already occurred.

Trump now faces a choice he cannot dismiss, ignore, or hide from. He can recognise that the first phase of this conflict has already demonstrated the limits of US power and the risks of further escalation.

Or he can ignore it—and trigger a second phase that won’t simply continue the war, but expand it beyond control.

Should he choose the latter, the consequences will move far beyond the Middle East. It will be World War III staring us in the face.

The consequences will cascade—through energy markets, financial systems, and geopolitical alliances—into a global crisis that no leader will be able to manage once it begins.

This is no longer about proving strength.

It is now about whether anyone in Washington—and the circus that surrounds it—understands what has already been unleashed, and what will happen if they choose to unleash it again.