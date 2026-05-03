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George Hazim
1d

Very well said Lenny and the chances he may are igh!

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James Wilkes
20hEdited

The core problem with fascists is they promote loyalty over competence, and sycophancy before integrity. That’s a lethal cocktail for stupidity and unintended consequences to mix. Iran understands this. Trump and his regime don’t. They appear to be living in some sort of spaced out, Adderall and ketamine fuelled, techno-feudal fantasy. As you say George, if these idiots reignite the war with Iran, shit is going to get intense, and expensive, and bloody existential. It might be time to buy a horse, a milking cow, and plant some veges.

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