If recent reports are true, and by all accounts they are, then US Secretary of Defence, Peter Hegseth, must be stood down for his ongoing breach of national security and for simply being stupid.

What can only be described as another glaring example of Trump-era dysfunction, Hegseth has been caught—again—sharing classified military information on a private Signal group chat, this time with his wife, brother, and personal lawyer. The bombshell report by The New York Times outlines a disturbing portrait of incompetence, blurred ethical lines, and the dangerous politicisation of national security under the Trump-Vance administration.

It Hegseth’s first brush with breach-of-protocol. Only last month, The Atlantic reported Hegseth and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz had “inadvertently” included a journalist in a Signal thread discussing the March 15 airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen. Now it appears Hegseth wasn’t just careless—he was deliberate. According to the Times, Hegseth created an entirely separate Signal chat in January, prior to his confirmation, that included his wife Jennifer (a former Fox News producer), his brother Phil, and personal attorney Tim Parlatore, among others. The chat reportedly featured sensitive details such as F/A-18 Hornet flight schedules.

This isn’t merely a scandal of bad judgment—it’s a reflection of how Trump’s second administration is staffed by zealots and ideologues who treat the machinery of government as their personal plaything. Hegseth’s appointment, like many others, was less about competence and more about loyalty, media image, and ideological purity. The former Fox News contributor is known more for inflammatory soundbites than any serious defence credentials. The fact he now holds the keys to America’s military strategy should alarm everyone.

Worse still is the broader ecosystem around Hegseth—an incestuous network of Trump loyalists, conspiracy-peddling neoconservatives, and right-wing provocateurs masquerading as policymakers. His top advisors, several of whom have now been placed on leave, include individuals like Dan Caldwell and Darin Selnick, men more aligned with political warfare than defence strategy. Their response to the investigation—a defiant joint statement claiming to be victims of “baseless attacks”—underscores the bunker mentality that defines the Trump-Vance Pentagon.

The repeated breach also raises the spectre of Zionist hardline influence shaping America’s reckless foreign policy under Trump 2.0. Hegseth and Waltz are vocal supporters of maximalist pro-Israel policies, including unflinching support for Israeli military action regardless of human rights concerns. Their obsession with “peace through strength” echoes the neoconservative delusions of the early 2000s—only this time, the chaos is amplified by social media group chats, cable news echo chambers, and a complete erosion of institutional norms.

Instead of taking accountability, Trump shifted blame to Waltz while still praising the strikes. In his mind, the real success wasn’t the upholding of national security protocols but the “optics” of a decisive raid. This is governance as show business—where leaking classified details to your inner circle is acceptable, if it makes for a good Fox News segment.

The Hegseth scandal is more than a leak; it’s symptomatic of a government hollowed out by sycophancy, militarism, and media manipulation. That his wife—a media insider—is part of a chat receiving classified strike information should raise red flags for every American concerned about journalistic independence and government transparency. Likewise, including his personal lawyer, who also serves in a Pentagon role, reveals the grotesque conflict of interest embedded in Trump’s administration.

Americans need a Defence Secretary who treats war planning like a group text. They deserve a government staffed not by ideologues and family members, but by professionals who understand the gravity of their roles. Instead, Trump’s cabinet is increasingly a caricature of everything wrong with the American right: militaristic, conspiratorial, tribal, and allergic to accountability.

As investigations mount, one thing is clear: Hegseth should resign or be removed immediately. But in Trump’s America, loyalty trumps legality. The entire world is watching a government led by men who believe their cause is righteous enough to bend rules, leak secrets, and redefine patriotism in their own warped image.

The Pentagon, once a pillar of strategic discipline, is now a chaotic extension of Trumpworld. And with people like Hegseth at the helm, America’s security, credibility, and moral standing continue to be recklessly undermined.

It’s not just incompetence. It’s a dangerous cocktail of ideology, ego, and impunity.