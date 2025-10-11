Don’t be conned. It’s a fair warning if you’re a voracious consumer of news - and mainstream media is your only source of information.

Running hot across global headlines is Donald Trump’s so-called Gaza peace plan, praised as a historic victory. Australia’s media, like much of the West’s, has prostituted its ignorance alongside its political leaders.

For all its self-proclaimed sophistication, the mainstream press continues to display extraordinary ignorance about geopolitics - especially in the Middle East. Once again, newsrooms line up to applaud what they call a “new path to peace” in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, swallowing without question another piece of political theatre.

It’s neither new, nor peaceful, nor even a plan. It’s a cynical performance masquerading as diplomacy, designed to fool the uncritical and placate the complicit. And the media - eager to proclaim a “breakthrough” flattering Western power — is obsequiously obliging.

Trump’s “peace plan” is structurally dishonest. It demands Palestinians lay down their arms, accept permanent subjugation, and recognise Israel’s “security right” to occupy the very land to which Palestinians are indigenous and rightfully own. Yet it offers no timeline, guarantee, or mechanism to end occupation or halt settlement expansion.

While the world’s media hails this as success, settlers on the West Bank continue attacking Palestinians. The expectation is that Palestinians should accept self-imprisonment and call it sovereignty. Trump’s plan offers nothing new to what Palestinians have endured for decades: Gaza under siege, the West Bank carved by illegal settlements, and Jerusalem out of reach.

Peace can never exist when one side controls borders, airspace, and resources while the other is asked to surrender before talks even begin.

Trump is historically illiterate and politically naïve - a man who’s never demonstrated empathy or understanding. Standing beside Benjamin Netanyahu — a war criminal and genocidal maniac - Trump proclaimed himself the architect of Middle East peace. Surrounding him were Tony Blair, Steve Wicoff, Marco Rubio, and other Washington hawks.

That stage was no accident. Trump’s performance was theatre - its purpose not to achieve peace but to create the illusion of American benevolence and Israeli legitimacy while dismissing Palestinian sovereignty as a nuisance.

Western media’s ignorance isn’t accidental either. For decades, they’ve approached the Middle East through American and Israeli talking points - calling Israel’s actions “security” and Palestinian resistance “terrorism.” Gaza is described as a “conflict zone” rather than what it is: an open-air prison under siege.

This blindness isn’t just intellectual laziness - it’s structural. Major outlets rely on Western think tanks, military analysts, and government briefings for their geopolitical framing. Few international reporters speak Arabic, fewer still have reported from Gaza, and almost none question the myth of Western moral authority.

When Trump unveiled his “deal of the century,” coverage was predictable: glowing headlines about “new hope” and “historic opportunity.” Few asked why no Palestinians were invited or how a plan conceived by American billionaires, drafted by Israeli settlers, and rubber-stamped by political opportunists could ever deliver justice.

Real peace won’t come from one side dictating surrender. It requires recognition of Palestinian statehood, the right to self-determination, and acknowledgement of decades of suffering under occupation.

Israel cannot claim to seek peace while building settlements, bombing refugee camps, and blocking humanitarian aid - and America cannot claim to broker peace while supplying the weapons that make those acts possible. Nor can the media pretend to inform the world while ignoring the power structures that sustain such hypocrisy.

Instead, the press clings to outdated mythology: that America, flawed but well-intentioned, is the indispensable peacemaker; that Israel, democratic and beleaguered, only defends itself; and that Palestinians, irrational and divided, are responsible for their own dispossession.

A genuine peace plan would begin with recognising a fully sovereign Palestinian state, dismantling settlements, and a complete withdrawal from Gaza and the West Bank. It would guarantee Palestinians control of borders and resources, include international oversight, and treat Palestinians not as problems to be managed but as people deserving dignity and agency.

These basic requirements don’t appear in Trump’s plan - because they were never intended to. It is a public relations exercise: designed to legitimise Israeli dominance, absolve American complicity, and manufacture the illusion of progress.

The international community has seen through the charade. European diplomats, Arab leaders, and human rights groups have condemned the plan as a violation of international law. The UN continues to affirm that peace must be based on 1967 borders, mutual recognition, and justice for refugees.

But in Washington - and the newsrooms orbiting it - reality is optional. The story being told isn’t the story of truth.

The tragedy is that journalism should expose deception, not amplify it. Reporters should ask the hard questions, not chase access, repeat press releases, or reduce a people’s struggle for freedom to headlines about “security cooperation.”

Until mainstream media confronts its ignorance and abandons its blind allegiance to Western power, it will continue to confuse propaganda for policy and political theatre for peace.

What the world doesn’t need is another “deal of the century” - but journalists who understand that peace built on oppression isn’t peace at all, but silence enforced by fear. And no decent press should ever call that progress. Trump’s plan is doomed to fail not because of Hamas but because Netanyahu will ensure it does as well as noy having the right elements and safeguards to ensure it is a real “peace plan.”