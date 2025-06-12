Trump’s Outburst Is a Gift — Ditch AUKUS, Albo
With Trump throwing AUKUS into chaos, it’s time for Australia to walk tall and walk away
Donald Trump is nothing if not erratic. Four months into his second presidency, the orange man is once again proving himself a global wrecking ball — economically, diplomatically, and geopolitically. But his latest outburst — a surprise review of the AUKUS security pact — may be the wake-up call Australia needs.
Trump’s decision to reassess the trilateral deal with Australia and the UK has shaken Canberra’s foreign policy establishment and thrown into doubt the most expensive defence undertaking in Australia’s history. Yet rather than panic, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese should seize the moment. Trump’s outburst is not a threat. It’s a gift — a rare opportunity to walk away from a deeply flawed arrangement that’s done more harm than good.
This week, Trump declared that “America is getting ripped off” by its AUKUS partners and hinted that the U.S. may scale back or abandon key commitments. Typical Trump: full of bluster, light on detail. But the consequences are serious. AUKUS was designed to deepen military and technological cooperation between three allies — but Trump has made clear he sees the pact as just another bad deal for America.
It’s classic US foreign policy — loyalty and strategy cast aside on a whim. As Henry Kissinger once said: “To be an enemy of America is dangerous. To be a friend is fatal.”
Australia should take the hint — and the exit.
When AUKUS was unveiled in 2021, it was billed as a landmark agreement to modernise Australia’s submarine fleet and strengthen ties with Washington and London. Four years later, the reality is sobering: Australia is on the hook for up to $368 billion for submarines that may not arrive until the 2040s, if at all. Meanwhile, concerns over sovereignty grow — from dependency on US propulsion systems to restrictions on how Australia can even operate the submarines it’s paying for.
Even more alarming is the strategic cost: AUKUS locks Australia into a future where Canberra’s military choices are shaped — and constrained — by Washington. That includes the very real risk of being dragged into a US-China conflict over Taiwan or another regional flashpoint.
Now Trump’s unpredictability has inadvertently created a window for a strategic reset. If Trump wants to pull back, let him. Australia should take this opportunity to begin an orderly exit. His comments give Albanese political cover to start disentangling Australia from a project that increasingly looks like a national liability.
Critics will argue that walking away from AUKUS will damage the US-Australia alliance or leave the country vulnerable. That’s nonsense. Australia can still maintain close defence ties with the U.S. — through intelligence sharing, joint exercises, and diplomatic dialogue — without being chained to an unwieldy, multi-decade, high-risk nuclear submarine deal.
Albanese’s upcoming visit to the White House will be his first with Trump back in office — and one of the most important diplomatic meetings of his tenure. The stakes are high, not just for AUKUS but for Australia’s global standing.
Trump has a history of humiliating world leaders — from strong-arming NATO allies to berating former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull over refugee arrangements. Albanese must not allow himself to be steamrolled. If Trump tries to bully or belittle him, he should channel that old-school Australian bravado: smile, tell Trump to stick it, and walk. Albo must be up to the task.
Australians don’t respect sycophants. They respect strength. Walking out of a meeting with Trump wouldn’t be a failure. It would be an act of leadership.
This review must spark serious reflection. Australia has allowed itself to drift into dangerous dependency on an increasingly erratic superpower. AUKUS has strained relations with key regional partners like Indonesia and Malaysia, alienated Pacific Island nations, and stoked fears of militarisation across the Asia-Pacific.
Paul Keating was right: Australia’s future lies in the Asia-Pacific — not under the shadow of Washington or London. Trump has now shown the world that even America’s closest partnerships are subject to the whims of its politics. There is no excuse left to keep outsourcing our national security to a foreign president.
Australia must pivot to a defence policy that is regional, balanced, and sovereign. That means investing in ties with ASEAN, embracing multilateral diplomacy, and building independent capability — not relying on American submarines or American politics.
Albanese has been handed a rare chance. If he has the courage to take it, he can steer Australia toward a more independent, respected, and self-reliant foreign policy.
It’s time to walk, Albo. And not look back.
You have said everything I have wanted to say about AUKUS and Albanese and the unholy connection we've had since WWII with the US. Bravo, bravissimo, GH. In fact it would be best that Australia cancels it right now and requests the return of money already expended. As a nation we certainly don't want or need the awkward AUKUS. Drones of the skies and drones in the deep blue are the future. Submarines are already passé. The fact that it was a Morrison "captain's call" and that he is nowadays in the US with his babblemaniac US buddy Mike Pompeo sucking millions into their personal coffers off the back of AUKUS should make it easy for Albanese to cancel!
A cogent and apposite post, George. Thank you.
AUKUS is an arrangement into which we never should have entered. Australia had a real opportunity to purchase sound, reliable and immediately usable submarines from the French. That the deal was scrapped, with little or no warning, and who knows how much subterfuge with USA pressure behind closed doors, was a betrayal of our relationship with the French and, as you so rightly point out, yet another sycophantic act of an Australian government far too fond of them.
Only this last week have we had yet another example of the influence of our ex-sycophantic relationship with Britain, when after the vote of no confidence in the Tasmanian Premier, he had to go to the Governor to seek approval for a new election. She then had the temerity not to grant it when asked but to delay whilst 'she' considered alternatives. In the past, I have had discussions and arguments as to the fawning of our elites over the British monarchy - an obsolescent entity that Britain, even, should have discarded long ago. Often a justification (excuse) for it has been given to me that the Governors and Governor-General must act on the advice of the Premiers or Prime Minister respectively. - So much for that. Fraser, with the connivance of the Palace and G-G John Kerr ousted a legitimately elected government which had the confidence of the House and now we have the Tasmanian Governor ignoring, at least for days, the advice of the Premier.
First Britain, perhaps a little more understandably given that Australia was colonised by the British and used as a dumping ground for those they didn't want and then a road to wealth and elitism by the landed gentry or their favourites; and now the USA, which may have seemed reasonable when it truly at least appeared to attempt to be a reasonable contributor to World freedom and an honest ally, also with some generosity, (though always a spin-off), to poorer nations of the developing world.
Surely, it is time for Australia to assert itself, indeed past time, and to make a stand. Penny Wong has made a mild start by calling out a couple of Netanyahu's criminal warmongers but, no doubt, she would have made a much wider condemnation of Israel's genocidal assault on the Palestinian people but has probably been held back by Cabinet, the old fawning sycophancy and the fear of upsetting the USA - the nation most complicit in protecting Israel and in funding and arming its brutal ethnic cleansing and criminal killing of civilians with apparent impunity and the relative silence or pathetic rebukes of other complicit western nations.
So, yes, we have stalwarts, (though not equals), of both major parties in Keating and Turnbull, who have spoken with clarity about the absurdity of the AUKUS agreement. We have an insane buffoon in the White House who cannot be trusted either by friend or foe and who has already demonstrated that he has no compunction about using the USA Military against his own people; claiming the land of other nations; weakening western joint defence capability in NATO and failure to strengthen Ukraine's situation, stop Netanyahu or build peace with Iran and others rather than push the World to the brink of WWIII.
There has never been a better time in our history for an Australian government to assert that Australia will make its own decisions and stop kow-towing to Britain and the USA. We should get rid of the monarchy, become a republic and out Trump and Netanyahu for the travesty they are as 'leaders' and the continual lies they spread about their own behaviour as well as the demeaning and inaccurate criticisms they make of any individual, group or nation which calls them out.
If ever there was a need for the bush spirit that, (deluded as they were however), motivated our young men to rush off to war with Britain, we need that spirit now - but in order to assert Australian independence and refusal to support world upheaval and genocide by the USA and Israel, and submission to USA dictates or those remaining through the monarchy, over how our nation is run and what decisions and courses of action we take.