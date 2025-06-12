George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Jim KABLE
Jim KABLE
5h

You have said everything I have wanted to say about AUKUS and Albanese and the unholy connection we've had since WWII with the US. Bravo, bravissimo, GH. In fact it would be best that Australia cancels it right now and requests the return of money already expended. As a nation we certainly don't want or need the awkward AUKUS. Drones of the skies and drones in the deep blue are the future. Submarines are already passé. The fact that it was a Morrison "captain's call" and that he is nowadays in the US with his babblemaniac US buddy Mike Pompeo sucking millions into their personal coffers off the back of AUKUS should make it easy for Albanese to cancel!

roger hawcroft
roger hawcroft
3h

A cogent and apposite post, George. Thank you.

AUKUS is an arrangement into which we never should have entered. Australia had a real opportunity to purchase sound, reliable and immediately usable submarines from the French. That the deal was scrapped, with little or no warning, and who knows how much subterfuge with USA pressure behind closed doors, was a betrayal of our relationship with the French and, as you so rightly point out, yet another sycophantic act of an Australian government far too fond of them.

Only this last week have we had yet another example of the influence of our ex-sycophantic relationship with Britain, when after the vote of no confidence in the Tasmanian Premier, he had to go to the Governor to seek approval for a new election. She then had the temerity not to grant it when asked but to delay whilst 'she' considered alternatives. In the past, I have had discussions and arguments as to the fawning of our elites over the British monarchy - an obsolescent entity that Britain, even, should have discarded long ago. Often a justification (excuse) for it has been given to me that the Governors and Governor-General must act on the advice of the Premiers or Prime Minister respectively. - So much for that. Fraser, with the connivance of the Palace and G-G John Kerr ousted a legitimately elected government which had the confidence of the House and now we have the Tasmanian Governor ignoring, at least for days, the advice of the Premier.

First Britain, perhaps a little more understandably given that Australia was colonised by the British and used as a dumping ground for those they didn't want and then a road to wealth and elitism by the landed gentry or their favourites; and now the USA, which may have seemed reasonable when it truly at least appeared to attempt to be a reasonable contributor to World freedom and an honest ally, also with some generosity, (though always a spin-off), to poorer nations of the developing world.

Surely, it is time for Australia to assert itself, indeed past time, and to make a stand. Penny Wong has made a mild start by calling out a couple of Netanyahu's criminal warmongers but, no doubt, she would have made a much wider condemnation of Israel's genocidal assault on the Palestinian people but has probably been held back by Cabinet, the old fawning sycophancy and the fear of upsetting the USA - the nation most complicit in protecting Israel and in funding and arming its brutal ethnic cleansing and criminal killing of civilians with apparent impunity and the relative silence or pathetic rebukes of other complicit western nations.

So, yes, we have stalwarts, (though not equals), of both major parties in Keating and Turnbull, who have spoken with clarity about the absurdity of the AUKUS agreement. We have an insane buffoon in the White House who cannot be trusted either by friend or foe and who has already demonstrated that he has no compunction about using the USA Military against his own people; claiming the land of other nations; weakening western joint defence capability in NATO and failure to strengthen Ukraine's situation, stop Netanyahu or build peace with Iran and others rather than push the World to the brink of WWIII.

There has never been a better time in our history for an Australian government to assert that Australia will make its own decisions and stop kow-towing to Britain and the USA. We should get rid of the monarchy, become a republic and out Trump and Netanyahu for the travesty they are as 'leaders' and the continual lies they spread about their own behaviour as well as the demeaning and inaccurate criticisms they make of any individual, group or nation which calls them out.

If ever there was a need for the bush spirit that, (deluded as they were however), motivated our young men to rush off to war with Britain, we need that spirit now - but in order to assert Australian independence and refusal to support world upheaval and genocide by the USA and Israel, and submission to USA dictates or those remaining through the monarchy, over how our nation is run and what decisions and courses of action we take.

