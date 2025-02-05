If stupidity and geopolitical ignorance were the vanguard of Donald Trump’s presidency, then yesterday’s announcement the US would be taking over Gaza highlights not only why the American empire is on the verge of collapse, but how such ignorance is pushing the world toward nuclear annihilation.

In a move that’s sent shockwaves through the international community, Trump’s announcement the US intends to “take over” the Gaza Strip, proposing the resettlement of Palestinian to neighbouring countries. This unprecedented declaration has been met with widespread condemnation, with critics labelling it as both reckless and a potential catalyst for global instability.

The proposal, unveiled at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggests the US would assume control over Gaza, undertake extensive demining operations, and spearhead economic redevelopment efforts. Trump described Gaza as a “symbol of death and destruction” and expressed a vision of transforming it into a prosperous region. However, he provided scant details on the logistics of such an undertaking or the legal authority under which the U.S. would operate.

What’s clear, however, is that this proposal is not a legitimate policy move but rather a business deal masquerading as governance—one designed to enrich Trump’s allies and close associates, particularly his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has deep financial and ideological ties to Israeli settlement expansion. The so-called “redevelopment” of Gaza under US control is nothing more than a land grab, ensuring Western-backed firms, private contractors, and Trump-linked investors profit from the displacement and suffering of the Palestinian people.

The plan also entails the permanent relocation of over two million Palestinians currently residing in Gaza to neighbouring countries, a move that has been widely denounced as a violation of international law and an act of ethnic cleansing.

Arab leaders have fervently rejected the proposal, emphasising the deep-rooted connection of Gazans to their homeland and the importance of establishing a Palestinian state that includes both Gaza and the West Bank.

Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, has vehemently opposed the plan, warning that it could “incendiar” (ignite) the region and lead to further chaos and tension. The group labelled the proposal as “ridícula” and “absurda,” cautioning that it could escalate conflicts in the already volatile Middle East.

International reactions have been overwhelmingly negative. Australia, for instance, has reiterated its support for a two-state solution in the Middle East, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stating that Australia’s stance remains unchanged and continues to endorse a two-state solution on a bipartisan basis.

Such a unilateral move by the US not only undermines decades of international consensus on the Israel’s occupation of Palestine, but also sets a dangerous precedent in international relations. The proposal has been described as “expansionist rhetoric” that echoes old-style imperialism, with concerns it could embolden other nations to pursue aggressive territorial ambitions, and destabilising global peace and security.

However, beyond the diplomatic consequences, the financial interests driving this plan must not be ignored. Trump’s history of monetising political decisions is well-documented, and his inner circle—including Kushner and a web of pro-Israel donors and business partners—stands to profit immensely from this scheme. The supposed “revitalisation” of Gaza would likely see American defence contractors, real estate developers, and energy companies swoop in to seize control of the region’s resources, all under the guise of “humanitarian aid” and “stabilisation.”

This isn’t just political incompetence—it’s an orchestrated campaign of profiteering from Palestinian misery. The Trump administration is complicit in fomenting a genocide while turning a blind eye to the systemic destruction of Palestinian identity, all to further the financial interests of those closest to the former president.

The timing of this announcement is particularly alarming given the recent adjustment of the Doomsday Clock by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. Just last week, the clock was moved to 89 seconds to midnight—the closest it has ever been—citing factors such as nuclear threats, climate change, and disruptive technologies.

The Doomsday Clock is symbolic of how close humanity is to catastrophic destruction, with midnight symbolising the apocalypse. The recent adjustment reflects the growing concerns among scientists and security experts about the escalating risks of global annihilation.

Trump’s proposal to take over Gaza and forcibly relocate the Palestinians adds a new layer of complexity to these concerns. Such a move will exacerbate tensions in the Middle East. The unilateral nature of the proposal, without consultation or agreement from international partners or the affected populations, undermines diplomatic norms and could lead to unpredictable consequences.

The potential for military engagement inherent in Trump’s plan raises the spectre of direct conflict between nuclear-armed states. Any escalation in the Middle East has the potential to draw in countries like Russia and China, either directly or through proxy’s that could spiral out of control.

The international community has long recognised the importance of multilateral diplomacy and adherence to international law in resolving conflicts. Unilateral actions that disregard these principles not only threaten regional stability but also erode the frameworks that have been established to prevent global conflicts.

In light of these developments, it is imperative world leaders exercise restraint and prioritise diplomatic solutions. The proposal to take over Gaza not only disregards the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people but also threatens to destabilise the broader international order.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has emphasised the Doomsday Clock isn’t merely a measure of existential threats but also a call to action. It urges leaders and people to work towards reducing the risks of catastrophe through dialogue, cooperation, and adherence to international norms.

Trump’s proposal stands in stark contrast to these principles, embodying a reckless approach that prioritises unilateral action over collaborative problem - Trump’s actions aren’t only irresponsible but potentially catastrophic.

As the hands of the Doomsday Clock inch closer to midnight, the international community must reject policies that exacerbate tensions and to recommit to the hard work of building a more peaceful and secure world.

Trump’s announcement regarding the Gaza Strip isn’t merely a misguided policy proposal; it’s a dangerous gambit designed to enrich his allies at the expense of Palestinian lives. It is a business deal cloaked in the language of diplomacy, a grift that profits from genocide while masquerading as strategic governance.