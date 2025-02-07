The Albanese government’s failure to publicly condemn Donald Trump’s plan to seize Gaza, forcibly displace its Palestinian population, and transform the territory into a US -controlled colonial outpost is not just a failure of diplomacy—it’s morally bankrupt and politically disgraceful.

As Israel continues its genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people with unwavering US support, Australia’s Labor government remains weak, offering meaningless platitudes while shielding its allies from accountability.

Trump’s plan isn’t a peace initiative—it is a blueprint for ethnic cleansing. The forced displacement of Palestinians and the erasure of their homeland follows the same brutal logic Israel has pursued for decades. If enacted, it would be the final step in Israel’s campaign to erase Palestine from the map.

And yet, Anthony Albanese refuses to issue a full-throated condemnation, instead hiding behind outdated rhetoric about a “two-state solution” that is as dead as the international laws being trampled upon.

But while Labor’s inaction is shameful, the alternative—an elected Peter Dutton government—would be even worse. If Albanese is weak in the face of US and Israeli war crimes, Dutton would be outright submissive.

His leadership would see Australia become nothing more than a willing extension of Washington’s and Tel Aviv’s foreign policy interests, abandoning even the illusion of independent diplomacy.

Dutton has made no secret of his hardline, pro-Israel stance, nor his willingness to align Australia even more closely with the United States, regardless of the consequences. Under a Dutton government, Australia would not just be silent on Israeli war crimes—it would actively enable them.

Dutton’s vision for Australia is one where we unquestioningly follow America into any military or diplomatic conflict, no matter how unjust. A Dutton government would rubber-stamp every US intervention in the Middle East, ensuring Australia plays a direct role in upholding the American-Israeli agenda of Palestinian eradication.

If Albanese is weak on Palestine, Dutton would be hostile. Under his leadership, expect a full embrace of Trump’s vision—total support for Israeli settlements, rejection of Palestinian sovereignty, and the dismissal of any attempts to hold Israel accountable for war crimes.

Dutton has already signalled his disdain for international institutions that challenge US and Israeli actions. His government would refuse to support UN resolutions calling for justice in Palestine and may even actively campaign against efforts to prosecute Israeli officials for genocide.

Australia’s foreign policy must be based on justice, not blind loyalty to imperial powers. A Dutton-led government would erode what little credibility Australia still has on the world stage, aligning it with regimes that have no regard for human rights or international law.

Australia has historically prided itself on being a nation of diverse backgrounds, fairness, and humanitarian values. It has welcomed people from all over the world, including Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim communities that have contributed to its social fabric. To side with Israel and the US. against the Palestinian people is to betray those values.

Australians must reject the notion that its foreign policy should be dictated by American interests. An independent Australia must be willing to call out injustice, even when it comes from a supposed ally.

Australia was built by people fleeing war, persecution, and colonialism. To support the destruction of Palestine and the ethnic cleansing of its people is to betray the very ideals of a fair and inclusive society.

Furthermore, if Australia refuses to condemn Trump’s plan, the Albanese government is not merely staying neutral—it is endorsing genocide. And if Australia elects a Dutton government, it will actively facilitate it.

Australia as a nation is at a moral crossroads. The Albanese government must immediately and unequivocally condemn Trump’s Gaza takeover plan and acknowledge US complicity in Israel’s genocide. If it continues to fail to do so, it will cement its place as a government that prioritises Western alliances over human rights and justice.

But as much as Labor deserves condemnation for its inaction, Peter Dutton would be even worse. A Dutton government would not just fail Palestine—it would actively accelerate its destruction.

Australia must decide: as a nation does it stand with justice, human rights, and international law? Or does it bow to the interests of Washington and Tel Aviv, betraying everything it as a country claims to represent?

Silence is no longer an option. Cowardice is no longer acceptable. Australia must act—before it is too late.