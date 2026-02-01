Image: AI Generated

In Trump world, the descriptive adjective has always taken on interesting meaning - accentuated by phraseology that heightens delusion - “big and beautiful” consistently arise in the lexicon of a poor intellect.

Trump for what he is – insipidly weak and of no moral character - his funding a genocide to appease the extremism of Zionism because of who his political donors are; his close association with Epstein, and love for underage girls, and his overt abuse of the Presidency to enrich himself and extort American taxpayers exemplify the mess that’s Trump’s world - demonstrating the parlous state of US politics and the rapid decline of the US.

Kamala Harris wouldn’t have been any better - but it paints with clarity the landscape of doom and why the US is in the state it is – four decades of Presidents obsessed with global hegemony, fostering war and eroding the moral fabric of humanity help explain why the world now sits on the precipice of nuclear Armageddon.

Americans have for too long been asleep at the wheel - conned by propaganda and distraction, disengagement central to their existence - highlighting how Zionism and Israel exercise disproportionate influence over US policy, and how America has overtly become a puppet to a death-cult ideology populated by extremists and sociopaths.

Trump’s the lap dog of masters who command and shape every evil intent they wish to pursue. While Gaza’s one of many crimes already committed, Iran - Israel’s long-maligned bogeyman - is again in the crosshairs of the US for no reason other than Israel and Netanyahu’s hostility toward Iran’s sovereignty, strength, and independent military power. Israel’s aspiration to regional hegemony has always been explicit, and while Iran remains a powerful sovereign nation, Netanyahu’s ambitions will never be realised.

On command, as the US has always been, the attack dog is about to strike because a cowardly Israel is incapable of standing on its own - especially against a far more powerful and formidable Iran.

Sailing toward the Arabian Sea and parts of the Middle East is Trump’s “big, beautiful armada,” a grotesque spectacle of hubris masquerading as strategy. Aircraft carriers and destroyers may project dominance in Pentagon briefings and cable-news graphics, but in the confined and heavily weaponised waters of the Persian Gulf they represent exposure, not control.

Iran isn’t Iraq, Libya nor Syria. It’s a sovereign regional power that’s spent decades preparing for this scenario: a US-led assault conducted not in defence of American interests, but in service of Israel’s strategic ambitions. Iran’s defence doctrine is built around attrition, denial, and escalation control, not theatrical displays of force.

Any US attack on Iran would almost certainly trigger the immediate disruption - if not closure - of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s traded oil passes each day. Iran wouldn’t need to defeat the US Navy. It would simply need to make the strait unsafe. A handful of disabled tankers, missile strikes, or mining operations would be enough to halt global shipping overnight.

The economic consequences would be catastrophic. Energy prices would spike instantly. Insurance markets would collapse. Global supply chains already weakened by inflation and conflict would fracture. Europe and Asia would absorb the shock first, while developing economies would be pushed toward crisis. This is not speculation - it is the predictable outcome of attacking a state that controls the world’s most critical energy chokepoint.

Trump’s armada would also sail into one of the most missile-saturated environments on Earth. Iran possesses extensive ballistic and cruise missile capabilities, alongside emerging hypersonic systems, deployed across its mainland and fortified islands that form part of its sovereign territory. These islands are not symbolic. They are integral to Iran’s anti-access strategy, allowing it to blanket shipping lanes and naval formations with precision fire.

Modern warfare doesn’t reward size. It punishes visibility. Carrier strike groups cannot hide, can’t disperse, and cannot manoeuvre freely in narrow seas dominated by land-based missile systems designed explicitly to destroy them. US war games have repeatedly demonstrated that such forces would suffer severe losses against a peer-level adversary operating close to home.

Beyond the maritime domain, the US maintains a vast network of exposed military bases across the Gulf States. These installations are fixed, known, and within range. Any regional war would place tens of thousands of US personnel directly in harm’s way, not by accident but by design.

Israel wouldn’t be insulated from the fallout. A US-Iran war would almost certainly trigger a multi-front escalation, stretching Israel’s air defences and internal stability to breaking point. The assumption that Iran would absorb a strike and respond symbolically is a fantasy sustained by arrogance rather than evidence.

What makes this moment uniquely dangerous is not Iran’s posture, but Washington’s submission. The US isn’t being dragged into conflict unwillingly; it’s volunteering to act as Israel’s enforcer, absorbing the risks, costs, and consequences of another state’s regional ambitions.

A war with Iran wouldn’t restore deterrence or secure peace. It would detonate an economic shockwave, destabilise entire regions, and push the world onto a path perilously close to nuclear Armageddon. Washington would be making this gamble while knowing full well Iran has drawn hard lessons from recent conflict - including the brief but instructive 12-day war last year - about the necessity of operating on full war footing. That confrontation reinforced a brutal strategic truth long understood by isolated states under existential threat - conventional deterrence has limits, and nuclear capability is the ultimate insurance policy against annihilation.

Betting Iran hasn’t reached the same conclusion other nations have under similar pressure is reckless denial. Trump’s “big, beautiful armada” isn’t a symbol of strength -its a floating monument to delusion, and a wager that risks dragging the world toward catastrophe.