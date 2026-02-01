George’s Newsletter

George's Newsletter

Glen Brown
1d

16 years ago, Mearsheimer alerted us to the power of the Israeli Lobby (all the groups of concentrated wealth that hold its ideology-all the nation's it has extreme influence over- Israeli led American aggression around the world) Today Mearsheimer is pointing out that if America bombs Iran, Israel will receive hellfire from Iran that it has never experienced before. I must

admit the idea of Israel actually receiving some of the medicine it has inflicted on the Middle East appeals to my sense of getting just deserts.

It is reported that Israel is telling Trump not to bomb Iran at this time because it can't defend itself against what Iran can serve up. One can only hope Israel gets its just deserts. Karma will be horrendous.

Ray Joseph Cormier
1d

George, I agree with your analysis you spell out so clearly. As a matter of Fact, I published a new article this February 1st on the same themes of your article from a different perspective - from the Balfour Declaration of November 2, 1917 leading to the Israeli Genocide Today.

THE FINAL JUDGMENT: Executing the Fifty-Year Foreclosure

Posted on February 1, 2026 by Ray Joseph Cormier

February 1 is not only the ancient day calling for Ritual Cleansing—the purging of the old to make way for the Truth—but it also marks my 51st Spiritual Birthday AD. Since I first came alive to God in 1975, I have stood as a witness while my flesh now moves through its 82nd year. Today, the ritual is no longer a ceremony; it is a Verdict.

https://rayjc.com/2026/02/01/the-final-judgment-executing-the-fifty-year-foreclosure/

