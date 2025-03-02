Amid this week’s series of high-profile state visits to the White House, President Donald Trump made headlines once again—not for his usual bombast, but for his ignorance of the AUKUS agreement.

During a press conference, Trump was asked about the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the UK, and the US. His blank stare and fumbling response confirmed what many already suspected: Trump, and perhaps the US more broadly, place little significance on the alliance Canberra has pinned its security future on.

For anyone familiar with Trump’s previous presidency, his ignorance of AUKUS comes as no surprise. His leadership—both past and present—has been marked by an isolationist "America First" doctrine that de-emphasises traditional alliances, often treating America’s partners as burdens rather than assets. But for many within Australia's foreign policy establishment, his ignorance serves as a wake-up call—reinforcing the warnings of former Prime Minister Paul Keating, who has long argued that Australia is backing the wrong horse in its geopolitical relationships.

Keating has been an outspoken critic of AUKUS since its inception, warning that it shackles Australia to an unreliable partner—a prediction that is proving accurate. While Australia has committed to spending upwards of $368bn on nuclear-powered submarines under the deal, America’s commitment is far less certain. Trump’s inability to recognise AUKUS not only exposes his own lack of geopolitical knowledge but also highlights Washington’s broader indifference to alliances that do not serve its immediate interests.

Australia has long assumed that its alliance with the US serves as a security guarantee in case of a regional conflict. This belief is deeply entrenched in Australia's strategic doctrine and has been a key justification for its involvement in successive US-led wars, from Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan. But as Trump’s dismissal of AUKUS illustrates, the notion that America would unconditionally come to Australia’s defence in a crisis is, at best, an optimistic assumption and, at worst, a dangerous delusion.

Trump’s response is part of a broader trend in US foreign policy. His administration, like his previous one, takes a transactional approach to alliances—where commitments depend on immediate strategic interests rather than enduring obligations. While the Biden administration embraced AUKUS and reassured Canberra of Washington’s commitment, Trump’s return to office has thrown those assurances into doubt. The volatile nature of American politics means Australia’s strategic reliance on the US is more precarious than ever.

Furthermore, the growing isolationist streak within the Republican Party, coupled with a rising bipartisan consensus that the US must prioritise its own domestic challenges, casts doubt on how much Australia can rely on American military backing in a genuine security crisis. If Trump doesn’t even recognise AUKUS, what does that say about Washington’s commitment to the agreement?

For years, Keating has warned that Australia's unquestioning loyalty to Washington is unwise. He has argued that Australia should pursue a more independent foreign policy—one that acknowledges the shifting balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. Instead of doubling down on its reliance on the US, Keating continues to advocate for stronger regional engagement, particularly with China, which remains Australia’s largest trading partner.

Keating’s scepticism of AUKUS stems from his belief that it unnecessarily provokes China and does little to enhance Australia’s security. Furthermore, he questions the economic and strategic viability of the submarine program, highlighting that it locks Australia into dependence on US military technology, which may or may not be delivered on time—or at all.

Trump’s moment of cluelessness reinforces Keating’s concerns. If the US can’t be relied upon to recognise a major security agreement it spearheaded, how can Australia expect it to provide military support in the event of a war? Australia has bet its national security on an alliance that may not hold when it matters most.

Australia’s policymakers must now grapple with the implications of Trump’s response. The assumption AUKUS represents a firm and enduring commitment from Washington is looking increasingly shaky. If Trump and the US continue down this path—where alliances are regarded as disposable—Australia may find itself holding an expensive and strategically dubious investment with little actual backing from the US.

Australia must reassess its strategic position. Instead of obsequiously tying itself to Washington’s shifting priorities, Canberra should adopt a more flexible and self-reliant approach to security. That means diversifying Australia’s defence partnerships, investing in regional diplomacy, and reconsidering its stance towards China in a way that balances economic interests with security concerns.

Trump’s AUKUS gaffe is more than an embarrassing moment—it’s a symptom of a larger problem in Australia's foreign policy thinking.

The illusion of unwavering American support is just that: an illusion. As Keating’s repeatedly warned, Australia’s best path forward lies not in its blind allegiance to Washington, but in a more pragmatic, independent approach to its place in the world.