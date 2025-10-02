George’s Newsletter

Marianne Neave
10h

I think its even worse than that. The lack of Palestinian input is obviously the first problem, but both Trump and Netanyahu have a history of reneging on deals, and even using negotiations as a trap to assassinate negotiators. And then there's the question of at what point would israel accept that all of Hamas had surrendered or handed over their weapons. How do they determine Hamas has complied? And i could go on. I could write ten pages about why this deal is so suss, what a total disaster it is and how it actually increases the likelihood of further conflict in the region, potentially dragging new players in.

But the thing that irks me the most is how insulting it is - and how our lily livered government and media, as well as virtually everyone else who has been complicit in this genocide for two years are behaving as if its the answer.

We all know what the real answer is. Its to force those responsible to comply with international law and to be held accountable. Only when that is done can there be any progress on this issue.

Oh. And isn't Yom Kippur the Day of Atonement? Bout fucking time israel atoned for all the wrong it has done to the Palestinians since before the state was created.

gypsy33
11hEdited

Hi George

I watched a program on which Satanyahoo crowed (in Hebrew), to his own psychopathic countrymen There. Will. Never. Be. A. Palestinian. State; this after Trump hosted rather than imprisoned Mr. Genocide.

So much for Cheeto-man’s “point whatever” for an eventual Palestinian state. It would be a colossal joke if it weren’t for hundreds of thousands of lives at stake. Instead, it’s beyond cringe.

I’ll try and put this sensitively:

FUCK SATANYAHOO

FUCK TRUMP

FUCK ISRAHELL

FUCK THE JEWNIGHTED STATES!

PS Fuck Spain and Italy for bailing on the flotilla. 🤬

