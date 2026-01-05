Among many US geopolitical commentators and military analysts, their honesty about the American public’s ignorance regarding global affairs is antithetically refreshing but also disturbingly honest. The admission is blunt: a superpower can be driven into confrontation because too few citizens understand what is done in their name - and fewer still grasp the consequences beyond US borders.

Americans stuck in Donald Trump’s world of delusion - where chaos, mayhem and war are treated not as failures but as instruments of leverage - have been conditioned to accept escalation as normal governance. In that worldview, law is not a restraint; it is a weapon. And when restraints exist, they apply to others, not to the US.

That delusion has now collided with global perception following reports and counterclaims over the weekend that US forces carried out a direct operation in Caracas targeting Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s sitting head of state.

Caracas has denounced the episode as an act of aggression and a violation of sovereignty; Washington has offered no transparent public accounting. The absence of clarity has fuelled alarm far beyond Venezuela’s borders - and reinforced a belief long held outside the West: that the US behaves as if it’s beyond accountability.

Whether every operational detail alleged is ultimately verified matters less, geopolitically, than what the episode signals. Across much of the world, the idea that Washington could forcibly remove a foreign leader is no longer dismissed as implausible. It is debated as precedent.

Nowhere has that reaction been sharper than in Latin America.

From Mexico to the southern cone, political leaders and regional blocs have condemned what they describe as US lawlessness and imperial reflex. Governments across the region have warned that Washington’s behaviour threatens to drag Latin America back into an era of gunboat diplomacy, coups, and externally imposed outcomes - a history many thought’d been buried.

Brazil’s leadership has described the episode as an intolerable violation of sovereignty, warning that no nation is safe if power replaces law. Mexico reiterated its long-standing doctrine of non-intervention, cautioning that the United States is eroding the very norms it claims to defend.

Colombia, traditionally one of Washington’s closest partners in the region, has faced domestic pressure to distance itself from US actions that risk regional destabilisation. Even governments ideologically opposed to Caracas have expressed concern that precedent, once set, will not respect political alignment.

The message from Latin America has been unmistakable: this isn’t about Nicolás Maduro – it’s about whether sovereignty still means anything at all.

For decades, the US has pursued Venezuela through sanctions, indictments, asset seizures, bounties and overt regime-change rhetoric. Under Trump, those tools have been reframed not as diplomacy, but as dominance. US law is asserted extraterritorially. Borders are treated as obstacles. And force is normalised as a legitimate instrument of political compliance.

This is the duplicity at the heart of America’s so-called “rules-based order”. Washington insists international law must bind its rivals, while reserving for itself the discretionary right to ignore and abuse it at will. It lectures others on democracy while deploying economic warfare that devastates civilian populations. It demands accountability from adversaries while shielding itself - and its allies - from consequence.

Legal experts have long warned have criminal indictments, however serious, don’t dissolve head-of-state protections or authorise unilateral military action on foreign soil. Yet under Trump, such constraints are treated not as law, but as inconveniences. The message to the world is blunt: US power answers only to itself.

This is why Trump increasingly behaves as if he is politically untouchable.

The architecture of the international system encourages that belief. The US dominates the institutions it helped create. It shields itself with veto power, financial leverage and overwhelming military force. There is no mechanism capable of compelling compliance if Washington chooses defiance. Impunity is not accidental; it is structural.

The reaction beyond Latin America mirrors this unease. Across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, the episode reinforces long-held scepticism about Western legal language. Even among US allies in Europe, there’s growing discomfort that alignment now carries reputational and strategic risk.

Hatred of America is no longer ideological theatre. It’s experiential.

It’s shaped by sanctions that immiserate civilians, by wars launched without consequence, by moral lectures delivered by governments that block accountability when it implicates friends. The result is not deterrence – it’s abandonment.

That abandonment is accelerating geopolitical realignment. States are hedging, diversifying and decoupling to insulate themselves from US coercion. New diplomatic, economic and security arrangements are forming that bypass Washington’s leverage altogether.

Israel’s position alongside the United States compounds this perception. For much of the Global South, Washington’s unconditional protection of Israel and its own assertion of exemption blur into a single phenomenon: an axis of impunity.

The Venezuela episode has sharpened a question now circulating openly among analysts: if this level of coercion can be normalised against one government, who’s next?

Russia, Iran and China are obvious adversaries. But middle powers like Brazil and Colombia - states insisting on strategic autonomy - are increasingly aware that independence itself may be framed as defiance.

Trump may believe chaos proves strength. He may believe fear substitutes for legitimacy. He may believe American power can operate without consequence.

History suggests otherwise.

Great powers don’t fall when challenged directly. They falter when the world quietly decides it no longer trusts them - and begins to build alternatives.

That decision is no longer theoretical. It’s unfolding now.