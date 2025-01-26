Australia has always been recognised for its uniqueness of identity – a country of great wealth, diverse cultures, and a strong commitment to egalitarian values. Its robust democratic traditions and rich multicultural tapestry have made it a global exemplar of prosperity and inclusivity.

However, this cherished identity is under threat as Opposition Leader Peter Dutton embraces a political approach increasingly aligned with the divisive and authoritarian tendencies of Trumpian politics. By pursuing such a shift, Dutton risks undermining Australia’s economic stability, social cohesion, and moral standing, jeopardising the very values that have long defined the nation.

Dutton’s puppet politics is deeply concerning, as is The Australian newspaper’s columnist Chris Kenny’s endorsement of this shift. In his recent column, Kenny praised Dutton’s alignment with Donald Trump’s political strategies, suggesting it could position Dutton as a transformative leader for Australia. However, adopting this style of politics would unravel the social, economic, and cultural fabric of the country while damaging its global reputation. In contrast, sticking with the Albanese government offers a safer, more inclusive path forward.

Trump’s political ethos—characterised by divisiveness, rejection of expert advice, and a disdain for multilateralism—has left a trail of economic uncertainty, societal division, and diminished global influence in the United States. Australia’s political landscape, social values, and economic structures differ significantly from those of the US, and adopting a similar playbook would steer the nation towards instability.

One of the hallmarks of Trumpism is its overt rejection of environmental responsibility, exemplified by withdrawing from international agreements and accelerating fossil fuel exploitation. Kenny lauds these moves as a rebuke to “woke” climate policies, suggesting Dutton could follow suit. However, Australia’s unique vulnerability to climate change—from bushfires to rising sea levels—makes such an approach not only reckless but catastrophic.

The Albanese government’s commitment to transitioning towards renewable energy aligns with global trends and ensures long-term economic resilience. Reverting to coal and gas dependency under Dutton’s leadership would not only deepen Australia’s climate crisis but also risk economic isolation as international markets increasingly favour clean energy solutions.

Dutton’s endorsement of Trump-style policies would also undermine Australia’s economy. Trump’s protectionist measures and disregard for trade partnerships disrupted global supply chains and created market instability in the US. Similarly, Dutton’s rhetoric, mirroring Trump’s “America First” ideology, risks isolating Australia from key trading partners, including China, the US, and the European Union.

Australia’s economic prosperity hinges on its integration into global markets. The Albanese government’s balanced approach to trade, which prioritises both economic pragmatism and ethical considerations, is far better suited to navigating complex global dynamics than Dutton’s adversarial stance. Economic stability requires thoughtful diplomacy, not inflammatory rhetoric.

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of Dutton’s Trumpian alignment is the cultural and political polarisation it invites. Trump’s presidency emboldened extremist movements, inflamed racial and cultural tensions, and eroded trust in democratic institutions. Dutton’s recent rhetoric—targeting immigrants, LGBTQIA+ Australians, and multicultural communities—echoes this divisiveness.

Australia’s identity as a multicultural nation is a source of strength, not weakness. Undermining this identity through divisive policies would alienate significant portions of the population and erode decades of progress in social cohesion. By contrast, the Albanese government’s embrace of diversity and reconciliation fosters unity and ensures that all Australians feel valued and represented.

Dutton’s growing alignment with the Israeli lobby is another troubling trend. While Australia’s support for Israel has historically been bipartisan, Dutton’s uncritical stance risks alienating regional neighbours and undermining Australia’s reputation as a fair mediator in international conflicts. Blindly endorsing Israel’s actions without considering broader humanitarian implications compromises Australia’s commitment to human rights and its standing on the global stage.

The Albanese government, while not without criticism, has struck a more balanced tone on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, acknowledging its complexity and striving for a fair approach. Maintaining this diplomatic balance is crucial for Australia’s credibility in international affairs.

While the Albanese government has faced challenges, it represents a steadier and more progressive path for Australia. Policies such as increased investment in renewable energy, commitment to social equity, and fostering a strong healthcare system reflect a vision of Australia that prioritises inclusivity and long-term prosperity.

Economically, the Albanese government’s approach to balancing fiscal responsibility with progressive reforms provides a sustainable model. Its investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare will strengthen the nation’s resilience and ensure a more equitable society. This stands in stark contrast to Dutton’s focus on austerity measures and tax cuts for the wealthy, which would deepen inequality and weaken public services.

Culturally, the Albanese government’s emphasis on diversity, reconciliation, and compassion highlights the importance of unity over division. By championing causes like marriage equality, Indigenous rights, and refugee support, the government reinforces the values that define Australia as a fair and inclusive nation.

Chris Kenny’s portrayal of Trumpian politics as a wave of optimism ignores the darker realities of such governance. The erosion of democratic norms, the rise of authoritarian tendencies, and the exacerbation of inequality are the inevitable outcomes of this political style. Australia cannot afford to follow this path.

Sticking with the Albanese government is not about resisting change but about embracing the right kind of change—one that addresses climate challenges, strengthens the economy, and fosters social cohesion. It ensures Australia remains a nation that values fairness, inclusivity, and cooperation.

Dutton’s alignment with Trumpian politics threatens to reshape Australia in ways that are both destructive and irreversible. By undermining democratic institutions, cultural inclusivity, and economic stability, such a shift would erode the very identity that has made Australia a beacon of prosperity and fairness.

The Albanese government, while imperfect, offers a vision of Australia that is safer, fairer, and more sustainable. It acknowledges the challenges of the 21st century and seeks to address them in a way that benefits all Australians. Rejecting Trumpism isn’t just a political choice—it is a moral imperative to preserve Australia’s identity and ensure a prosperous future for generations to come.

Australia needs a leader with their identity and not a take-off of Donald Trump, and it’s simply un-Australian.