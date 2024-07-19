It’s puzzling why assassinations seem to be a popular method of eliminating US Presidents in a country that sells itself as the bastion of democracy. The reality of truth is much harder to conceal than the illusion of fiction.

This week, the US has shown, as it has throughout its history with the assassination of four presidents and its global quest for hegemony, that it often pursues its economic and political interests through the ruination of other countries by any means possible. America isn’t a democracy, but a fascist state built on terrorism.

What last Saturday’s US style of political management showed was a country that remains a facade of democracy, masking its underlying tendencies towards authoritarianism and ruthless self-interest.

Emerging from the failed attempt to kill Donald Trump, the former US President and billionaire reals estate mogul now stands defiant against his political enemies. Trump is not going to be denied his political destiny.

There’s much to be said about someone who survives an assassination attempt and rises to yell “fight fight.”

Trump’s presidency, in and out of office, has been riddled with an endless barrage of fake narratives to discredit him. Trump was offensive to the establishment – he was the anti-Christ to their reckoning and the ongoing excesses of obscene wealth and power.

Trump, the political cockroach, has shown he’s unkillable—impervious to all threats whether they be character assassinations or murder, and the failed assassination attempt on his life underscored his resilience.

Saturday, July 13, 2024, heralded a shocking climax to a presidency marked by controversy, naivety, political inexperience, and poor choices for advisors.

From the time Trump took office in January 2017, he became public enemy number one, and his failure to ‘drain the swamp’ would haunt him in ways no other US president has had to endure.

But Trump, the New York brawler wouldn’t go away. His 2020 election loss - controversial and dubious, spurred him on to run again. Many saw it as a refusal to accept defeat; for Trump, it wasn’t about losing but about the corruption that took place. If he was to lose, he wanted to lose fairly.

Had Trump ridden off into the sunset, the hunting of Trump would never have been. But to the establishment, he could never be president again.

What happened to Trump in office and the political enemies that amassed against him taught him politics isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Trump quickly understood when he announced he would contest the 2024 election, he would become a target. What he didn’t realize, was to what extent ‘they’ would go to stop him. Trump, the besieged President, became a symbol for Americans who too felt they were under attack.

He was their hero. He understood the American people’s suffering and challenges. Throw in political persecution, and Trump became an unstoppable enigma, a symbol of defiance and resilience against the establishment. He embodied the frustrations and aspirations of many abandoned by the political elite.

When Trump took office in January 2017, it became a high-stakes game that saw him become a target of the establishment and political forces from within and outside his camp. It was his political naivety, inexperience, and trusting the wrong people that made his presidency a nightmare.

From the beginning, Trump’s lack of political savvy was obvious. Executive orders, like the travel ban on several Muslim countries, faced legal challenges and protests. Trump’s outsider status was pivotal to his rise to power, but it also alienated him from both Republican and Democratic establishments.

Lacking strong alliances within Congress, Trump struggled to push through significant legislation, facing opposition not only from Democrats but from members of his own party. Trump’s presidency was a train wreck in motion.

Repealing Obamacare is a case in point. Despite a Republican majority in both houses, Trump faced repeated failures to dismantle the law. One of the more critical factors contributing to his tumultuous presidency was his choice of advisors.

His advisors were characterised by individuals who lacked political experience but also intertwined with men of little integrity, scumbags like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, who undermined Trump’s presidency.

Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, a polarizing figure known for his nationalist and populist views, fuelled internal conflicts and public controversies, culminating in his ousting in August 2017. General Michael Flynn, Trump’s first National Security Advisor, had a short-lived tenure.

Robert Mueller’s appointment as Special Counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election was a significant blow to Trump’s presidency. The investigation, lasting nearly two years, was later proved a lie, concocted by the Democrats, Hillary Clinton, and the Deep State.

Yet Trump’s woes hadn’t stop there. Indictments, legal challenges, and charges related to campaign finance violations involving payments to Stormy Daniels added to the perception of a presidency under siege.

January 6, 2021, divided Americans further. Trump supporters protesting the 2020 election results saw riots incited by FBI operatives, stirring up protestors to storm the US Capitol, fomenting riots to discredit and implicate Trump in an outcome that caused death and injuries and Trump’s second impeachment.

Trump’s story is a political adventure mired in every controversy, scandal, and bold move that has kept both supporters and detractors constantly engaged and divided. His failed assassination can only be seen as an extreme culmination of political unrest and division. Had the attempt been successful, the US would have been plunged into civil war.

The unsuccessful attempt to kill Trump, then US saw President Joe Biden address the nation, calling for all sides to tone down the violent rhetoric. Yet, the day prior to the shooting, Biden told Democrats they should put Trump “in the bull’s-eye” because Trump wanted to end democracy—a dictator representing an existential threat to the US.

America is a country that has lost whatever soul it had; it has become a hollow shell of its former self, overrun by greed, corruption, and a profound lack of moral direction. Its values are now dictated by self-serving politicians and corporate interests, leaving behind a broken, disillusioned populace grasping for the remnants of the American Dream.

The US has devolved even further into a war-mongering nation, thriving on conflict and terrorism to serve the interests of political elites and the establishment at the expense of the well-being of Americans.

There's no doubt Trump will win office, but Trump can’t Make America Great Again – there’s no one within US politics that can – not as long as the political elites, AIPAC and Deep State remain in control and have their way. For the time being the US remains screwed.