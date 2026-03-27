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Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
9h

You are doubtless correct, George. However, I am afraid you overlook one other consideration. Trump and his billionaire/centi-millionaire buddies know the next move AHEAD OF TIME. This enables them to make outrageous amounts of money financially, and it's as simple as betting on a football game that has already been played. They can buy, sell, and sell short; they can purchase options (calls and puts); they can deal with oil futures.

I am far from the only one who believes this. Robert Reich posted this column on substack 25 March: https://robertreich.substack.com/p/trading-on-trump

Bottom line: Yes, it may destroy the US and damage the entire world; it may cause incalculable suffering and loss of life; the environmental consequences may be catastrophic, BUT WHY SHOULD TRUMP CARE? HE AND HIS BUDDIES WILL "CLEAN UP" FINANCIALLY. [...and don't forget that 20-year-old Barron Trump, who has never worked a day in his life, is already worth an estimated $150 million!]

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James Wilkes's avatar
James Wilkes
8h

Geopolitics is often about subtlety, nuance, diplomatic skill, experience, timing, strategic sophistication, and relationship building, coupled to an instinct of knowing when to hold your cards and when to fold them. Trump, by design, is intellectually challenged, strategically incompetent, and utterly unsuited to geopolitics in any shape or form. In stark contrast, Trump specialises in cruelty, crime and clownfuckery. And given his convictions for rape and fraud, along with his overrepresentation in the Epstein files and ongoing corruption and crime, he is arguably closer to prison than diplomacy.

Perhaps Trump’s multiple casino bankruptcies are the best evidence for such an assertion. I mean, bankrupting a casino is quite a feat. Donald Trump’s casino businesses filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection six times between 1991 and 2014. In stark contrast, Netanyahu is a radically different proposition. He is many orders of magnitude more intelligent than the very pedestrian, Frontotemporal challenged Donald J. Trump.

“At MIT, Netanyahu studied a double-load while taking courses at Harvard University, completing his bachelor's degree in architecture in two and a half years, despite taking a break to fight in the Yom Kippur War. Professor Leon B. Groisser at MIT recalled: "He did superbly. He was very bright. Organized. Strong. Powerful. He knew what he wanted to do and how to get it done. And here he is, dog walking the most corrupt, most criminal, most stupid US President in history to war with a civilisation that has surviving war embedded into their DNA.

And a little bit of theology is a worthy detour here. The Iranian soldiers have a belief system that is arguably the most powerful weapon in their war chest. Meeting them on a prepared battle ground bristling with home ground advantage and modern weaponry will make Gallipoli look like a kindergarten sandbox. The well equipped Iranians worship the Quran, which is believed to be the direct, literal, and verbatim word of God (Allah). Why does that matter? It matters because it is powerful beyond belief…literally.

On April 25th, 1915, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk issued the following command to his troops. He said, “I am not ordering you to attack, I am ordering you to die", and die they did. 250,000 Turks and Arab soldiers gave their lives. For context, the combined losses of the French, British, Australian, New Zealand, Irish, Indian, and Newfoundland troops was 142,000. And believe it or not, the attacking forces - to a large degree - had the benefit of surprise.

I’m not religious, but I’m going to pray commonsense prevails here, because if it doesn’t, many young lives are going to be lost because of a dysfunctional relationship between a criminally insane rapist and a genocidal maniac.

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