



Yesterday I published the piece From Keating to Cowards. In it I wrote Trump is unfit to be President of the US, and Albanese has proven he’s a weak leader, willing to bend the knee to Washington and let Australia be treated like a doormat. Within a day, the political weather shifted. Now, it seems Trump and Albanese have finally set a date: October 20 in Washington.

But what’s changed? Why did a meeting Trump had ducked for months suddenly materialise and why does it reek more of desperation and theatre than statesmanship?

Up until now, the story has been one of humiliation. Albanese expected to meet Trump at the G7 in Canada earlier this year, but Trump abruptly cancelled the meeting, consumed by Middle East tensions, and left before their scheduled encounter. The Trump administration later expressed “regret,” but the snub stuck. Each month without a meeting underlined a brutal imbalance: Albanese couldn’t even get in the room with the man supposedly leading our most important ally.

Albanese kept insisting the relationship was “respectful.” It looked anything but. Trump slapped tariffs on Australian goods — 10% across the board — and Canberra was forced into a reactive five-point plan to cushion the blow. So much for mateship and special relationships. Meanwhile, the AUKUS submarine pact, already fragile, came under review in Washington. Whispers spread about its viability and cost. If Albo couldn’t get Trump’s ear, what did Australia’s $368bn commitment really buy us?

The pressure mounted on both sides. While Albo was being roasted at home, the Federal Opposition were painting him as invisible in Washington, weak abroad and at home. His ministers tried to spin it as patience and persistence, but six months into Trump’s second presidency, there had still been no face-to-face. That was becoming politically untenable.

For Trump’s part, he thrives on spectacle and loves the optics of allies flying in to kiss the ring. Having blown off Albanese once, he saw a chance to turn Albanese into a prop — a visiting leader who would validate his stature and offer an easy stage for his contrarian theatrics. He’d already mocked climate action as a “joke” and hinted that Albanese would get an earful.

Diplomacy is rarely about principle; it’s about pressure and leverage. Penny Wong, Australia’s Foreign Minister, had been working the US system hard, reminding anyone who would listen that sidelining Australia made no strategic sense. Canberra also leaned on Quad allies — India and Japan — to signal to Washington that ignoring Australia would damage America’s broader Asia strategy. And then came the selfie. At a UN reception in New York, Albanese managed to corner Trump just long enough for a happy snap - later blasting it across social media. It was part diplomacy, part theatre — but it worked. Trump got the attention he consistently craves and Albo got the sliver of legitimacy he needed. By the time the White House announced the October 20 meeting, it was clear this was less about partnership than optics. Albo could now make the claim of progress while Trump could claim dominance. Both men could pretend the alliance was steady.

The sudden about-face is vintage Trump. He shuns an ally to establish dominance, then offers a meeting only when it suits his showmanship. He will present the summit as proof of his global stature, but it’s transactional at best. And responds to leverage, media attention, and the chance to perform. Nothing more. For Albanese, it’s a story of weakness disguised as persistence. Albo needs this meeting more than Trump ever does — to save face, to fight for tariff relief, to keep AUKUS from collapsing under American indifference (which should be a good thing if it did collapse). By chasing Trump this long, and celebrating the mere securing of a date, Albanese has reinforced the very image I warned about - a leader bending the knee.

The meeting itself promises conflict, not comfort. Albanese has recognised Palestine; Trump opposes it. Trump has dismissed climate commitments; Albo touts them. Tariffs, submarines, trade, and regional security will all be on the table — but on Trump’s terms. What we are witnessing isn’t a renewal of the alliance but an exposure of its fragility. Trump has demonstrated he will treat allies no better than adversaries if it suits his political needs. Albo’s shown despite the bravado, he’s willing to play along, even at the cost of national dignity.

Why I published yesterday From Keating to Cowards because Paul Keating once embodied independence in foreign policy, refusing to reduce Australia to a client state. Today, by rushing to Washington for a meeting granted at Trump’s whim, Albo proves the point. He demonstrates his isn’t leadership, but submission dressed up as diplomacy. The change of heart was never about respect or renewed partnership, but more about pressure, optics, and political survival. And in that equation, Australia once again looks like the junior partner — tolerated when convenient, ignored when not convenient.