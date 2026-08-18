Image: AI gnerated

Trump’s desperation has reached the point where he’s drowning in the detritus of his own stupidity.

His latest threats against Oman and extraordinary suggestion the US could simply declare the Strait of Hormuz US “territory” aren’t demonstrations of strength. It’s a symptom of something more dangerous - a president incapable of distinguishing US military power from American ownership of the world.

This is the mentality of empire in decline. The Strait of Hormuz doesn’t belong to America. It never has.

But Oman - an important diplomatic intermediary between Washington and Tehran - has been threatened by Trump while attempting to negotiate arrangements with Iran over navigation through the Strait. A Gulf-backed Omani proposal has included voluntary fees to support safe navigation, while Trump has simultaneously talked about US control of the waterway and charging ships himself.

It’s staggering hypocrisy.

Iran participating in arrangements affecting a waterway on its own coastline is treated as intolerable. America, thousands of kilometres away, declaring the same Strait American territory is apparently supposed to constitute legitimate geopolitical leadership.

Trump’s insanity is imperial arrogance stripped naked. His ignorance of geopolitics allowed Netanyahu’s government to drag America into the strategic catastrophe Israel wanted Washington to fight.

The premise was seductive in its simplicity - Iran was weak, internally fractured and ready to collapse. Netanyahu projected confidence that overwhelming military force could rapidly break Tehran.

Iran didn’t collapse. However, the US became trapped in another Middle Eastern war, the Strait of Hormuz became the centre of a global energy crisis, US military resources were stretched further and Washington discovered yet again that destroying targets is considerably easier than destroying a nation-state’s capacity and willingness to resist.

This is Iraq-style hubris revisited by people who’ve learned nothing from Iraq.

Trump’s culpability is enormous, but this catastrophe didn’t begin with him.

Joe Biden helped preserve the intellectual insanity on which it rests.

For decades Washington operated according to an increasingly obsolete doctrine - America defines the international order, countries accepting US primacy are “responsible”, while governments resisting it become threats requiring sanctions, isolation, destabilisation or military containment.

Russia had to be weakened. China contained. Iran isolated and Israel protected.

Somehow every disaster produced by this worldview became justification for another application of the same worldview.

Biden perpetuated it and Trump turbocharged it. Now reality is colliding with fantasy.

Nothing illustrates that more brutally than the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Reports emerging from the Lincoln’s extraordinary extended deployment describe sailors enduring shortages, sanitation and plumbing problems, disrupted supplies and severe psychological strain. Sailors have attempted suicide. Families have publicly expressed anger and fear about conditions and the welfare of personnel.

And what’s Trump’s response been? To dismiss the reports as fake.

There could hardly be a more grotesque metaphor for America’s present condition.

Trump talks incessantly about having the world’s greatest military while families of the people actually serving in that military are pleading for Washington to acknowledge what’s happening aboard one of its premier aircraft carriers.

The problem isn’t the sailors, it’s political leadership demanding that finite human beings, ships, missiles and logistical systems sustain an effectively infinite global military commitment.

The US wants to confront Iran while deterring Russia, containing China, defending Israel, maintaining enormous military commitments across Europe and Asia and convincing everyone its resources are inexhaustible.

What a delusional lie.

The US isn’t the America of 1986.

China possesses an enormous industrial manufacturing base and sophisticated military capabilities.

Russia survived Western predictions that sanctions would cripple its economy and destroy Vladimir Putin’s government.

Iran endured decades of sanctions, covert operations, assassinations and military pressure without collapsing.

And Washington behaves as though every adversary is merely waiting for sufficient American pressure to disintegrate.

Ukraine should’ve destroyed that fantasy.

Washington and NATO poured extraordinary resources into Ukraine while openly discussing weakening Russia. The expectation among many Western strategists was that sanctions, military losses and economic isolation would cripple Moscow.

It didn’t happen.

Ukraine has instead suffered catastrophic destruction while Russia adapted economically and strategically, NATO and Moscow became locked into deeper confrontation, and the conflict accelerated the movement towards a multipolar world.

Washington didn’t isolate Russia from the world. It demonstrated how much of the world was no longer prepared automatically to follow Washington.

Then came Gaza.

Whatever semantic games Western politicians choose to play, the destruction has devastated America’s claim to possess some unique moral authority to police international behaviour.

Israel’s war crimes and genocide it’s committed are real. The enormous civilian death, destruction and displacement that have occurred, nor Washington’s military and political support for Israel throughout the human catastrophe is real.

Lebanon has further demonstrated the consequences of regional escalation. The hypocrisy visible to billions of people is impossible to conceal.

When Russia defends itself against NATO attempting to threaten its security and sovereignty, Washington invokes sovereignty.

When Russia defends itself Washington invokes the “rules-based international order”.

When Washington or Israel violate those principles, suddenly the rules don’t apply.

That double standard has destroyed US credibility far more effectively than any Russian, Chinese or Iranian propaganda operation possibly could.

The world has been fed an extraordinarily lie for decades.

America represents good.

Iran, China and Russia all represent evil.

Countries submitting to Washington are moderate.

Countries resisting Washington are dangerous.

That cartoon version of geopolitics has collapsed.

America’s carefully cultivated moral exceptionalism has become a lie.

Its wars, coups, sanctions, regime-change operations and unwavering support for Israel have consequences.

And those consequences have accumulated.

America is an empire that can’t comprehend why intimidation no longer produces obedience.

Which is precisely why Australians should be paying very close attention.

Australia’s political establishment has given Australians ample reason for anger.

From John Howard through successive Labor and Coalition governments to Anthony Albanese, Australians have watched governments preside over housing unaffordability, declining confidence in institutions, cost-of-living pressure, questionable strategic decisions and an extraordinary reluctance to exercise genuine Australian independence in foreign policy.

The anger is real. But anger isn’t a governing philosophy.

Pauline Hanson and One Nation may consequently appear attractive to Australians wanting to smash the political establishment.

However, the US demonstrates the danger of believing the loudest wrecking ball is necessarily the solution.

Trump sold himself as the destroyer of a corrupt establishment.

Instead, the US has received government by personality, grievance, lobbyists, billionaires, ideological loyalists and extraordinary geopolitical improvisation.

That’s not a revolution but dysfunction wearing the costume of rebellion.

Australians should understand the distinction before making the same mistake.

Australia isn’t America and it doesn’t have to become America.

Australia can maintain an alliance with Washington without surrendering independent thought.

It can trade with China and engage with Iran without adopting Israel’s paranoia as its own.

And Australia can stop pretending every international dispute requires it to choose between Washington’s friends and Washington’s enemies.

Australia must pursue Australian interests. Unlike America, Australia remains salvageable.

The US has accumulated decades of imperial obligations, enormous debt, political paralysis, military overstretch and a foreign-policy establishment seemingly incapable of imagining a world it doesn’t dominate.

Trump didn’t create that catastrophe nor did Biden. They inherited decades of arrogance, interventionism, militarism and strategic delusion.

However, Biden sustained it and Trump’s driven it towards the abyss. Americans can’t escape responsibility. Democracy ultimately means political choices have consequences. Protest voting may be understandable when a political establishment has failed, but replacing incompetence with recklessness doesn’t constitute reform.

That’s the lesson Australia must learn.

The world’s moving towards multipolarity whether Washington likes it or not, and it can adapt or exhaust itself trying to stop it.

Trump’s chosen exhaustion.

Threatening Oman, fantasising about US ownership of Hormuz, fighting Iran, underwriting Israel, confronting Russia and preparing simultaneously for potential conflict with China isn’t strength.

It’s all insanity.

Empires don’t announce their decline. They demonstrate it, and they confuse fear with respect, military power with political legitimacy and yesterday’s dominance with tomorrow’s entitlement.

The US’s demonstrating all three.

Australia still has time to choose differently, and it had better use it. The question now is, does Australia have the intellectual political leadership to learn?