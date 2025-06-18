George’s Newsletter

George’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BFGAlien's avatar
BFGAlien
15m

Great article, I am so shocked with our own Labour Government, Penny Wong has lied to our faces and has treated us as though Palestinians or Iranians and any one that can see the truth and hear her blatant lies.

Australia can do so much , it can stand up to bullies, unless of course, it is part of this whole nonsense...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
THE END OF THE WORLD SHOW's avatar
THE END OF THE WORLD SHOW
20m

It wasn't a preemptive strike. It was an attack on a peaceful neighbour. It was blitzkreig. In fact planned out so that SFB pretende to want peace talks that weekend so Iran wouldn't suspect. I hope itt's US's / Nazrael's Operation Barbarossa.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Hazim
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture